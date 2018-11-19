Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Nov. 20-26, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Asian Cuisine, 590 E. Boise Ave., Boise

2*

Babylon Market, 1534 S. Vista Ave., Boise

10*

Baguette Deli, 5204 W. Franklin Road, Boise

15*, 25*

Charlie Brown’s, 5783 W. Overland Road, Boise

10*

Chinatowns Quik-Wok, 361 W. Main St., Kuna

22*, 23*

Egg Mann and Earl, 650 E. Boise Ave., Boise

16*

Golden Star, 1142 N. Orchard St., Boise

2*, 10*, 15*, 24*

Great Wall, 2590 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

2*, 6*, 16*, 22*

Happy Teriyaki, 664 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 160, Eagle

10*, 15*, 22*, 23*

Indian Lakes, 4700 S. Umatilla Ave., Boise

2

Pesto’s Pizza Shop, 7802 W. Goddard Road, Boise

2*

Pho Real, 10548 Fairview Ave., Boise

10*, 15*, 16*, 22*

Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine, 228 E. Plaza St., Eagle

10*, 22*

Sarah’s Bagel Cafe Idaho, 840 W. Idaho St., Boise

15*

Victoria’s Tacos, 397 W. Main St., Kuna

2

Wilkerson POD, 1910 University Drive, Boise

22*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Big Jud’s, 1289 S. Protest Road, Boise

BSU Football Fuel Station, 1185 Cesar Chavez, Boise

Chili’s Bar and Grill, 3078 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Courtyard Marriott Boise, 222 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Edwards Greenhouse, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Grid, 514 Jefferson St., Boise

Haagen Dazs Cinnabon, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2185, Boise

Heatherwood Retirement Community, 5277 W. Kootenai St., Boise

Hickory Farms — Boise Towne Square, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Hickory Farms — Cole Village, 3333 N. Cole Road, Boise

Meridian Boys and Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road

Missing Link Foods, 550 Broadway Ave., Ste 120B, Boise

Moxie Java and Blimpie, 1122 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Shukrani Market, 295 N. Orchard St., Boise

St. Luke’s Rehab, 600 N. Robbins Road, Boise

Starbucks, 1870 S. Meridian Road, Meridian

Starbucks, 536 Meridian Road, Meridian

Subway, 10701 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Target Store, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise

The STIL, 786 W. Broad St., Boise

The Terraces of Boise — Bistro, 5301 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

Urban Fox Coffee and Boba, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian

Weathered Rock Meadery, 518 N. Curtis Road, Boise

Wild Root Cafe and Market, 276 N. 8th St., Boise

