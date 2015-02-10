Ada County food service inspections Dec. 4-10, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise
10*
Albertsons — produce, 250 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
10*
Barbacoa Restaurant, 276 Bobwhite Court, Boise
2*
Bella Aquila, 775 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 100, Eagle
9*, 15*, 20*, 23*
Big Daddy’s BBQ, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, 102, Meridian
10*, 16*
Chiang Mai House, 4898 W. Emerald St., Boise
24*, 28*
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 677 S. Main St., Meridian
10*
Pizzalchik Inc, 7330 W. State St., Garden City
2*, 10*, 20*, 23*
Saffron Indian Bar and Grill, 3300 S. Vista Ave., Boise
2*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 23*
Smoky Mountain Pizza and Pasta, 1809 W. State St., Boise
22*
Taj Mahal, 150 N. 8th St., Ste 222, Boise
10*
Taqueria El Torito, 4628 W. State St., Boise
2*, 23*
Tepanyaki Japanese Steak House, 2197 N. Garden St., Boise
2, 10*, 15*
The Griddle, 2310 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian
22*
The Melting Pot, 200 N. 6th St., Boise
8*, 15*
Walmart — deli, 7319 W. State St., Garden City
22*
Yard House, 3693 E. Longwing Lane, Ste 140, Meridian
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, 250 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Albertsons — Starbucks, 250 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Albertsons — Starbucks, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise
Aromas Coffee and Juice Bar at HP, 11311 Chinden Blvd., Boise
Blimpie, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite A, Boise
Caffe Luciano’s, 3588 N. Prospect Way, Garden City
Carl’s Jr., 4999 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Charlie’s Produce, 1262 E. Exchange St., Boise
Cole Valley Christian Schools, 200 E. Carlton Ave., Meridian
CVS Pharmacy, 7402 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Dutch Oven Den Catering, 2987 N. High Desert Way, Meridian
Golden Wheel Drive-In, 11100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Guido’s Original NY Style Pizza, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
Idaho Capital Asian Market, 3107 N. Cole Road, Boise
Jack In The Box, 1302 S. Orchard St., Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 8990 W. Overland Road, Boise
Keefe Commissary Network, 13400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Les Bois Cafe at HP Inc, 11311 Chinden Blvd., Boise
Maverik, 4680 S. Federal Way, Boise
Maverik, 12095 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Maverik, 97 E. Main St., Meridian
Murray’s Chevron, 5804 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Panera Bread, 8401 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Potter Wines, 5286 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Rite Aid, 3250 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
Shogun Sushi, 3640 S. Findley Ave., Boise
Smashburger, 8247 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Sofia’s Greek Bistro, 6748 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Sonic Drive-In, 6710 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Stinker Store, 8155 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Taco Bell, 645 S. Main St., Meridian
Terri’s Cafe, 2483 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 105, Meridian
The Almond Tree, 2596 Bogus Basin Road, Boise
The Grove Hotel — banquet kitchen/bars, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
The Stuffed Olive, 404 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Trillium, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Walmart — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 7319 W. State St., Garden City
Yen Ching Restaurant, 305 N. 9th St., Boise
