Festival of Trees, Steelheads, Garden aGlow? Yep, November is here!

The Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees (Nov. 27-Dec. 1) features trees, wreaths, displays and decorations. Idaho Statesman file photo

How can 2020 be only two months away?!?!

One way to stretch out the time is plan a bunch of activities. And you should have absolutely no problem doing that in November.

Not only do we have Thanksgiving to look forward to, but there are many events leading up to that glorious holiday that can be shared with family and loved ones.

Get your chocolate fix at the annual Craft and Chocolate Affaire at the Nampa Civic Center (Nov. 1-2). Enjoy a breakfast at the Eagle Senior Center (Nov. 9) and other activities around the Treasure Valley to recognize Veterans Day. Take a stroll through the Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees, which kicks off Nov. 27 at the Boise Centre, to ignite your holiday spirits. Wander the grounds of the Idaho Botanical Garden to take in the sparkly spectacle that is Winter Garden aGlow — right after turkey dinner on Thanksgiving night, perhaps.

And the Canyon County Festival of Trees is there for you after the holiday, starting Nov. 29 at the Ford Idaho Center.

And don’t forget to take in a hockey game or two to support the Idaho Steelheads, who are trying to continue their amazing run of making the playoffs in every year of their existence — 22 straight times as it stands now.

Dia de los Muertos/Day of the Dead

Dia de Muertos: Performances, film, face painting, parade, more. jumpboise.org or history.idaho.gov/location/museum.

▪ 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Free.

▪ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Idaho State Museum, 610 N. Julia Davis Drive, Boise. General admission applies: $10 general, $8 students, seniors, military, $5 children 6-17, free for ages 5 and younger.

Dia de Muertos Celebration: Meet at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Jesus Urquides Memorial, Main and 1st streets, near Broadway Avenue, Boise. At 4 p.m., moves to the Pioneer Cemetery on Warm Springs Avenue. Storytelling, music, traditional Pan de Muertos, hot chocolate.

Day of the Dead Celebration: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Four Rivers Cultural Center’s Japanese Garden, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. Folkloric dancers, mariachi, DJ, arts and crafts, food, altar exhibit, face painting, more. Free. 4rcc.com.

Veterans Day





Veterans Breakfast: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, Eagle Senior Center, 312 E. State St. Free pancakes, eggs, hash browns and orange juice. Kids can create a custom card for their loved ones. 208-489-8763.

Veterans Day at the Rec Center: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way. Free day of recreation for all veterans and military members. 208-468-5858.

Meridian’s Veterans Day Ceremony: 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 11, Rock of Honor Veterans Memorial, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave. Seating is limited, so attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs or lawn blankets. 208-888-3579.

Veterans Day free haircut event: Noon to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, Craftsman Unlimited Haircuts, 1308 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise, and 2310 E. Overland Road, Suite 120, Meridian. Free haircuts to all veterans all day long. Also, “Honor Wall” that veterans can sign, refreshments and freebies. No appointment; walk-ins only. 208-922-6967 (Boise), 208-629-1793 (Meridian), unlimitedhaircuts.com/home.

Veterans Day: Craft to Give Back: 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, Meridian Library District, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Make paracord bracelets, write letters, or draw pictures. Gifts and letters will be sent out to veterans through Operation Gratitude. Supplies provided. Free. mld.org.

Boise Phil Master Chorale Veterans Concert: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. With the Treasure Valley Concert Band and Opera Idaho’s Children’s Chorus. Free. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.

Festivals/Fairs

Ski and Snowboard Swap: 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Admission: $5 Friday, $3 Saturday, $3 Sunday or free with canned food donation to the Boise Rescue Mission. 208-336-5295, bbsef.org.

Craft and Chocolate Affaire: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S., Nampa. More than 100 artisans, as well as commercial items and an array of chocolate delicacies. 208-468-5500.

