Ready to shop? Here’s a handy list of 2019 Treasure Valley holiday bazaars, craft shows

Whether you need jam, jewelry or arts and crafts, get a head start on holiday shopping with a roundup of bazaars to guide you on your quest for handmade gifts and homemade goodies.

Oct. 6

Old Time Farm Day: Vendors, music, food, children’s activities, more. Noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 6, Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, 5006 W. Farm Court, Boise. $6 per person or $25 per family, free for children younger than 3. Info: Cyndi Elliot, 208-229-4006, drycreekhistory.org.

Oct. 12

Harvest Festival: Wood crafts, jewelry, candles, homemade jam, homegrown produce, music, children’s games, free pumpkin decorating, mini horses, a donut on a string competition, food, more. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. Info: 208-489-8763, cityofeagle.org/harvestfest.

Veranda Barber Station Fall Bazaar: Baby hats and quilts, hot pads, glass bowls, wood crafts, Scentsy, wreaths, hair decals, $5 jewelry, essential oils, gift baskets, nail design, welcome signs, banana bread, more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12, 3266 E. Barber Valley Drive, Boise. Info: Lisa Easterday, 208-616-1150.

Oct. 18-19

Southminster Presbyterian Church Women’s Holiday Bazaar: Handmade items, baked goods, holiday decor, jewelry, collectibles, glass ware, gift basket auction, more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 6500 W. Overland Road, Boise. Info: Lindy Reagan, 208-322-6937.

Holiday Vender Blender Open House: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19, 1882 E. Summerplace Court, Meridian. Info: Cheryl Sessions, 208-884-2197.

Oct. 19

Middleton Fall Craft Bazaar: More than 70 new and returning vendors. Hosted by the Middleton Chamber of Commerce. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19, Middleton Middle School, 511 W. Main St. Info: middletonchamber.org/fall-craft-bazaar.

Mountain View Church Holiday Bazaar: Homemade gifts, knit and crochet items, baked goods. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 19, 2823 N. Cole Road, Boise. Info: 208-850-7487.

Wright Congregational Church Holiday Bazaar: Handmade items and baked goods. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19, 4821 Franklin Road, Boise. Info: Carol Rivers, 208-949-0400.

Family Fun Harvest Party: Vendors, handmade items, homemade goodies, children’s inflatables, face painting, free scavenger hunt with prizes. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19, Children’s Museum of Idaho, 790 S. Progress Ave., Meridian. Info: Jennifer Warn, 208-353-2678.

Pumpkin Palooza: Craft and food vendors, pumpkin patch, corn maze, bouncy houses, face painting. Costumes encouraged. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19, Amity Cathedral of the Rockies, 4464 S. Maple Grove Road, Boise.

Oct. 19-20

Payette Eagles Bazaar: Handcrafted items, scones, miscellaneous. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 19-20, Treasure Valley Eagles No. 3803, 620 S. Main St., Payette. Info: Marlene Crowe, 208-405-8535.

Oct. 20

70th annual Buddhist Bazaar: Bingo at 1 p.m. with auction to follow. Noon Oct. 20, Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple, 286 S.E. 4th St., Ontario. Info: 541-889-8691.

Oct. 25-26

Church Mouse Creations Holiday Bazaars: Nancy Pew’s creations of Idaho designed gifts, cloth bags, ornaments, pillows, aprons, scarves, yard and table art, greeting cards, some slipcovered furniture, more. Refreshments served. Portion of proceeds go to Vineyard Boise Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26, 523 Michael St., Boise. Info: Nancy Pew, 208-869-3146, Facebook. (Also on Dec. 6-7, see additional listings.)

Oct. 26

Banbury Meadows 2019 Holiday Bazaar: Glass/wood/metals art, gift baskets, calendars, photography, decoupage items, wreaths, jewelry, Scentsy, children’s and self-help books, cork items, wool/crocheted/knitted items, more. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Banbury Golf Course Clubhouse, 2626 S. Marypost Place, Eagle. Info: Ronda K Oliver, 208-938-4667.

