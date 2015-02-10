Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Dec. 4-10, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 10700 Ustick Road, Boise

10*

Albertsons — produce, 250 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

10*

Barbacoa Restaurant, 276 Bobwhite Court, Boise

2*

Bella Aquila, 775 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 100, Eagle

9*, 15*, 20*, 23*

Big Daddy’s BBQ, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, 102, Meridian

10*, 16*

Chiang Mai House, 4898 W. Emerald St., Boise

24*, 28*

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 677 S. Main St., Meridian

10*

Pizzalchik Inc, 7330 W. State St., Garden City

2*, 10*, 20*, 23*

Saffron Indian Bar and Grill, 3300 S. Vista Ave., Boise

2*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 23*

Smoky Mountain Pizza and Pasta, 1809 W. State St., Boise

22*

Taj Mahal, 150 N. 8th St., Ste 222, Boise

10*

Taqueria El Torito, 4628 W. State St., Boise

2*, 23*

Tepanyaki Japanese Steak House, 2197 N. Garden St., Boise

2, 10*, 15*

The Griddle, 2310 E. Overland Road, Suite 130, Meridian

22*

The Melting Pot, 200 N. 6th St., Boise

8*, 15*

Walmart — deli, 7319 W. State St., Garden City

22*

Yard House, 3693 E. Longwing Lane, Ste 140, Meridian

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Albertsons — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, 250 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Albertsons — Starbucks, 250 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Albertsons — Starbucks, 6560 S. Federal Way, Boise

Aromas Coffee and Juice Bar at HP, 11311 Chinden Blvd., Boise

Blimpie, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite A, Boise

Caffe Luciano’s, 3588 N. Prospect Way, Garden City

Carl’s Jr., 4999 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Charlie’s Produce, 1262 E. Exchange St., Boise

Cole Valley Christian Schools, 200 E. Carlton Ave., Meridian

CVS Pharmacy, 7402 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Dutch Oven Den Catering, 2987 N. High Desert Way, Meridian

Golden Wheel Drive-In, 11100 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Guido’s Original NY Style Pizza, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

Idaho Capital Asian Market, 3107 N. Cole Road, Boise

Jack In The Box, 1302 S. Orchard St., Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 8990 W. Overland Road, Boise

Keefe Commissary Network, 13400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Les Bois Cafe at HP Inc, 11311 Chinden Blvd., Boise

Maverik, 4680 S. Federal Way, Boise

Maverik, 12095 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Maverik, 97 E. Main St., Meridian

Murray’s Chevron, 5804 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Panera Bread, 8401 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Potter Wines, 5286 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Rite Aid, 3250 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

Shogun Sushi, 3640 S. Findley Ave., Boise

Smashburger, 8247 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Sofia’s Greek Bistro, 6748 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Sonic Drive-In, 6710 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Stinker Store, 8155 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Taco Bell, 645 S. Main St., Meridian

Terri’s Cafe, 2483 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 105, Meridian

The Almond Tree, 2596 Bogus Basin Road, Boise

The Grove Hotel — banquet kitchen/bars, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

The Stuffed Olive, 404 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Trillium, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Walmart — bakery, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 7319 W. State St., Garden City

Yen Ching Restaurant, 305 N. 9th St., Boise

