Ada County food service inspections Oct. 30-Nov. 5, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Asia Market, 9975 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
2*, 10*
Coffee Mill, 4979 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
2*, 10*
Daylight Donuts, 6911 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
28*
El Sabor, 4774 N. Jullion Way, Boise
8*
Fujiyama Sushi House, 1701 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
2*, 8*, 10*, 23*
GC Subway, 3988 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
8*
Ha’ Penny Bridge Irish Pub and Happy Fish Sushi, 855 W. Broad St., Suite 250, Boise
8*
Indian Lakes, 4700 S. Umatilla Ave., Boise
2
Life’s Kitchen, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
16*
Osaka Japan, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2018, Boise
28*
Quik Wok, 3055 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
10*, 16*, 21*, 22*
Quinn’s, 1005 S. Vista Ave., Boise
8*
Sakura Sushi, 3210 E. Chinden Blvd. 138, Eagle
2, 10*, 15*, 16*, 22*
Shige Japanese Cuisine, 150 N. 8th St., Boise
15*, 16*, 22*
Subway, 1265 S. Capitol Blvd., Suite 103, Boise
28*
Wahooz Family Fun Zone Snack Bar, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian
21*
Zero Six, 404 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Ste 100, Boise
2*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Aero Caffe, 201 N. Orchard St., Boise
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise
Aloha Ice Tropical Sno — concessions, 3064 Malta Drive, Meridian
Aloha Ice Tropical Sno — trailer, 3064 Malta Drive, Meridian
Amaru Confections, 160 Ellen St., Garden City
Boise Pie Co. and Eatery, 1216 N. Orchard St., Boise
Cafe Crane, 3130 E. State St., Suite 105, Eagle
Culligan Water, 110 W. 31st St., Boise
DNCTHS Warehouse Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Suite 350, Boise
Einstein Bros Bagels — Trmnl Fd Crt 2G, 3201 Airport Way, Boise
Eureka, 800 W. Idaho St., Suite 120, Boise
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria, 6700 N. Linder Road, Suite 192, Meridian
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 3180 E. Lanark St., Meridian
Frog’s Fix Coffee House, 701 S. Latah St., Boise
Golden Corral, 8460 W. Emerald St., Boise
Greenbelt Marketplace — Boise Airport, 3201 Airport Way, Space 2J, Boise
Grinkers Grand Palace, 228 E. Plaza Drive, Eagle
Jacksons Food Store, 5797 W. Overland Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Store, 4133 W. Rose Hill St., Boise
Jacksons Food Store, 3780 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Jacksons Food Store, 741 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Joe’s Crab Shack, 2288 N. Garden St., Boise
Life’s Kitchen — processor, 1025 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Lucky Perk Coffee, 1551 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian
Panda Express, 6675 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Papa Murphy’s Take N Bake Pizza, 6887 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
P..F Chang’s China Bistro, 391 S. 8th St., Boise
Rite Aid, 5005 W. Overland Road, Boise
Sonic Drive-In, 10480 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Star Outreach Food Bank, 10775 W. State St., Star
Star Senior Center, 60 S. Main St.
The Salvation Army — Booth Family Care Center, 1617 N. 24th St., Boise
Tree City Juice and Smoothie, 6521 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Wahooz Catering Kitchen, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian
Wahooz Family Fun Zone Restaurant, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian
WilliB’s Saloon, 12505 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
Comments