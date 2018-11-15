Need a change of pace for Thanksgiving dinner? Try one of these Boise spots instead

If making a big dinner for Thanksgiving Day sounds too stressful , you’re in luck — Boise has plenty of restaurants open to save you from the hassle of cooking.
Choose from a prix fixe menu to a buffet-style Thanksgiving dinner. Or, try something new and head to a potluck while kicking back and watching the big game. Either way, these restaurants will have you covered — and feeling thankful.
Crooked Fence Brewing Company
▪ Crooked Fence Brewing Co., 5220 N. Sawyer Ave., Garden City, will host a laid back Thanksgiving Day potluck dinner.
Bring in a side dish of your choice and celebrate the holiday with board games and cards, the Redskins vs. Cowboys NFL game, draft beer, wine, cider and the brewery’s Prospector Root Beer. Don’t forget a buffet of food! Crooked Fence will provide the turkey and stuffing, so no need to worry about that. Also provided will be Thanksgiving Day beer specials for participants.
The Cutlers, which are first-year new owners of the brewery, decided to host a community Thanksgiving dinner for those with no family around, or those looking for a new way to celebrate the holiday.
“We’ve always had that thing where we have friends that don’t have family around, or you have family around but you don’t want to hang out with them and so we just figured we’ll hang out here in our taproom, and do a little potluck,” said owner Jeff Cutler.
If successful, you can expect to see Crooked Fence Brewing hosting more potluck Thanksgiving dinners in the future.
The potluck will take place around 2- 7 p.m.
If interested, visit the brewery’s Facebook page to let them know you’re coming, and what side dish you plan to bring.
Owyhee Tavern
Owyhee Tavern, 1109 Main St., will offer the classic Thanksgiving dinner as well as it’s well known steak and sea options.
Choose from it’s prix fixe menu, or choose from a selection of appetizers and entrees from their original menu. The prix fixe menu is fit to offer the perfect Thanksgiving dinner. Start off the three course meal by choosing from a variety of soups and salads. Then, move on to the second course by selecting which route you’d like to take — classic Thanksgiving or prime rib?
For it’s Thanksgiving special, the tavern will feature it’s hand-rubbed turkey breast and turkey leg-confit paired with house cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy and sauteed vegetables ($40). Try something new for Thanksgiving by ordering the tavern’s prime rib for the second course. The Midwest Choice Angus Prime Rib will be served with creamy horseradish, au jus, mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables ($45).
The third course will be an unlimited dessert flight with assorted pies, mini muffins, dessert bars and more.
If you decide not to go the prix fixe route, choose from a selection off of the tavern’s original menu. Appetizers will range from the seafood tower to oysters on a half shell. For an entree, select from five options including filet mignon, lobster tail, and gold label top sirloin.
Make an early reservation at owyheetavern.com.
Richard’s
▪ Richard’s, INN at 500 Capitol, 500 S. Capitol Blvd., will serve up a prix fixe menu for $55 per person, as well as a special wine pairing along with the menu by it’s purveyor of wine, Katie Hestead.
To start, you are welcomed with Acme Bakeshop baguette with Richard’s dipping oil along with olives with lemon and rosemary, and house-made pickled vegetables.
Choose from a puree of butternut squash soup or a mixed lettuce salad with green olive dressing and feta as you prepare for the big entree, where you get the choice (and it doesn’t have to be turkey).
Select from range of entrees, which includes the traditional turkey dinner of roast turkey, baked bread stuffing, gravy, green beans, and Oregon organic cranberry sauce. Or try Cannelloni, pasta sheets rolled with ricotta, sausage & spinach; Brussels sprouts with parmesan & lemon gremolata.
Save room for desert as you get a range of options to chose from, including pumpkin cheesecake, apple pie, and a Louisiana brown butter pecan pie.
3-7 p.m, dinner only that day.
Make your reservations quick, as they are required. The restaurant will be holding reservations with a credit card and 48-hour cancellation policy.
(208) 472-1463
Chandler’s Steakhouse
▪ Chandler’s Steakhouse, at Hotel 43, 981 W. Grove St., is offering a prix fixe menu ($49) from 1-9 p.m. The fine dining restaurant will serve a three-course meal that consists of soup or salad, a hearty entree and a delightful desert.
