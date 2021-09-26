Boo! List of Halloween events in Boise and Idaho a bit scary. October calendar is here

This year is truckin’ right along, as we get into the month of October this week.

Yes, October — already! The month that is all autumn and features Halloween.

However, this October isn’t fully back. Halloween was put on pause in 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak, and unfortunately, this year is not seeing a ton of ghost and goblin events trickling into Idaho, as the state continues to deal with a bad COVID-19 surge.

With that being said, the Halloween spirit is not totally dead.

You can still get your yearly dose of spooks and scares at The Haunted World in Nampa. Don’t expect to meander through a corn maze this year, though. It’s been removed. But more Halloween scenes have been added to the upfront area.

Has the past 20 or so months been frightening enough? I hear ya! Maybe a chill pumpkin patch is more your speed. The Lowe Family Farmstead Corn Maze and Pumpkin Festival is open daily through October, except Sundays, and features pumpkins, a you-pick flower field, farm animals, fire pits and so much more.

Wanna get out of town? How about a road trip to the Sun Valley area for the annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival on Oct. 6-10. The main spectacle is watching the Big Sheep Parade (Oct. 10), but the entire event is filled with a variety of family-friendly activities. Or take a drive to Twin Falls for an impressive light display in the Snake River Canyon. The Lights and Lasers show is Oct. 8-10 at Canyon Springs Golf Course.

How about some music? American singer and songwriter Kane Brown brings his Blessed and Free Tour to the Idaho Center on Oct. 8. And well-known pianist Kevin Kirk and vocalist Sally Tibbs celebrate 50 years of performing music together Oct. 3 at the amphitheater at Touchmark at Meadowlake Village.

Note: Check with event websites or social media before attending. Events might be canceled or postponed after press deadline because of the pandemic, or might have new rules put in place. At Boise events with fewer than 250 people, attendees must wear masks indoors, as well as outdoors if social distancing can’t be maintained. Boise events with 250 people or more require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test upon entry. Ford Idaho Center and other venues may also require proof of vaccination or a negative test, depending on requests from performers.

Halloween

Haunted Farmstead: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, 5006 W. Farm Court, Boise. Historical scenes, scares, and ghosts. Food trucks on site and the BSU vs. BYU college football game will be shown on the side of a barn. $5 per person. drycreekhistory.org.

Dillon Francis: Friday, Oct. 29, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Electronic musician and DJ will headline Freaky Fest 4 with special guests, a large-scale production, costume contests and drink specials. $30 first 200 tickets sold, $39.50 after, $79.50 VIP. Ticketmaster.

Corn Mazes/Haunts

Lowe Family Farmstead Corn Maze and Pumpkin Festival: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, through Oct. 30, 2500 S. Eagle Road, Kuna. Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, food, games, pig races, cow train, more. $10.99 Monday-Thursday, $15.99 Friday-Saturday, in advance or at the gate. Military discounts available, free for ages 3 and younger. There will not be a Field of Screams portion this year. 208-922-5678, lowefamilyfarmstead.com.

The Haunted World: Dusk to midnight Fridays-Saturdays and dusk to 10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, Oct. 1-30 and Halloween night (dusk to midnight Oct. 31), Northside Boulevard and Idaho 20/26, four miles north of the Nampa sugar factory. Features a 35-acre outdoor haunt and a hostel asylum gone wrong (Skullvania). $27 general, $32 for fast-track pass, free for ages 5 and younger, at the gate or hauntedworld.org.

Festivals/Fairs

Russian Food Festival: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 1-2, St. Seraphim of Sarov Orthodox Church, 872 N. 29th St., Boise. stroganoff, shish-kebab, Russian crepes, piroshki, borscht, salads, an assortment of desserts, and of course Baltika beer. Also, church tours and a demonstration of icon painting. stseraphimboise.org/festival.

Kuna Market Village: 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 24, Old 4th Street Gym, 571 W. 4th St., Kuna. Marketplace of small retail storefronts selling locally made products and goods. kunacity.id.gov/534/Kuna-Market-Village.

