Ada County food service inspections Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Cobby’s II, 4348 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
2*
Cottonwood Grille, 913 W. River St., Boise
22*
Dairy Queen, 5711 W. Franklin Road, Boise
22*
Dong Khahn, 2137 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
10*, 15*
El Tenampa Fresh Mexican Food, 906 N. Main S., Meridian
2*, 10*, 16*, 23*
Gem Stop 12, 4168 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
10*
Hello Dinner, 12646 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
20*
Hilltop Station — Restaurant, 12342 E. Idaho 21, Boise
23*
Jumpin Janet’s Good Time Pub, 572 S. Vista Ave., Boise
2, 8*
Leku Ona, 117 S. 6th St., Boise
8*, 10*
Luciano’s, 11 N. Orchard St., Boise
2*
Mountain View High School inside concessions, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian
16*
Salmon Creek, 4890 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise
23*
Stinker Store, 4744 N. Eagle Road, Boise
10*
Subway, 13601 W. McMillan Road, Suite 108, Boise
2*
Sunrise Cafe, 7135 W. State St., Garden City
8*, 15*
The Porterhouse, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Ste 190, Eagle
2*, 10*, 29*
Treasure Valley Hospital, 8800 W. Emerald St., Boise
16*, 21*
Wasabi, 2325 S. Apple St., Boise
2*, 9*, 15*, 16*
Westy’s Players Pub & Grill, 5504 N. Alworth St., Garden City
28*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Acme Bakeshop, 221 W. 37th St., Suite B, Garden City
Arby’s, 3500 S. Findley Ave., Boise
Best Western Plus Meridian, 1019 S. Progress Ave.
Blimpie at Maple Tree Plaza, 3359 N. Five Mile Road, Boise
Boise Rescue Mission, 308 W. 24th St., Boise
Center for Change, 1411 W. Franklin St., Boise
Chilango’s (Azteca), 10386 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Commons Kitchen, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
Cupbop Korean BBQ 2, 1520 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 104, Meridian
Del Taco, 8687 W. Overland Road, Boise
Denny’s, 2580 Airport Way, Boise
Domino’s, 6456 S. Federal Way, Boise
Gorilla Gyros, 8th and Main Street, Boise
Hickory Farms — Meridian Crossroads, 2070 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Hilltop Station, 12342 E. Idaho 21, Boise
Hilton Garden Inn Boise Downtown, 348 S. 13th St., Boise
Holy Apostles Food Pantry, 6300-A N. Meridian Road, Meridian
Ironwood Social, 5467 Glenwood St., Garden City
Jack in The Box, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Store, 8000 W. Overland Road, Boise
J-Square Cafe, 1111 W. Jefferson St., Boise
Kopper Kitchen, 2661 W. Airport Way, Boise
La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 110, Meridian
Lucky Fins Seafood Grill, 801 Main St., Suite 107, Boise
Maverik — Cinnabon, 3080 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
Meridian High School inside concessions, 1900 W. Pine Ave., Meridian
Moe’s Southwest Grill at Boise State, 1910 University Drive, Boise
Morning Star Acre, 2018 Special Events, Boise
One Stone Inc., 1151 Miller St., Boise
Residence Inn Boise Downtown City Center, 400 S. Capitol Blvd.
Riley’s Spices, 2018 Special Events, Garden City
Rockies Famous Burgers, 3900 W. Overland Road, Boise
Rocky Mountain Grizz Grill, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian
Rocky Mountain High School concession 01, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian
St. Luke’s RMC — Cafe Espresso 520, 520 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
St. Luke’s RMC — Retail Food Bar, 520 S. Eagle Road, Meridian
Sugar Rush Cupcakery, 10804 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Super 8 Boise, 2773 Elder St.
Thana’s Little World Market, 4109 W. Overland Road, Boise
The Griddle, 177 E. Eagle River St., Suite 100, Eagle
The Griddle Commissary, 177 Eagle River St., Eagle
The Lift, 4091 W. State St., Boise
Tony’s Pizzaria Teatro, 105 Capitol Blvd., Boise
Walgreens, 10555 W. Overland Road, Boise
Wise Guy Pizza Pie, 106 N. 6th St., Suite B, Boise
Wok Inn Noodle, 4912 W. Emerald St., Boise
Yummy Meats 1A 74365, 495 S. 15th St., Boise