First Christian Church Holiday Bazaar: Baked goods, homemade candy and dry noodles, crafts, florals, crochet and knit items, home and holiday decor, Rada cutlery, nativity items, a country store, quilt raffle. Homemade noodles and turkey soup, chili, pie and scone lunch available. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26, 619 12th Ave. S., Nampa. Info: Barbara Taylor, 208-466-8359, nampafirstchristian.org.

Heart ‘n’ Hands Boutique and Quilt Show: Handmade items including table runners and toppers, kitchen items, crafts, quilt show. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, 601 16th Ave. S.

Kleiner Park Family Fun Halloween Trick and Trunk or Treat Bash: Vendors, pumpkins for purchase, pumpkin carving contest and costume contest with prizes, face painting, games, inflatables, rides, free scavenger hunt, food trucks, more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 26, Center in the Park, Meridian. Info: Jennifer Warn, 208-353-2678.

Nampa Church of the Brethren ASAP Holiday Bazaar: Handmade crafts, gifts, baby items, homemade egg noodles, holiday decor, baked goods, farmers market. Biscuits and gravy breakfast and homemade soups, hamburgers/hot dogs and desserts lunch available. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, 11030 W. Orchard Ave., Nampa. Info: Pat, 208-447-6437. Vendor space: Amber, 208-989-1623.

Oct. 26-27

Idaho Gourd Society’s Gourd Festival: Gourd art competition, silent auction, demonstrations, gourd tools and art supplies, original gourd art on display and for purchase, holiday gift items, make-and-take activities for kids and adults, vendors, more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27, Potomac Manor, 7311 W. Potomac Drive, Boise. $4 admission, free for children 9 and younger. Info: idahogourdsociety.org/2019-festival.

Oct. 31-Nov. 2

Brookwood Country Bazaar: Homemade crafts, hand-stitched items, painted wood crafts and furniture, baked bread, homemade candies and preserves, Christmas gifts, home decor, holiday decorations, jewelry, collectibles, antiques. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2, 1410 N. Eagle Road, Eagle. Info: Irene Fry, 208-608-8822, facebook.com/brookwoodcountrybazaar.

Nov. 1-2

Greenleaf Friends Academy Country Christmas Bazaar: Arts and crafts, food items, jewelry, home decor, toys, more. Community Harvest Dinner (5:30 p.m. Friday, $8-$40) and pancake breakfast (9 a.m. Saturday, donation) available. 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2, Greenleaf Friends Academy, 20565 Academy Road, Greenleaf. Info: 208-459-6346, gfaschools.org.

Whitney United Methodist Craft Fair: Homemade pickles, bread, lemon curd, pies, cookies, candies, jelly and jams, local honey; handmade art, totes, macramé plant hangers, gift bags; hand-stitched afghans, scarves, decorations, dish cloths, baby items. Soup lunch available both days (11:30 a.m.); pulled pork supper on Friday (5:30 p.m.). 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2, 3315 W. Overland Road, Boise. Info: 208-343-2892, whitneyumc.org.

‘Tis the Season Holiday Bazaar: Handcrafted and holiday items, and homemade goodies. Lunch available. Limited vendor space. Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 1 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2, gym behind Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, 828 W. Cherry Lane, Meridian. Info: Gladys Clymens, 208-888-4342, episcopalholynativity.org.

Craft and Chocolate Affaire: More than 100 artisans with handmade soaps, home decor, pottery, quilts, wood work, metal design, custom painting and cottage foods, as well as commercial items like clothing, jewelry, personal care. Also, an array of chocolate delicacies. 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S., Nampa. Contact: 208-468-5500.

Nov. 2

Nampa First United Presbyterian Church Holiday Bazaar: More than 25 vendors featuring handmade items such as crocheted necklaces, jewelry, purses, art, and soft goods such as quilts, pillows and blankets. Cinnamon rolls for sale; free coffee all day. Homemade soup and pie lunch available (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2, 400 Lake Lowell Ave., Nampa. Info: Karla, 208-468-6617.

Boise Bench Bazaar: Handcrafted items, wood furniture and other wood pieces, holiday items, raffles, Scentsy, Tupperware, more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2, Trinity Fellowship Church, 300 N. Latah St., Boise. Info: Holly Struhs, 208-384-1941, trinityboise.org.

