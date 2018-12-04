Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Nov. 13-19, 2018

December 04, 2018 08:24 PM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Subway Sandwiches, 6456 S. Federal Way, Boise

22*

Alias Coffee House, 908 W. Main St., Boise

15*

Antojitos el Cabezazo, 340 N. Orchard St., Boise

2*

Brookdale Boise Parkcenter IL, 767 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise

2*

Campos Market, 413 N. Orchard St., Boise

2, 15*, 16*, 23*

Domino’s Pizza, 1027 E. Kuna Road, Kuna

2

Ed’s 50’s Cafe, 979 S. Progress Ave., Meridian

10*

Golden Wok, 3948 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

2*, 9*, 10*, 15*

Hawaiian BBQ, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 110, Boise

2*

Kahootz Pub and Eatery, 1603 N. Main St., Meridian

2, 9*

Legends Sports Pub and Grill, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 100, Boise

10*, 16*

Maverik, 2650 S. Orchard St., Boise

10*

Orchard Express Chevron, 123 N. Orchard St., Boise

2*, 22*

Pilot Travel Center, 3353 S. Federal Way, Boise

22*

Rib Shack, 395 W. State St., Eagle

21*, 22*

Season Wok, 2775 Broadway Ave., Boise

16*

Sully’s Pub and Grill, 11123 W. State St., Star

20*

Thai Cuisine, 6777 W. Overland Road, Boise

2*, 15*

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 100, Meridian

2*, 10*

Waters Edge Event Center, 287 E. Shore Drive, Eagle

2*, 16*

Willowcreek Grill and Java, 2273 S. Vista Ave., Boise

10*, 15*, 16*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

A’Tavola, 1515 W. Grove St., Boise

ADESA Boise, 7355 S. Eisenman Road, Boise

Alano Club of Boise Inc., 3820 W. Cassia St., Boise

Bi-Mart, 1277 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna

Bishop Kelly Concession Stand — Carley Center, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Blackrock Coffee Shop, 12067 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Boise Downtown Stadium 9, 760 Broad St., Boise

Cabela’s, 2018 Special Events, Boise

Cafe Zupas, 133 Broadway Ave., Boise

Chicago Connection Pizza, 310 N. 4th St., Boise

Christian Retirement Village, 3223 N. 36th St., Boise

Cin Nom Nom, 2845 E. Overland Road, Ste 100, Meridian

Deli George, 220 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Dollar Tree Store, 900 S. Vista Ave., Boise

El Korah Shriners, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise

Ferranti Fresh Pasta, 520 W. McGregor Drive, Boise

Hickory Farms — Five Mile Plaza, 10374 W. Overland Road, Boise

Hickory Farms — Hillcrest Plaza, 5200 W. Overland Road, Boise

Hyde Perk Coffee House, 1507 N. 13th St., Boise

Idaho Pizza Company, 5150 W. Overland Road, Boise

Majestic Cinemas, 2140 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian

Maverik, 1540 E. Overland Road, Meridian

McDonald’s, 2510 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Moxie Java Bistro, 4990 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Outback Steakhouse, 7189 W. Overland Road, Boise

Panaderia Coalcoman, 5220 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Papa Murphy’s, 1545 Linder Road, Kuna

Pizza Hut, 271 N. Avenue D, Kuna

Poppy Seed Bakery and Cafe, 3910 W. Hill Road, Suite 102, Boise

Quail Hollow Golf Course, 4520 N. 36th St., Boise

Ranch Club, 2018 Special Events — Pray for Snow, Garden City

Rite Aid, 10600 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Sam’s Saloon, 10937 W. State St., Star

Smokin’ Hot Deals, 620 S. Vista Ave., Boise

St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, 3209 W. Overland Road, Boise

Starbucks Coffee, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Starbucks Coffee, 4971 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Stinker Store, 1525 S. Orchard St., Boise

Stinker Store, 6658 S. Federal Way, Boise

Stinker Store, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise

Stubs Sports Pub, 3662 S. Findley Ave., Boise

The Wylder, 501 W. Broad St., Boise

Timberline High School — concessions inside, 701 E. Boise Ave., Boise

Yerby’s Gator Grill - Cart 1, 404 E. State Ave., Meridian

Yerby’s Gator Grill Kitchen, 404 E. State Ave., Meridian

