Ada County food service inspections Dec. 11-17, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

208 Pho and Vegan, 7310 W. State St., Garden City

6*, 9*, 22*

Black Bear Diner, 7530 W. State St., Boise

8*

Divine Wine, 1031 N. Main St., Meridian

23*

Dry Creek Mercantile, 5892 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Hidden Springs

20*, 22*

Fred Meyer — fish, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

8*

Fred Meyer — deli, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise

16*

Fred Meyer — deli, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise

28*

Kona Grill, 3573 E. Longwing Way, Ste. 140, Meridian

10*, 16*

Louie’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant, 2500 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

20*

Merritt’s, 6630 W. State St., Boise

2*, 08*

Mr. Wok, 650 S. Vista Ave., Boise

2, 10*, 24*

Oak Barrel of Eagle, 1065 E. Winding Creek Drive, Suite 100 and 150, Eagle

2*, 10*, 22*

Ranch Market, 4991 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

2*

Sa-wad-dee Thai Restaurant, 1890 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

16*

Sakana Sushi Restaurant, 1718 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

2*, 9*, 10,* 16*

Sam’s Place, 3395 N. Five Mile Road, Boise

2*, 16*

Sophie’s Choice Design, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise

2*

Sunrise Cafe, 805 E. Main St., Meridian

2*, 16*, 22*

The Buffalo Club, 10206 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

16

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Arby’s, 1270 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Bardenay, 155 E. Riverside Drive, Eagle

Boise Centre East, 195 S. Capitol Blvd.

Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St.

Burger King, 6350 N. Discovery Way, Boise

Dinner Thyme Solution, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Ste. E, Boise

Epi’s Basque Restaurant, 1115 N. Main St., Meridian

Fred Meyer — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, produce, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Fred Meyer — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise

Fred Meyer — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Hampton Inn and Suites, 875 S. Allen St., Meridian

Incredible Edibles, 2711 N. 36th St., Boise

Lock, Stock and Barrel, 1100 W. Jefferson St., Boise

Macchu Picchu Peruvian Cuisine, 2674 N. Vallin Ave., Meridian

Naked Mixers, 206 E. 37th St., Unit 4, Garden City

Nazareth Retreat Center, 4450 N. Five Mile Road, Boise

Owyhee Tavern, 1109 Main St., Boise

Pueblo Lindo, 3327 N. Eagle Road, Suite 170, Meridian

Snowfox-W27, 3032 E. State St., Eagle

Sushi Shack LLC, 611 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Taco Del Mar, 13613 W. McMillan Road, Boise

The Busted Shovel, 704 Main St., Meridian

The Galley, 5050 S. Junker St., Bldg 810, Boise

The Sturiale Place, 1501 W. Jefferson St., Boise

Tiny Cosmos Nutrition, 48 E. Faiview Ave., Meridian

Twisted Kitchen 4 hire, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Waffle Love, 4698 N. Linder Road, Suite 102, Meridian

WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, pizza, produce, 3032 E. State St., Eagle