Elkettes Christmas Bazaar: Crafts, jewelry, Christmas items, baked goods and miscellaneous treasures. Morning cinnamon rolls and lunch available. Booths available for rent. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2, Boise Elks Lodge, 6608 W. Fairview Ave. Info: S. Sorneson, 208-343-0049.

Fall Harvest Festival: Homemade food items, crafts, a Christmas Corner, a Country Boutique with antiques and collectibles. Cinnamon rolls, coffee and beverages (9 to 11:30 a.m.), and homemade soups, rolls and desserts lunch (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) available. 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2, Southside Boulevard United Methodist Church, 5420 Southside Blvd., Nampa. Info: Cynthia Betz, 208-870-5387.

Hope Lutheran Holiday Bake Sale: Sweet and savory treats. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2, 331 N. Linder Road, Eagle. Info: 208-939-9181.

Kay Frannie’s Country Crafts: Quilts, table runners, wall hangings, horseshoe art, horseshoe nail jewelry, rope bowls, baskets, vases, wood decor, aprons, free refreshments, more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2, 3874 S. Rushmore Way, Boise. Info: Kay Eason, 208-407-3396. (Also on Nov. 9, 16, 23 and Dec. 7, see additional listings.)

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church Harvest Bazaar: Stained glass, wood scroll work, wooden intarsia ornaments, watercolor reproductions, photography, leather products, quilts, turned wooden bowls, carved Santas, jewelry, homemade cards, crafts, homemade jams, children’s crafting tables. Lunch available. 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2, 2981 E. Boise Ave., Boise. Info: Ruth Behrent, 208-999-0437.

Souper Saturday Fall Bazaar: Crafts, homemade goods, silent auction. Homemade soup lunch, pies and coffee available. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2, Meridian United Methodist Church of the Warm Heart, 235 E. Pine Ave. Info: Elaine Carlson, 208-888-2245, meridianumc.com.

Nov. 2-3

42nd annual Eagle Holiday Bazaar: More than 100 local artisans and vendors with handcrafted items such as woodworking, toll painting, home decor, jewelry, pottery, sewn and crocheted items, spices, pastries, soaps, holiday motifs, more. Donations accepted at the door to benefit Shop with a Cop and Back Packs for Kids. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3, Eagle High School, 574 N. Park Lane. Info: Sheryl Stans, 208-761-8225, eagleholidaybazaar.com.

LSMS Holiday Bazaar: More than 100 vendors, music, local performers, treats, student art contest, Keep Kids Warm coat drive collection, Dutch Bros. and other food trucks. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 3, Lowell Scott Middle School, 13600 W. McMillan Road, Boise. Info: Kjirsten Lawton, 208-350-4060, lsmsholidaybazaar.webs.com.

17th annual Meridian Middle School Holiday Craft Show: More than 90 crafters and vendors with handcrafted items such as woodwork, jewelry, home decor, toys, hand-sewn and needlework products, specialty foods and holiday items. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 3, 1507 W. 8th St., Meridian. Info: Patty Bithell, 208-860-4846, facebook.com/CraftShowatMeridianMiddleSchool.

Nov. 8-9

King of Glory Lutheran Church Holiday Bazaar: Handcrafted items including knitted and crocheted items, Norwegian lefse, cookies and fudge by the pound, baked goods, jams and jellies, yard art, Christmas decorations and ceramics, stocking stuffers, Gramma’s Attic and Grandpa’s Garage. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9, 3430 N. Maple Grove Road, Boise. Info: Mary Kay Tinker, 208-284-3066.

3rd annual Festival of Hope: Christmas shopping, food, raffles, bake sale, music, Santa pictures on Saturday, more. Coffee available. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 8 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9, CityHope Church, 8650 W. Fairview Ave., Boise. Info: Cressa Thomet, 208-371-4348.

