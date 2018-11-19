Ada County food service inspections Nov. 20-26, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Asian Cuisine, 590 E. Boise Ave., Boise
2*
Babylon Market, 1534 S. Vista Ave., Boise
10*
Baguette Deli, 5204 W. Franklin Road, Boise
15*, 25*
Charlie Brown’s, 5783 W. Overland Road, Boise
10*
Chinatowns Quik-Wok, 361 W. Main St., Kuna
22*, 23*
Egg Mann and Earl, 650 E. Boise Ave., Boise
16*
Golden Star, 1142 N. Orchard St., Boise
2*, 10*, 15*, 24*
Great Wall, 2590 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
2*, 6*, 16*, 22*
Happy Teriyaki, 664 S. Rivershore Lane, Suite 160, Eagle
10*, 15*, 22*, 23*
Indian Lakes, 4700 S. Umatilla Ave., Boise
2
Pesto’s Pizza Shop, 7802 W. Goddard Road, Boise
2*
Pho Real, 10548 Fairview Ave., Boise
10*, 15*, 16*, 22*
Rice Contemporary Asian Cuisine, 228 E. Plaza St., Eagle
10*, 22*
Sarah’s Bagel Cafe Idaho, 840 W. Idaho St., Boise
15*
Victoria’s Tacos, 397 W. Main St., Kuna
2
Wilkerson POD, 1910 University Drive, Boise
22*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Big Jud’s, 1289 S. Protest Road, Boise
BSU Football Fuel Station, 1185 Cesar Chavez, Boise
Chili’s Bar and Grill, 3078 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Courtyard Marriott Boise, 222 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Edwards Greenhouse, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Grid, 514 Jefferson St., Boise
Haagen Dazs Cinnabon, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2185, Boise
Heatherwood Retirement Community, 5277 W. Kootenai St., Boise
Hickory Farms — Boise Towne Square, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Hickory Farms — Cole Village, 3333 N. Cole Road, Boise
Meridian Boys and Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road
Missing Link Foods, 550 Broadway Ave., Ste 120B, Boise
Moxie Java and Blimpie, 1122 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Shukrani Market, 295 N. Orchard St., Boise
St. Luke’s Rehab, 600 N. Robbins Road, Boise
Starbucks, 1870 S. Meridian Road, Meridian
Starbucks, 536 Meridian Road, Meridian
Subway, 10701 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Target Store, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise
The STIL, 786 W. Broad St., Boise
The Terraces of Boise — Bistro, 5301 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
Urban Fox Coffee and Boba, 2970 N. Eagle Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Weathered Rock Meadery, 518 N. Curtis Road, Boise
Wild Root Cafe and Market, 276 N. 8th St., Boise