Fall Harvest: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays in October, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Family-friendly experience featuring Scarecrow Stroll, artisan vendors, food trucks, local beer and cider, and music. $9 general, $7 seniors, $5 children 4-12. Free for ages 3 and younger and members. 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.

Idaho City Days: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 2-3, Idaho City. Cowboy poetry, music, vendors, food, activities, more. idahocitychamber.org/idaho-city-days.

Trailing of the Sheep Festival: Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 6-10, Sun Valley area. Nonstop activities in multiple venues — history, folk arts, a Sheep Folklife Fair, lamb culinary offerings, a Wool Festival with classes and workshops, music, dance, storytelling, championship sheepdog trials, and the Big Sheep Parade (Oct. 10) with 1,500 sheep hoofing it down Main Street in Ketchum. trailingofthesheep.org.

Lights and Lasers: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Oct. 8-10, Canyon Springs Golf Course, 199 Canyon Springs Road, Twin Falls. Dazzling light display in the Snake River Canyon, with photo booth, face painting, balloon animals, vendors, food, no-host bar, more. $12 each for those arriving by drop-off services, $60 per car load (includes parking), $75 VIP tickets for the premier viewing area and a three-course meal in the clubhouse. visitsouthidaho.com.

Performance Art

Opera Idaho “The Merry Widow”: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 8-9, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $27.50-$83.75. 208-345-3531, Ticketmaster.

Boise Phil The Shape of Water: 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.

▪ 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise.

▪ 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa.

Spectator Sports

Monster Jam: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $20-$55. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Tours

BOSCO Open Studio Tours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Oct. 2-3 and 9-10, various venues. Visit an artist’s studio and learn about the materials they use, find out what inspires them and see how both shape the resulting artwork. The tour includes an art giveaway — collect a stamp at each studio visited, 10 stamps fill the passport and each completed passport is entered in a drawing for a chance to win art. Plan your tour route at boiseopenstudios.com.

WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 13, Basque Museum & Cultural Center, 611 Grove St., Boise. A 1.5-hour guided walking tour through 150 years of history and architecture. Meet at the bench in front of the museum. $12 general, $10 for Preservation Idaho members, $8 children 13 and younger. Register: 208-353-2011, preservationidaho.org/walking-tours.

Farmers Markets

Boise Farmers Market:

▪ Drive-Thru: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 30. Customers can shop online from 7 a.m. Tuesday to 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, then pick up their order on Saturday during their chosen pickup time window at 1500 Shoreline Drive. theboisefarmersmarket.com/bfmdrivethru.

▪ Walk-Thru: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 30, 1500 Shoreline Drive.

Capital City Public Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 21, 303 E. 34th St., Garden City. 208-345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.

Meridian Main Street Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 16, Meridian City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. 208-918-3480, meridianmainstreetmarket.com.

Eagle Saturday Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. 208-489-8763, facebook.com/eaglesaturdaymarket.

Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 30, Lloyd Square Park, 13th and Front streets. 208-412-3814, nampafarmersmarket.com.

Daily calendar

Oct. 1

Los Ángeles Azules: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $60 general, $125 VIP. cttouringid.com or Ticketmaster.

Oct. 2

Taste of Caldwell Harvest Festival: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Visit with Caldwell’s farmers, ranchers and producers; music by Jonathan Warren and the Billy Goats; Chicken Drop Bingo; vendors. Also, local Idaho chefs, including Kris Ott from Chop Shop BBQ, Steve Topple from Ragazza Di Bufalo, and Diane Dalton from Extreme Pizza, will prepare chef bites using farm-fresh ingredients ($25 per person). Free. indiancreekplaza.com/taste-of-caldwell-harvest-festival.

The Fab Four — The Ultimate Tribute: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $35, $50 and $65. Ticketmaster. All tickets increase by $5.50 day of show.

Oct. 3

Sally Tibbs and Kevin Kirk: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, new amphitheater (outdoors), Touchmark at Meadowlake Village, 4037 E. Clocktower Lane, Meridian. Sally and Kevin will take the stage for one “final performance” together celebrating their 50 year musical career. They will be joined by musicians trumpeter Billy Mitchell, drummer Jon Hyneman, and saxophonist Mike Humrichouse. Food and drinks available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs, blankets, picnic. Free.

