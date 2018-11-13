Ada County food service inspections Oct. 23-29, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Backstage Bistro and Village Cinema, 3711 Longwing Lane, Meridian
10*
Baghdad Market and Bakery, 4870 W. Emerald St., Boise
2
Best Western Airport Inn, 2660 W. Airport Way, Boise
10*, 15*
Boise Co-Op Village — meat-seafood, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
10*
Boise Co-Op Village — produce, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
10*
Dave and Busters, 546 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
10*
Delsa’s Ice Cream, 7923 W. Ustick Road, Boise
2*, 15*, 22*
Diggs Pizza, 4646 S. Cole Road, Boise
16*
Idaho State Correction Center, 14601 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
16*, 20*
Jacksons Food Stores, 4608 S. Cole Road, Boise
21*
Lowell Scott Middle School, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise
6*
Lucky Fins Seafood Grill, 1441 N. Eagle Road, Ste 100, Meridian
10*
Maverik, 11243 W. State St., Star
21*, 23*
Meraki Greek Restaurant, 345 S. 8th St., Boise
20*
Meridian Bowling Lanes and Strikers Inc, 324 S. Meridian Road
2*
Mount Everest Momo Cafe, 2144 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
2*
Naked Fins, 1120 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
25*
Old Chicago, 350 N Milwaukee Street Ste 1017, Boise
8*
Sonic Drive-In, 1535 Celebration Ave., Meridian
10*
Star Cafe, 10883 W. State St., Star
2*, 10*, 15*, 16*, 22*, 23*
Star Subway, 64 S. Star Road, Star
16*, 22*
Stinker Store, 1601 S. Vista Ave., Boise
10*, 22*
Subway, 820 E. Avalon, Kuna
22*
Suds on the Side, 1024 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
2*, 23*
The Flava in Manila, 6112 S. Egmont Ave., Boise
2*
The Tortilla Factory Mexican Grill, 1492 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise
10*
Whitney Fredin Events, 9140 Emerald St., Suite 400, Boise
23*
Yogurtz Grill, 1560 N. Locust Grove Road, Meridian
10*, 23*
Yokozuna Teriyaki, 2031 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 103, Meridian
2, 23*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
All Stars Dips, 2018 Special Event, Boise
Boise Co-Op Village — deli-bakery, grocery, 2350 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Boise Gun Club, 2350 E. Kuna Mora Road, Kuna
Boise High School, 1010 W. Washington St., Boise
Das Alpenhaus Delikatessen, 1340 Vista Ave., Boise
East Junior High School, 5600 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
Emmeli’s Cake, 1545 S. Hervey St., Boise
Hillside Junior High School, 3536 W. Hill Road, Boise
Idaho State Correctional Center — bakery, 14601 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Jacksons Food Stores, 1950 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
La Creme Frozen Yogurt, 3319 N. Eagle Road, Suite 115, Meridian
Mandalay, 10658 W. Overland Road, Boise
McMillan Elementary, 10901 W. McMillan Road, Boise
Morley Nelson Community Center/Mobile, 7701 W. Northview St., Boise
North Junior High School, 1105 N. 13th St., Boise
Pedal Pies, 407 W. Main St., Boise
Pioneer Elementary School, 13255 W. McMillan Road, Boise
Pizza Hut, 4506 W. Overland Road, Boise
Quality Inn Boise Airport, 2526 W. Airport Way, Boise
River of Life Rescue Mission, 575 S. 13th St., Boise
Shukrani Market, 295 N. Orchard St., Boise
SICI — Wright Hall, 13900 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill, 1011 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
South Boise Community Women’s Correctional Ct, 13200 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
St. Joseph’s Catholic Grade School and Kindergarten, 825 W. Fort St., Boise
Subway, 3415 N. Cole Road, Suite 101, Boise
Tastings, 2447 S. Apple St., Boise
The Dutch Goose, 3515 W. State St., Boise
Treasure Valley Community Reentry Center, 14195 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Ustick Elementary School, 12435 W. Ustick Road, Boise
WinCo Foods — pizza, 110 E. Myrtle St., Boise
