Ada County food service inspections Dec. 18-24, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Andrade’s, 4903 W. Overland Road, Boise
2*, 20*, 16*, 10*
Beacon Light Subway, 12795 Idaho 55, Boise
8*
Blue Sky Bagels, 12375 Chinden Blvd., Boise
6*
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 5697 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
20*, 23*
daVinci’s, 190 E. State St., Eagle
6*, 8*, 10*
Gramercy Park Pizza and Grill, 1626 Wells Ave., Suite 115, Meridian
2*
Hillcrest Country Club — 19th Hole, 4610 W. Hillcrest Drive, Boise
16*
Hillcrest Country Club — kitchen, 4610 W. Hillcrest Drive, Boise
23*
Ideal Grocery Store, 1136 N. Orchard St., Boise
10*
Joe Momma’s Breakfast Eatery, 3510 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
8*, 10*
KJ’s Superstore, 12150 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
2*
Le Coq d’Or, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle
15*, 29*
Los Betos Mexican Food, 6906 W. State St., Garden City
2*, 8*, 20*
New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 4624 W. State St., Boise
10*, 22*
Pho Bac and Catering, 7700 W. Goddard Road, Boise
2*, 10*, 22*
Ram Restaurant, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise
24*
Ridley’s Family Market — bakery, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
15*
Ridley’s Family Market — deli, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
2*, 21*, 23*
Ridley’s Family Market — grocery, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
23*
Shige Express, 520 Meridian Road, Suite 90, Meridian
2*, 16*
Star Mercantile — grocery, 10942 W. State St., Star
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Ada County Juvenile Detention Center, 6300 W. Denton St., Boise
Arby’s, 989 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1315 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Beacon Light Chevron, 12795 Idaho 55, Boise
Bitter Creek Alehouse, 246 N. 8th St., Boise
Calle Verde-Beside Bardenay, 612 W. Grove St., Boise
Casa Mexico, 1605 B N. 13th St., Boise
Coffee Studio, 6360 N. Saguaro Hills Ave., Suite 100, Meridian
Crumbl of Idaho, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Suite 103, Meridian
Dharma Sushi and Thai, 624 W. Idaho St., Boise
Diablo and Sons, 246 N. 8th St., Boise
Direct TV, 5800 N. Meeker Ave., Boise
European Delicatessen, 950 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 140, Meridian
J R s, 1099 Front St., Boise
Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders, 6564 S. Federal Way, Boise
Mr. Sandman Inn and Suites, 1575 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
Naked Fins, 1120 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Ridley’s Family Market — meat, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
Ridley’s Family Market — produce, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
Sockeye Brewing, 12542 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Sports Zone, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Star Mercantile — deli, 10942 W. State St., Star
Star Mercantile — meat, 10942 W. State St., Star
Star Mercantile — produce, 10942 W. State St., Star
Treasure Valley Coffee-Roastere, 11875 W. President Drive, Boise