Linder Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1; and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 7165 S. Linder Road, Meridian. Boise State corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, food, petting zoo, gourmet donuts, mechanical bull, more. Farm admission only, required: $5. Corn maze add-on: $7 general, $4 children 4-11. Half price for military. 208-371-0222, linderfarms.com.

BFM Indoor Winter Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 2 through Dec. 21, 1500 Shoreline Drive, southeast corner of the building, Boise. 208-345-9287, theboisefarmersmarket.com/indoor-winter-market.

Saint Alphonsus Festival of Trees: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27; 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Decorated trees, wreaths and holiday decor, with special family events and visits with Santa. $8 general, $5 military, seniors ($3 senior day special Nov. 27) and children 3-12, free for ages 2 and younger. 208-367-8733, saintalphonsus.org/festival.

▪ Tuesday, Nov. 26: Gala, with holiday tree sales and no-host cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner, live auction and dancing at 7:30 p.m. $300 per person.

▪ Wednesday, Nov. 27: Senior tea (included with admission), 1 to 4 p.m.

▪ Monday, Dec. 2: Fashion show and luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sold out.

Winter Garden aGlow: 6 to 9 p.m. daily (last admission at 8:30 p.m.), Nov. 28 through Jan. 4 (except Dec. 4 and 10), Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Display of more than 380,000 sparkling lights with special visits from Santa, local choirs, vendors, more. $10 general, $8 IBG members and children 5-12, in advance. Admission is $2 more at the gate, free for ages 4 and younger. 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.

Canyon County Festival of Trees: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces, pictures and breakfast with Santa, craft fair, entertainment. Benefits Canyon County Meals on Wheels in Caldwell and Nampa. $5 general, $3 seniors and children 12 and younger, $15 family pass. 208-459-0439, canyoncountyfestivaloftrees.com.

▪ Saturday, Nov. 30: Paint and Sip Night, 7 to 9 p.m. $40.

▪ Monday, Dec. 2: Gala Dinner and Live Auction, 5:30 p.m. $100.

Food and Drink

Thanksgiving Weekend with Potter Wines: Noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Potter Wines, 5286 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. Barrel tasting, case discounts, children’s crafts. $25 general, $15 wine club members, includes wine glass and hummus/charcuterie plate. 208-866-7765.

Wine Sale and Holiday Open House: Noon to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 29-30, Hells Canyon Winery and Zhoo Zhoo, 18835 Symms Road, Caldwell. Barrel sampling, treats, food truck, buy one get one free case specials, more. Friday: $12 at the door, $8 wine club members and designated drivers. Saturday: $10 and $6. hellscanyonwine.com.

Music

Jeff Crosby and The Refugees: 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $14 at the door.

John Nilsen: Solo pianist. All shows $10. johnnilsen.com.

▪ 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Hillview United Methodist Church, 8525 W. Ustick Road, Boise.

▪ 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Southminster Presbyterian Church, 6500 W. Overland Road, Boise.

▪ Noon Sunday, Nov. 10, Caldwell United Methodist Church, 824 E. Logan St.

Lance Lipinsky’s Tribute to American Graffiti: Hear nostalgic songs like “Rock Around the Clock,” “Why Do Fools Fall in Love,” “She’s So Fine” and more.

▪ 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 24, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $33 general, $38 preferred. eventbrite.com. $38 and $43 at the door.

▪ 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $23.75-$34.75. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Performance Arts

Opera Idaho “Acis & Galatea”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Opera Idaho joins Boise Baroque Orchestra and its newly appointed artistic advisor Robert Franz for a semi-staged opera by George Frederick Handel. $15.20-$39. 208-345-3531, operaidaho.org.

Idaho Dance Theatre “Launch”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 14-16; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, Special Events Center, Boise State University. $30 preferred, $20 general, $15 seniors, military, BSU faculty, $12 students and children. Preview (Nov. 14) $10 at the door only. 208-331-9592, idahodancetheatre.org.

