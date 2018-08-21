Ada County food service inspections July 31-Aug. 6, 2018

The Central District Health Department conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdhd.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. The Southwest District Health Department makes similar inspections in Canyon County; its records are available at swdh.org/food-service.asp.
Beyond Taste, 2018 Special Events, Boise
16*
Bru, 132 N. 8th St., Boise
10*
Chandlers Steakhouse, 981 W. Grove St., Boise
14
Construction Zone Bar and Grill, 229 W. Franklin Road, Meridian
2*, 16*
Hyde House, 1607 N. 13th St., Boise
15*
IOU Sushi, 1517 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
6*, 10*
Ishtar Restaurant, 4518 W. Overland Road, Boise
2*, 15*
Lorena’s Cocina Grill, 9110 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
2*, 10*
Madhuban Indian Cuisine, 6930 W. State St., Boise
2*, 10*, 15*, 20*
Maru Sushi, 9140 W. Emerald St., Suite 300, Boise
15*, 23*
Moon’s Kitchen, 712 W. Idaho St., Boise
2*, 10*
On the Fly Market and Mobil, 18525 Streams Edge Way, Boise
22*, 24*
Oriental Express, 1660 W. Verbena Drive, Meridian
10*
Stinker Store, 1410 McMillan Road, Meridian
15*
Subway — inside Walmart, 795 W. Overland Road, Meridian
28*
Subway Sandwiches, 1890 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
22*
Taco John’s, 1410 W. McMillan Road, Meridian
10*
Tres Hermanos, 1484 W. Wheat St., Kuna
2*
Warm Springs Golf Course, 2495 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise
22*, 23*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
BSU SUB — Chick-fil-A, 1700 W. University Drive, Boise
BSU SUB — Fresh Express, 1910 W. University Drive, Boise
Burger King, 4051 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
City Light Home For Women and Children, 1404 W. Jefferson St., Boise
Domino’s Pizza, 2295 E. Cinema Drive, Meridian
East Boise Community Work Center, 2366 E. Old Penitentiary Road, Boise
Family Dollar Store, 349 E. Avalon St., Kuna
Frog’s Fix Coffee Parlor, 701 S. Latah St., Boise
Goldy’s Breakfast Bistro, 108 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise
Hankz Frankz, 572 Vista Ave., Boise
Ishtar Market, 4518 W. Overland Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Store, 180 E. Central Valley Drive, Meridian
Kanak Attack Katering, 499 S. Main St., Meridian
MLS Enterprises Frybread, 2018 Special Events, Kuna
Papa Murphy’s, 1022 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Red Lion Boise Downtowner, 1800 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Treasure Valley Kettle Corn, 2018 Special Events, Kuna
Tres Hermanos Taqueria, 2018 Special Event, Kuna
Walmart — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, produce, 3233 N. Cole Road, Boise
Wetos Locos, 1320 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise
Womens and Children’s Alliance, n/a, Boise