Granger Quilting Guild Holiday Bazaar and Baked Food Sale: 42 vendors with crafts for every occasion, woodworking, jewelry, kitchen, quilts, more. Lunch available. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9, Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 11655 W. McMillan Road, Boise. Info: 208-861-8271

Legacy Life Church Holiday Bazaar: Handmade holiday gifts like crafts, jewelry, art, quilts, clothing, household items and gift bags, as well as home-based business vendors, baked goods, candies and treats. Soup and bread lunch available. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9, 1830 N. Linder Road, Meridian. Info: Jean Tyree, 208-781-0672, ll.church.

Vineyard Boise 10th annual Christmas Market: More than 60 vendors, food trucks, horse-drawn carriage rides (noon to 4 p.m.), free balloon art and face painting, children’s activities, more. Noon to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9, 4950 N. Bradley St., Garden City. Info: Sharon Prosch or Beth Routhier, 208-377-1477.

Nov. 8-10

Idaho City Christmas Bazaar: Sponsored by the Idaho City Community Club. 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 8, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 9 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 10, Ray Robison Community Hall, 206 W. Commercial St., Idaho City. Info: 208-392-4237.

Nov. 9

St. Paul’s Candy Cane Lane: Gifts, handmade crafts, delicacies, Scentsy, stained glass, wood works, quilts, home decor, raffles, more. Soup and pie lunch available. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9, Marist Hall, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 510 W. Roosevelt Ave., Nampa. Info: Kathy Sommer, 208-870-0934.

American Legion Auxiliary 40th annual Holiday Bazaar: Holiday items, kitchen knives, candles, quilts, baked goods, more. Lunch available. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9, War Memorial Hall, 515 E. 2nd S., Mountain Home. Info: Carol, 208-284-0659.

28th annual Cloverdale Church Christmas Bazaar: More than 40 booths with handmade gifts, homemade jams and treats, more. Lunch available. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9, 3755 S. Cloverdale Road, Boise. Info: Sharon Bernard, 208-362-1700, cloverdalechurch.org.

Kay Frannie’s Country Crafts: Quilts, table runners, wall hangings, horseshoe art, horseshoe nail jewelry, rope bowls, baskets, vases, wood decor, aprons, free refreshments, more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 9, 3874 S. Rushmore Way, Boise. Info: Kay Eason, 208-407-3396. (Also on Nov. 16, 23 and Dec. 7, see additional listings.)

Pilgrim Lutheran Church Fall Bazaar: Baked foods, jellies, candy, handmade gifts and holiday decorations. Cinnamon rolls (9 to 11 a.m.) and chicken noodle lunch (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) available. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9, 208 S.W. 1st Ave., Ontario. Info: 541-889-5458.

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran annual Church Bazaar: Lefse, homemade crafts, quilts, cinnamon rolls and coffee, pies, homemade breads, raffles and silent auctions. Soup and baked potato lunch available. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9, 3100 S. Five Mile Road, Boise. Info: Cindi, 208-761-7269.

3rd annual Veterans Appreciation Raffle and Bazaar in Kleiner Park: Vendors, crafts, food trucks, music, raffles, free scavenger hunt with prizes, free massages with Better Life Chiropractic, more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9, Center in the Park, 1920 N. Records Way, Meridian. Info: Jennifer Warn, 208-353-2678.

Plymouth Congregational Church Holiday Bazaar: Homemade baked goods, holiday items and collectibles. Homemade cinnamon rolls in the morning. Homemade soups, salad bar and pie lunch available ($5). 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 9, 207 S.W. Ave., New Plymouth. Info: Ronel Peterson, 208-278-5203.

40th annual Holiday Bazaar: Handcrafted gifts, holiday items, food, decor, more. Burger or vegetarian chili, chips and soft drink lunch available ($5). 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9, Dick Eardley Senior Center, 690 Robbins Road, Boise. Info: Denise Peterson, 208-608-7580, seniorcenter.cityofboise.org.

Nov. 11

Christmas Open House: Everything Christmas including homemade crafted items. 3 to 7 p.m. Nov. 11, Assistance League of Boise, 5825 N. Glenwood St. Info: Kathy Palmrose, 208-377-4327, assistanceleague.org/boise.