“The Joshua Show”: 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater, 1250 Fox Acres Drive, Hailey. Known as a modern-day Mr. Rogers with hipster appeal, Joshua Holden and his puppet sidekick, Mr. Nicholas, have taken their award-winning production across the globe. $15 Sun Valley Museum of Art members, $20 nonmembers, $5 children. 208-726-9491, svmoa.org.

Russ: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50-$59.50. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Oct. 4

Dropkick Murphys/Rancid: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50-$65. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Black Label Society: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Obituary, Prong. $38 general ($40 door), $85-$98 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster.

Oct. 8

Meridian Canine Rescue Charity Golf Tournament: Check-in at 8 a.m. and shotgun start at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, River Birch Golf Course, 3740 N. Pollard Lane, Star. Open to all levels and ages of golfers. $125 per player. 503-784-2547, meridianrescue.org/events/golf-tournament.

Kane Brown: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Opening: Jordan Davis, Restless Road. $39.50, $59.50 and $89.50. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Gojira and guests: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 general, $59.50 VIP. cttouringid.com.

Oct. 9

Family Fun Fall Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, Julia Davis Park Pavilion, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Music by Tractor Beam, Quirky Quarantine Quorum, Shiny Shoe Bob, Posterboy; food trucks; wine and beer; nonprofit and environmental interactive booths; bicycle repair workshop; and kids’ activities including a bounce house, arts and crafts and face painting. Presented by District 19 Democrats. Free. 208-440-4590, adademocrats.org.

Snake River Concert Series: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, house concert near Givens Hot Springs in Owyhee County. Instrumental music featuring Lynn Tredeau and Wayne White. Light appetizers will be available. Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance at snakeriverconcert-oct2021.eventbrite.com or call 208-258-9836. Directions and address given after reservation is made.

Skillet w/Adelitas Way: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 general ($35 door), $59.50 VIP. cttouringid.com or Ticketmaster.

Tyler Rich: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Shy Carter. $20 general ($22 door), $40-$50 reserved balcony. Ticketmaster.

Oct. 10

Steve Eaton and Andy Byron: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $32 general, $40 preferred. eventbrite.com.

Amy Grant: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $35-$75. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.

Oct. 11

August Burns Red: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 11, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Fit for a King, Erra, Like Moths to Flames. $29.50 general ($35 door), $59.50 VIP (upstairs). cttouringid.com or ICTickets.

Oct. 12

In This Moment/Black Veil Brides: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: DED, Raven Black. $32.50. cttouringid.com.

Oct. 15

Reckless Kelly and Micky and The Motorcars: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50 general, $59.50 VIP. cttouringid.com.

Oct. 16

Keith Anderson: 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Stoney’s Road House, 1050 Cascade Road, Emmett. $22.50-$42.50. stoneysroadhouse.com.

Oct. 20

Christopher Cross: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $39.50-$69.50. eventbrite.com.

Oct. 22

Impractical Jokers “The Scoopski Potatoes Tour”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $51.50-$152 (subject to change). Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.

Oct. 23

Día de los Muertos Community Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, Idaho State Museum, 610 N. Julia Davis Drive, Boise. Screenings of Disney Pixar’s “Coco” at 10:30 a.m. (in English) and at 1 p.m. (in Spanish) and family activities showcasing traditional crafts from multiple Latin American cultures. $10 general, $8 seniors, military and college students with ID, $5 ages 6-17. Free for members and children 5 and younger. General admission walk-ups will be accommodated; however, pre-purchasing admission online strongly encouraged at store.history.idaho.gov/GeneralAdmission.aspx. Pre-registration is required for the “Coco” screenings.

James Taylor and His All-Star Band: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. Opening: Jackson Browne. $59.50-$121.50 (subject to change). Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.

Oct. 30

The Black Jacket Symphony presents “Led Zeppelin IV”: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $25-$30. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.