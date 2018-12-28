Ada County food service inspections Dec. 11-17, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
208 Pho and Vegan, 7310 W. State St., Garden City
6*, 9*, 22*
Black Bear Diner, 7530 W. State St., Boise
8*
Divine Wine, 1031 N. Main St., Meridian
23*
Dry Creek Mercantile, 5892 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Hidden Springs
20*, 22*
Fred Meyer — fish, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
8*
Fred Meyer — deli, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise
16*
Fred Meyer — deli, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
28*
Kona Grill, 3573 E. Longwing Way, Ste. 140, Meridian
10*, 16*
Louie’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 2500 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
20*
Merritt’s, 6630 W. State St., Boise
2*, 08*
Mr. Wok, 650 S. Vista Ave., Boise
2, 10*, 24*
Oak Barrel of Eagle, 1065 E. Winding Creek Drive, Suite 100 and 150, Eagle
2*, 10*, 22*
Ranch Market, 4991 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
2*
Sa-wad-dee Thai Restaurant, 1890 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
16*
Sakana Sushi Restaurant, 1718 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
2*, 9*, 10,* 16*
Sam’s Place, 3395 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
2*, 16*
Sophie’s Choice Design, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
2*
Sunrise Cafe, 805 E. Main St., Meridian
2*, 16*, 22*
The Buffalo Club, 10206 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Arby’s, 1270 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Bardenay, 155 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle
Boise Centre East, 195 S. Capitol Blvd.
Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St.
Burger King, 6350 N. Discovery Way, Boise
Dinner Thyme Solution, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Ste. E, Boise
Epi’s Basque Restaurant, 1115 N. Main St., Meridian
Fred Meyer — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, produce, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Fred Meyer — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise
Fred Meyer — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Hampton Inn and Suites, 875 S. Allen St., Meridian
Incredible Edibles, 2711 N. 36th St., Boise
Lock, Stock and Barrel, 1100 W. Jefferson St., Boise
Macchu Picchu Peruvian Cuisine, 2674 N. Vallin Ave., Meridian
Naked Mixers, 206 E. 37th St., Unit 4, Garden City
Nazareth Retreat Center, 4450 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
Owyhee Tavern, 1109 Main St., Boise
Pueblo Lindo, 3327 N. Eagle Road, Suite 170, Meridian
Snowfox-W27, 3032 E. State St., Eagle
Sushi Shack LLC, 611 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Taco Del Mar, 13613 W. McMillan Road, Boise
The Busted Shovel, 704 Main St., Meridian
The Galley, 5050 S. Junker St., Bldg 810, Boise
The Sturiale Place, 1501 W. Jefferson St., Boise
Tiny Cosmos Nutrition, 48 E. Faiview Ave., Meridian
Twisted Kitchen 4 hire, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Waffle Love, 4698 N. Linder Road, Suite 102, Meridian
WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, pizza, produce, 3032 E. State St., Eagle
Comments