Ada County food service inspections Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2018

November 20, 2018 07:46 PM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Asia Market, 9975 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

2*, 10*

Coffee Mill, 4979 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

2*, 10*

Daylight Donuts, 6911 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

28*

El Sabor, 4774 N. Jullion Way, Boise

8*

Fujiyama Sushi House, 1701 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

2*, 8*, 10*, 23*

GC Subway, 3988 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

8*

Ha’ Penny Bridge Irish Pub and Happy Fish Sushi, 855 W. Broad St., Suite 250, Boise

8*

Indian Lakes, 4700 S. Umatilla Ave., Boise

2

Life’s Kitchen, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

16*

Osaka Japan, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2018, Boise

28*

Quik Wok, 3055 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

10*, 16*, 21*, 22*

Quinn’s, 1005 S. Vista Ave., Boise

8*

Sakura Sushi, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd. 138, Eagle

2, 10*, 15*, 16*, 22*

Shige Japanese Cuisine, 150 N. 8th St., Boise

15*, 16*, 22*

Subway, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise

28*

Wahooz Family Fun Zone Snack Bar, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian

21*

Zero Six, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Ste 100, Boise

2*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Aero Caffe, 201 N. Orchard St., Boise

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise

Aloha Ice Tropical Sno — concessions, 3064 Malta Drive, Meridian

Aloha Ice Tropical Sno — trailer, 3064 Malta Drive, Meridian

Amaru Confections, 160 Ellen St., Garden City

Boise Pie Co. and Eatery, 1216 N. Orchard St., Boise

Cafe Crane, 3130 E. State St., Suite 105, Eagle

Culligan Water, 110 W. 31st St., Boise

DNCTHS Warehouse Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise

Einstein Bros Bagels — Trmnl Fd Crt 2G, 3201 Airport Way, Boise

Eureka, 800 W. Idaho St., Suite 120, Boise

Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria, 6700 N. Linder Road, Suite 192, Meridian

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 3180 E. Lanark St., Meridian

Frog’s Fix Coffee House, 701 S. Latah St., Boise

Golden Corral, 8460 W. Emerald St., Boise

Greenbelt Marketplace — Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Space 2J, Boise

Grinkers Grand Palace, 228 E. Plaza Drive, Eagle

Jacksons Food Store, 5797 W. Overland Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Store, 4133 W. Rose Hill St., Boise

Jacksons Food Store, 3780 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Jacksons Food Store, 741 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Joe’s Crab Shack, 2288 N. Garden St., Boise

Life’s Kitchen — processor, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Lucky Perk Coffee, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian

Panda Express, 6675 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza, 6887 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

P..F Chang’s China Bistro, 391 S. 8th St., Boise

Rite Aid, 5005 W. Overland Road, Boise

Sonic Drive-In, 10480 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Star Outreach Food Bank, 10775 W. State St., Star

Star Senior Center, 60 S. Main St.

The Salvation Army — Booth Family Care Center, 1617 N. 24th St., Boise

Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 6521 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Wahooz Catering Kitchen, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian

Wahooz Family Fun Zone Restaurant, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian

WilliB’s Saloon, 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

