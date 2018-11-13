Food & Drink

Ada County food service inspections Oct. 23-29, 2018

November 13, 2018 07:27 PM

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.

Backstage Bistro and Village Cinema, 3711 Longwing Lane, Meridian

10*

Baghdad Market and Bakery, 4870 W. Emerald St., Boise

2

Best Western Airport Inn, 2660 W. Airport Way, Boise

10*, 15*

Boise Co-Op Village — meat-seafood, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

10*

Boise Co-Op Village — produce, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

10*

Dave and Busters, 546 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

10*

Delsa’s Ice Cream, 7923 W. Ustick Road, Boise

2*, 15*, 22*

Diggs Pizza, 4646 S. Cole Road, Boise

16*

Idaho State Correction Center, 14601 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

16*, 20*

Jacksons Food Stores, 4608 S. Cole Road, Boise

21*

Lowell Scott Middle School, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise

6*

Lucky Fins Seafood Grill, 1441 N. Eagle Road, Ste 100, Meridian

10*

Maverik, 11243 W. State St., Star

21*, 23*

Meraki Greek Restaurant, 345 S. 8th St., Boise

20*

Meridian Bowling Lanes and Strikers Inc, 324 S. Meridian Road

2*

Mount Everest Momo Cafe, 2144 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

2*

Naked Fins, 1120 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

25*

Old Chicago, 350 N Milwaukee Street Ste 1017, Boise

8*

Sonic Drive-In, 1535 Celebration Ave., Meridian

10*

Star Cafe, 10883 W. State St., Star

2*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 22*, 23*

Star Subway, 64 S. Star Road, Star

16*, 22*

Stinker Store, 1601 S. Vista Ave., Boise

10*, 22*

Subway, 820 E. Avalon, Kuna

22*

Suds on the Side, 1024 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

2*, 23*

The Flava in Manila, 6112 S. Egmont Ave., Boise

2*

The Tortilla Factory Mexican Grill, 1492 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise

10*

Whitney Fredin Events, 9140 Emerald St., Suite 400, Boise

23*

Yogurtz Grill, 1560 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian

10*, 23*

Yokozuna Teriyaki, 2031 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 103, Meridian

2, 23*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

All Stars Dips, 2018 Special Event, Boise

Boise Co-Op Village — deli-bakery, grocery, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Boise Gun Club, 2350 E. Kuna Mora Road, Kuna

Boise High School, 1010 W. Washington St., Boise

Das Alpenhaus Delikatessen, 1340 Vista Ave., Boise

East Junior High School, 5600 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise

Emmeli’s Cake, 1545 S. Hervey St., Boise

Hillside Junior High School, 3536 W. Hill Road, Boise

Idaho State Correctional Center — bakery, 14601 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Jacksons Food Stores, 1950 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 3319 N. Eagle Road, Suite 115, Meridian

Mandalay, 10658 W. Overland Road, Boise

McMillan Elementary, 10901 W. McMillan Road, Boise

Morley Nelson Community Center/Mobile, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise

North Junior High School, 1105 N. 13th St., Boise

Pedal Pies, 407 W. Main St., Boise

Pioneer Elementary School, 13255 W. McMillan Road, Boise

Pizza Hut, 4506 W. Overland Road, Boise

Quality Inn Boise Airport, 2526 W. Airport Way, Boise

River of Life Rescue Mission, 575 S. 13th St., Boise

Shukrani Market, 295 N. Orchard St., Boise

SICI — Wright Hall, 13900 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill, 1011 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

South Boise Community Women’s Correctional Ct, 13200 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

St. Joseph’s Catholic Grade School and Kindergarten, 825 W. Fort St., Boise

Subway, 3415 N. Cole Road, Suite 101, Boise

Tastings, 2447 S. Apple St., Boise

The Dutch Goose, 3515 W. State St., Boise

Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center, 14195 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Ustick Elementary School, 12435 W. Ustick Road, Boise

WinCo Foods — pizza, 110 E. Myrtle St., Boise