Boise Phil Brahms + Shostakovich: Featuring Julian Schwarz, cello. Pre-concert lecture with Jamey Lamar at 6:30 p.m. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.

▪ Nampa concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St. $20-$49. Student discounts available.

▪ Boise concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $20-$66. Student discounts available.

Spectator Sports

Idaho Steelheads hockey: 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $12-$40. CenturyLink Arena.

▪ Friday, Nov. 1: vs. Utah Grizzlies

▪ Wednesday, Nov. 20: vs. Orlando Solar Bears

▪ Friday-Saturday, Nov. 22-23: vs. Kansas City Mavericks

▪ Wednesday, Nov. 27, and Friday-Saturday, Nov. 29-30: vs. Rapid City Rush

Boise State Broncos football: Albertsons Stadium, 1400 Bronco Lane, Boise. $25-$69 general, $25-$67 seniors, $24-$39 juniors. 208-426-4737, broncosports.com.

▪ Saturday, Nov. 9: vs. Wyoming

▪ Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. New Mexico

Theater

Boise Contemporary Theater’s “The Wolves”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 1-2 and 8-9; 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Nov. 6-7; and 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays, Nov. 2 and 9, 854 Fulton St. $38 Fridays-Saturdays, $28 Wednesday-Thursday and matinees, $18 all student tickets. 208-331-9224, bctheater.org.

Boise Little Theater’s “Casserole”: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 1-2; and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 100 E. Fort St. $15 general, $12 students, seniors, military, children 17 and younger. 208-342-5104, boiselittletheater.org.

“Waitress”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7; 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8; and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $40-$85. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.

“Passion Play”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 14-16, and Wednesday-Saturday, Nov. 20-23; and 2 p.m. Sundays, Nov. 17 and 24, Danny Peterson Theatre, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $18 general, $15 seniors, military, alumni, non-Boise State students, free for Boise State students and employees in advance or $5 at the door. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.

Boise Contemporary Theater’s “Tammy Lisa/Misery to Meaning”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 20 through Dec. 7; and 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, 854 Fulton St. $38 Fridays-Saturdays, $28 Wednesdays-Thursdays and matinees, $20 Wednesday-Friday preview (Nov. 20-22), $18 all student tickets. 208-331-9224, bctheater.org.

“A Christmas Story, The Musical”: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $40-$85. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.

Stage Coach Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 22-23, 29-30, 6-7, 13-14; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 28, Dec. 5 and 12; and 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 1 and 8, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15. For Thursdays and matinees: $12 seniors, military, students. 208-342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.

Alley Repertory Theater’s “La Cage Aux Folles”: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Nov. 29-30, and Thursdays-Saturdays, Dec. 12-14 and 19-21; and 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 1 and 15, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $25 general, $15 students. Pay-what-you-want preview Nov. 29: $10 suggested minimum donation. alleyrep.org.

Boise Little Theater’s “Annie”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 29-30, Dec. 6-7 and 13-14; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 5 and 12; and 2 p.m. Dec. 1, 8 and 14, 100 E. Fort St. $21 general, $19 students, seniors, military, children 17 and younger. 208-342-5104, boiselittletheater.org.

Daily Calendar

Nov. 1

Halloween Candy Buy Back: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, Scott W. Grant, DMD Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, 2275 S. Eagle Road, Suite 140, Meridian. Trade in unwanted Halloween candy for cash, oral health care items, gift cards, and some healthy snacks. Candy will be donated to our troops and first responders through Operation Gratitude. $1 per pound of candy bought back, maximum of $5 per individual. Firefly toothbrush and oral health kit for every child. Letter writing station to say ‘thank you’ to our troops. Costumes encouraged.

Boise Love Done Right: VIP reception at 5:30 p.m., doors at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. Fundraiser for HouseCheck Foundation. $100-$1,000. housecheckfoundation.org.

King & Country: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $22-$202. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.

