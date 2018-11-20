Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Cobby’s II, 4348 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

2*

Cottonwood Grille, 913 W. River St., Boise

22*

Dairy Queen, 5711 W. Franklin Road, Boise

22*

Dong Khahn, 2137 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

10*, 15*

El Tenampa Fresh Mexican Food, 906 N. Main S., Meridian

2*, 10*, 16*, 23*

Gem Stop 12, 4168 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

10*

Hello Dinner, 12646 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

20*

Hilltop Station — Restaurant, 12342 E. Idaho 21, Boise

23*

Jumpin Janet’s Good Time Pub, 572 S. Vista Ave., Boise

2, 8*

Leku Ona, 117 S. 6th St., Boise

8*, 10*

Luciano’s, 11 N. Orchard St., Boise

2*

Mountain View High School inside concessions, 2000 S. Millennium Way, Meridian

16*

Salmon Creek, 4890 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise

23*

Stinker Store, 4744 N. Eagle Road, Boise

10*

Subway, 13601 W. McMillan Road, Suite 108, Boise

2*

Sunrise Cafe, 7135 W. State St., Garden City

8*, 15*

The Porterhouse, 600 S. Rivershore Lane, Ste 190, Eagle

2*, 10*, 29*

Treasure Valley Hospital, 8800 W. Emerald St., Boise

16*, 21*

Wasabi, 2325 S. Apple St., Boise

2*, 9*, 15*, 16*

Westy’s Players Pub & Grill, 5504 N. Alworth St., Garden City

28*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Acme Bakeshop, 221 W. 37th St., Suite B, Garden City

Arby’s, 3500 S. Findley Ave., Boise

Best Western Plus Meridian, 1019 S. Progress Ave.

Blimpie at Maple Tree Plaza, 3359 N. Five Mile Road, Boise

Boise Rescue Mission, 308 W. 24th St., Boise

Center for Change, 1411 W. Franklin St., Boise

Chilango’s (Azteca), 10386 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Commons Kitchen, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

Cupbop Korean BBQ 2, 1520 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 104, Meridian

Del Taco, 8687 W. Overland Road, Boise

Denny’s, 2580 Airport Way, Boise

Domino’s, 6456 S. Federal Way, Boise

Gorilla Gyros, 8th and Main Street, Boise

Hickory Farms — Meridian Crossroads, 2070 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Hilltop Station, 12342 E. Idaho 21, Boise

Hilton Garden Inn Boise Downtown, 348 S. 13th St., Boise

Holy Apostles Food Pantry, 6300-A N. Meridian Road, Meridian

Ironwood Social, 5467 Glenwood St., Garden City

Jack in The Box, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Store, 8000 W. Overland Road, Boise

J-Square Cafe, 1111 W. Jefferson St., Boise

Kopper Kitchen, 2661 W. Airport Way, Boise

La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 110, Meridian

Lucky Fins Seafood Grill, 801 Main St., Suite 107, Boise

Maverik — Cinnabon, 3080 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

Meridian High School inside concessions, 1900 W. Pine Ave., Meridian

Moe’s Southwest Grill at Boise State, 1910 University Drive, Boise

Morning Star Acre, 2018 Special Events, Boise

One Stone Inc., 1151 Miller St., Boise

Residence Inn Boise Downtown City Center, 400 S. Capitol Blvd.

Riley’s Spices, 2018 Special Events, Garden City

Rockies Famous Burgers, 3900 W. Overland Road, Boise

Rocky Mountain Grizz Grill, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian

Rocky Mountain High School concession 01, 5450 N. Linder Road, Meridian

St. Luke’s RMC — Cafe Espresso 520, 520 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

St. Luke’s RMC — Retail Food Bar, 520 S. Eagle Road, Meridian

Sugar Rush Cupcakery, 10804 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Super 8 Boise, 2773 Elder St.

Thana’s Little World Market, 4109 W. Overland Road, Boise

The Griddle, 177 E. Eagle River St., Suite 100, Eagle

The Griddle Commissary, 177 Eagle River St., Eagle

The Lift, 4091 W. State St., Boise

Tony’s Pizzaria Teatro, 105 Capitol Blvd., Boise

Walgreens, 10555 W. Overland Road, Boise

Wise Guy Pizza Pie, 106 N. 6th St., Suite B, Boise

Wok Inn Noodle, 4912 W. Emerald St., Boise

Yummy Meats 1A 74365, 495 S. 15th St., Boise

