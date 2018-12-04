Ada County food service inspections Nov. 13-19, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Subway Sandwiches, 6456 S. Federal Way, Boise
22*
Alias Coffee House, 908 W. Main St., Boise
15*
Antojitos el Cabezazo, 340 N. Orchard St., Boise
2*
Brookdale Boise Parkcenter IL, 767 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise
2*
Campos Market, 413 N. Orchard St., Boise
2, 15*, 16*, 23*
Domino’s Pizza, 1027 E. Kuna Road, Kuna
2
Ed’s 50’s Cafe, 979 S. Progress Ave., Meridian
10*
Golden Wok, 3948 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
2*, 9*, 10*, 15*
Hawaiian BBQ, 7709 W. Overland Road, Suite 110, Boise
2*
Kahootz Pub and Eatery, 1603 N. Main St., Meridian
2, 9*
Legends Sports Pub and Grill, 7609 W. Overland Road, Suite 100, Boise
10*, 16*
Maverik, 2650 S. Orchard St., Boise
10*
Orchard Express Chevron, 123 N. Orchard St., Boise
2*, 22*
Pilot Travel Center, 3353 S. Federal Way, Boise
22*
Rib Shack, 395 W. State St., Eagle
21*, 22*
Season Wok, 2775 Broadway Ave., Boise
16*
Sully’s Pub and Grill, 11123 W. State St., Star
20*
Thai Cuisine, 6777 W. Overland Road, Boise
2*, 15*
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 100, Meridian
2*, 10*
Waters Edge Event Center, 287 E. Shore Drive, Eagle
2*, 16*
Willowcreek Grill and Java, 2273 S. Vista Ave., Boise
10*, 15*, 16*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
A’Tavola, 1515 W. Grove St., Boise
ADESA Boise, 7355 S. Eisenman Road, Boise
Alano Club of Boise Inc., 3820 W. Cassia St., Boise
Bi-Mart, 1277 E. Deer Flat Road, Kuna
Bishop Kelly Concession Stand — Carley Center, 7009 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Blackrock Coffee Shop, 12067 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Boise Downtown Stadium 9, 760 Broad St., Boise
Cabela’s, 2018 Special Events, Boise
Cafe Zupas, 133 Broadway Ave., Boise
Chicago Connection Pizza, 310 N. 4th St., Boise
Christian Retirement Village, 3223 N. 36th St., Boise
Cin Nom Nom, 2845 E. Overland Road, Ste 100, Meridian
Deli George, 220 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Dollar Tree Store, 900 S. Vista Ave., Boise
El Korah Shriners, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise
Ferranti Fresh Pasta, 520 W. McGregor Drive, Boise
Hickory Farms — Five Mile Plaza, 10374 W. Overland Road, Boise
Hickory Farms — Hillcrest Plaza, 5200 W. Overland Road, Boise
Hyde Perk Coffee House, 1507 N. 13th St., Boise
Idaho Pizza Company, 5150 W. Overland Road, Boise
Majestic Cinemas, 2140 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian
Maverik, 1540 E. Overland Road, Meridian
McDonald’s, 2510 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Moxie Java Bistro, 4990 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Outback Steakhouse, 7189 W. Overland Road, Boise
Panaderia Coalcoman, 5220 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Papa Murphy’s, 1545 Linder Road, Kuna
Pizza Hut, 271 N. Avenue D, Kuna
Poppy Seed Bakery and Cafe, 3910 W. Hill Road, Suite 102, Boise
Quail Hollow Golf Course, 4520 N. 36th St., Boise
Ranch Club, 2018 Special Events — Pray for Snow, Garden City
Rite Aid, 10600 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Sam’s Saloon, 10937 W. State St., Star
Smokin’ Hot Deals, 620 S. Vista Ave., Boise
St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, 3209 W. Overland Road, Boise
Starbucks Coffee, 6280 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Starbucks Coffee, 4971 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Stinker Store, 1525 S. Orchard St., Boise
Stinker Store, 6658 S. Federal Way, Boise
Stinker Store, 6300 N. Eagle Road, Boise
Stubs Sports Pub, 3662 S. Findley Ave., Boise
The Wylder, 501 W. Broad St., Boise
Timberline High School — concessions inside, 701 E. Boise Ave., Boise
Yerby’s Gator Grill - Cart 1, 404 E. State Ave., Meridian
Yerby’s Gator Grill Kitchen, 404 E. State Ave., Meridian
Comments