Che Apalache: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, The Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., Hailey. Four-man string band based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. $15-$40 standard seating, $27.50-$65 premium. 208-726-9491, sunvalleycenter.org.

DeAnne Smith: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, The Balcony Club, 150 N. 8th St., Boise. $20 and $22. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Nov. 2

Harvest Classic 5k Run and Walk: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, Greenleaf Friends Academy, 20565 Academy Road, Greenleaf. Prices vary with age/category. 208-459-6346, gfaschools.org/2019-harvest-classic.

Bishop Kelly Foundation Winner’s Choice Dinner and Auction: 5:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Nov. 2, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. “A Spanish Knight” gala with dinner, wine, dessert, dancing and a chance to win a new car. $350 per couple. 208-323-4789, bishopkellyfoundation.org.

Serenata Orchestra Werewolf Bar Mitzvah!: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, South Junior High School, 3101 Cassia St., Boise. Music of transformation, including Peter and the Wolf, narrated by Gordon Reinhardt, and more. Suggested donation: $10 general, $5 students. boiseserenata.com.

Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: Spencer Thomas, Heavy Diamond Ring. $10. eventbrite.com. $12 at the door.

Nov. 3

Snake River Concert Series: 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, house concert near Givens Hot Springs. Instrumental music featuring Lynn Tredeau and Joseph L Young. Light appetizers available. Free, but reserve seats at snake-river.eventbrite.com or call 208-258-9836.

The Emmet Cohen Trio feat. Houston Person: 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $22.50-$55. 208-426-3498, boisejazzsociety.org.

Madeon: 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25 general ($27 door), $50-$60 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Strung Out: 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: The Casualties, Dogs in the Fight. $18. eventbrite.com. $20 at the door.

Bethlehem Steel: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 at the door.

Nov. 4

Caamp: 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $22 day of show.

Nov. 5

The Jacob Jolliff Band: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: The Lonesome Jetboat Ramblers. $15. eventbrite.com. $17 at the door.

The Body: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Denim Casket. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 at the door.

Nov. 6

SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20-$65. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Ohmme: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Wend. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 at the door.

Nov. 7

Flatland Cavalry: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: Kaitlin Butts. $15. eventbrite.com. $20 at the door.

Infected Mushroom: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $15 advanced discount, $20 general ($22 door), $40 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Brent Cobb and Them: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Nov. 8

Dentistry from the Heart: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Ustick Dental Office, 9733 W. Ustick Road, Boise. Dr. Vincent Rigby and his volunteers will treat the first 50 patients, or however many they can service by 4 p.m., providing free extractions and cleanings. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and will be first-come, first-served. Volunteers needed. 208-375-8720, dentistryfromtheheart.org.

Idaho Fair Wage Fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. Featuring The Moody Jews, Carmel n the Closers, Briar Boots. $20. eventbrite.com.

The Aquabats: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: PPL MVR. $20 general ($25 door), $45-$55 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

The Lil Smokies: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $15. eventbrite.com. $17 at the door.

Reckless Kelly: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $20-$59.50. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.

Pile: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Slow Code, Western Daughter. $13. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $15 at the door.

Nov. 9

Kids Discovery Expo: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Interactive exhibits, entertainment, games, resource/service providers for families. $5 single ticket, $20 family pass (two adults and up to four kids). 208-376-0464, iblevents.com.

Polyrhythmics: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: Marshall Poole. $12. eventbrite.com. $15 at the door.

Nov. 10

Black Belt Eagle Scout: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Hikes. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 at the door.

Nov. 11

Harlem Globetrotters: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $20-$281. Add the Magic Pass for $20. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Nov. 12

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $55. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Bruce Cockburn: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $45. Brown Paper Tickets. $50 day of show.

TroyBoi: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22.50 general ($25 door), $45 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Nekromantix: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Stellar Corpses, Jimmy Vegas and the Phobes. $18. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $20 at the door.