Start off with a soup or salad, such as the roasted beet salad, which includes fresh arugula, Roquefort cheese, and roasted walnuts in a red wine and walnut oil vinaigrette or the steakhouse wedge, a crisp wedge of organic iceberg lettuce served with house-made Chandlers Ranch dressing and garnished with applewood smoked bacon and tomato.
For an entree, choose from a variety of foods including the slow-roasted turkey that is paired with tarragon pine nut stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted root vegetables and a house-made orange cranberry relish or the prime rib that includes a slowly roasted medium rare/medium prime rib with creamed horseradish, beef au jus, served with roasted root vegetables and haricot verts.
Call for an early reservation, as spots will fill up fast.
(208) 383-4300
Cottonwood Grille
▪ Cottonwood Grille, 913 W. River St., has Thanksgiving dinner planned for those who wish to dine out for the day.
The up-scale restaurant has a limited Thanksgiving menu, which includes the traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings that has walnut sage stuffing, garlic mashed Idaho potatoes, banana squash, green beans, caramelized pearl onions, fresh cranberry relish and giblet gravy from $29, $15 for child. Turkey not your thing? Don’t worry, they have plenty of other entree options. Try the Calvados pork chops grilled with apples and onions, finished with Calvados brandy sauce ($24), or the wild king salmon, which can be prepared in a cage, horseradish crusted, or grilled and is served with lemon beurre blanc ($28).
Don’t forget about desert, with options from pumpkin pie, pecan pie, pumpkin cheesecake, apple crisp and more.
9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Call to reserve a table for Thanksgiving day.
(208) 333-9800
Trillium
▪ Trillium, The Grove Hotel, 245 S. Capitol Blvd., just opened on Oct. 16. It will welcome guests on Thanksgiving to the new restaurant that replaced Emilio’s.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Trillium will serve guests it’s usual dinner menu, with an added turkey dinner entree. The roasted natural turkey will come with all the traditional trimmings to make for the perfect Thanksgiving dinner.
Other choices from the restaurant’s new dinner menu will be bronzed steelhead trout, cajun shrimp mac & cheese, smoke and fire pizza and many more options to satisfy the whole family.
“We decided that since it’s a new restaurant we wanted to feature what we’re doing and then obviously we have to have turkey in there,” Executive Chef Chris Hain said.
“It’s my favorite day to work; it’s kind of tradition for us,” Hain said. “I’ve been doing Thanksgiving here for 20 years; it’s always pretty popular and we always sell out with reservations, so we keep doing it.”
Thanksgiving day will be reservation only, so call ahead.
(208) 333-8002
Barbacoa
▪ Barbacoa, 276 Bobwhite Court, will offer a Thanksgiving buffet that ranges from soups and salads, tacos, traditional options, seafood and much more.
From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., guests can choose from a variety of delicious food to celebrate the holiday.
The Thanksgiving buffet will have you choosing from entrees like the traditional turkey with gravy and cranberry, lobster raviolis with tomato vodka sauce, roasted chicken with porcini and more. Don’t forget about Thanksgiving traditions, such as baked yams with pecans and brown sugar and stuffing with dried fruit.
Choose from over 50 options at the buffet for $65 per adult, $29 per child. The restaurant’s Thanksgiving menu can be found on it’s Facebook page and Instagram page.
Call early to make a reservation, as seats fill up fast.
(208) 338-5000
Tucanos Brazilian Grill
▪ Tucanos Brazilian Grill, 1388 S. Entertainment Ave., will make your Thanksgiving easy, and delicious.
The Brazilian grill will offer a savory Thanksgiving menu for the holiday. The menu ensures you’ll get the famous Tucanos Churrasco along with many other dishes including baked, fried, or grilled turkey, an all-you-can-eat center-cut sirloin, mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, candied yams, seasoned stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and their famous chocolate cake or pumpkin pie.
“It saves people a lot of time by coming in here, they don’t have to cook and no mess at home,” said Front Manager Nelsy Flores. “You can come in, eat here, leave the mess and go home and watch the game, and we have all the dishes you would cook at home.”
The feast costs $29.95 per adult, $11.95 per child from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
If you don’t feel like dining in, consider ordering for pick-up or delivery, available up to Thanksgiving Eve.
Call early to make a reservation and ensure a spot.
(208) 343-4300