Nov. 13

Snails: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Kompany, Al Ross. $20 first 100 tickets sold, $25 second 200, $30 third 200, $35 after, $55 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.

Vetiver: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: Matt Dorrien. $14. eventbrite.com. $16 at the door.

Death Valley Girls: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Crocodiles, Kate Clover. $13. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $15 at the door.

Nov. 14

Hippo Campus: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: The Greeting Committee. $25 general ($27 door), $60-$70 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Tyrone Wells: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: Dan Rodriguez, RIVVRS.$20. eventbrite.com. $23 at the door.

That 1 Guy: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $14 at the door.

Nov. 15

Life in Color: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Paint party featuring RL Grime, Blackbear, NXSTY. $30-$50 general, $65 VIP. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Nov. 16

Celebration of the 156th Anniversary of Lincoln and The Gettysburg Address: 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Idaho State Archives, 2205 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Panel discussion “Addressing the Address,” guided tour of The Lincoln Heritage exhibit, more. Free. 208-334-2620.

One Year Anniversary Barrel Tasting: 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Potter Wines, 5286 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. Full tasting of current wines, one-on-one with winemaker, barrel samples, commemorative stemless wine glass, signature bar of chocolate to take home. $10-$20. eventbrite.com.

94.9 The River Concert for Cause w/ X Ambassadors: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Benefits the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. $32.28 general ($32.78 door), $72.78-$87.78 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Nov. 18

BPYO Fall Concert: 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $8 per person or $35 for families of five or more. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.

EarthGang: 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Benji, Guapdad 4000. $20 general ($22 door), $50-$60 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Nov. 19

Melanie Martinez: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Portion of proceeds benefit The Trevor Project. Opening: Lauren Ruth Ward. $36-$66. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $29.50-$149.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.

Nov. 20

Issues: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Polyphia, Lil Aaron, Sleep Token. $25 general ($29.50 door), $55 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.

Swirl & Swing: Wine and Dance Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Potter Wines, 5286 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. Introduction to social swing dancing. $27-$30, includes one glass of wine (beer and sangria also available). eventbrite.com. 21 and up. Couples and singles welcome.

Kevin Gates: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $43 general ($43.50 door), $102.50-$118.50 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Nov. 21

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $39.50-$79.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.

Big Wild: 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20 (limited) and $25. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $27 day of show.

Nov. 22

Winter Wonderland Festival: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., and Downtown Caldwell. Ice skating, music, Santa’s Workshop, food trucks, vendors, tree and creek lighting (7:30 p.m.), free parking and shuttle. Free. indiancreekplaza.com/winter-wonderland-festival.

Jason Nash: 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $35. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $40 day of show.

Nov. 23

Ministry: 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals. $35 general ($40 door), $75 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.

Nov. 24

Illenium: 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $35-$43 general ($48 door), $75 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.

Nov. 26

Cirque Musica “Holiday Wishes”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $49.50-$150; family four-pack $29.50 each. CenturyLink Arena, 208-331-8497.

Nov. 27

Sullivan King: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Lick. $15 limited general, $20 general ($22 door), $35-$40 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Nov. 29

Empty Bowls: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, Grove Plaza, N. 8th and W. Main streets, Boise. Select a handcrafted, handpainted bowl and then fill with savory, seasonal soups provided by Boise based restaurants. Benefits The Idaho Foodbank. Bowls start at $10. Soup and bread provided with each bowl purchase. idahofoodbank.org/event/empty-bowls.

Boise Holiday Tree Lighting: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, Grove Plaze, N. 8th and W. Main streets. Free. downtownboise.org.

Nov. 30

Breakdown Ball Vol II: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Music by The Sky Burns Brighter, Stone Prophet, Faded Leroy, Living in False Eyes, A Dead Desire, Free the Jester. Benefits The Boise Hive and Special Olympics Idaho. $5-$15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.