Nov. 15-17

Moon Shine Barn Craft, Gift and a Bit of Vintage Show: Re-purposed items, gourd/horseshoe/metal/yard art, fused glass, jewelry, enameled ornaments, fabric/knitted/wool items, wreaths, vintage button jewelry and accessories, wooden flags and signs, wind chimes, western and holiday decor, mosaic, fudge, salsas, more. 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 17, 6615 Moon Valley Road, Eagle. Info: Shirley Boone, 541-480-3479.

Boise Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary No. 115 Charity Bazaar: Crafts, woodwork, candles, salsa, books, more. Noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 15 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 7025 W. Overland Road, Boise. Info: Carla Sauford, 208-906-6118.

Nov. 16

4th annual Christmas is Coming to Kleiner Park: Vendors, crafts, food trucks, music, free scavenger hunt with prizes, more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16, Center in the Park, 1920 N. Records Way, Meridian. Info: Jennifer Warn, 208-353-2678.

Kay Frannie’s Country Crafts: Quilts, table runners, wall hangings, horseshoe art, horseshoe nail jewelry, rope bowls, baskets, vases, wood decor, aprons, free refreshments, more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 16, 3874 S. Rushmore Way, Boise. Info: Kay Eason, 208-407-3396. (Also on Nov. 23 and Dec. 7, see additional listings.)

Risen Christ Women’s Group Fall Bazaar: Jewelry, Scentsy, soaps, lotions, doll clothes, hats and scarves, photography, homemade honey, knitting and sewing items, wood products, homemade cookies in bulk, Children’s Room (items children can buy for Christmas gifts), Christmas Room. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16, Risen Christ Catholic Church, 11511 W. Lake Hazel Road, Boise. Info: Jill Wilson, 208-830-4001.

Nov. 16-17

Fall Holiday Celebration Bazaar: Vintage and rustic wooden decor, signs, key holders, coat rack, painted/bleached flannels, succulents, wood and chalk ornaments, recycled glass bird feeders, rock art, table decor, magnetic note pads, magnets, fairy glitter, more. Hot cider and coffee available. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16-17, 1080 W. Chateau Ave., Meridian. Info: Tricia Stoesser, 208-863-7975.

Nov. 18

Saint Alphonsus Arts and Crafts Bazaar: Crafts and handmade goods and gifts made by Saint Al’s employees. Portion of the proceeds benefit Saint Al’s Employee Emergency Fund. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18, McCleary Auditorium, 1055 N. Curtis Road, Boise.

Nov. 22-23

All Saints Episcopal Church 10th annual Holiday Bazaar: Handmade crafts and holiday gifts, knitted and hand-sewn apparel, cinnamon rolls, homemade baked goodies, basket drawing, more. Pulled pork lunch available. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 22 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23, 704 S. Latah St., Boise. Info: Anita-Tammy, 208-344-2537, allsaintsboise.org.

Sacred Heart School Holiday Bazaar: Handcrafted items and baked goods. Lunch available to support the SHS Drama Club. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 22 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23, 3901 W. Cassia St., Boise (southside of the school gym). Info: Jane Peterson, 208-344-9738.

Weiser Arts and Crafts Show: Fine art, homemade craft items, silent auction. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 22 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23, Vendome Event Center, 309 State St., Weiser. Info: Pat Hamilton, 208-549-1243.

Nov. 22-24

Handmade Idaho Holiday Market: Jewelry, paper goods, apparel, wood, glass, bath and body products, pottery, more. 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 (ticketed preview), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24, El Korah Shrine, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise. Info: handmadeidaho.com, handmadeidaho@gmail.com.

Nov. 23

2nd annual Family Christmas Bazaar and Craft Show in Kleiner Park: Crafts, food trucks, music, free scavenger hunt with prizes, more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23, Center in the Park, 1920 N. Records Way, Meridian. Info: Jennifer Warn, 208-353-2678.

Kay Frannie’s Country Crafts: Quilts, table runners, wall hangings, horseshoe art, horseshoe nail jewelry, rope bowls, baskets, vases, wood decor, aprons, free refreshments, more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23, 3874 S. Rushmore Way, Boise. Info: Kay Eason, 208-407-3396. (Also on Dec. 7, see additional listing.)

Middleton United Methodist Holiday Craft Bazaar: Home decor, accessories, unique or specialty items. Baked potato lunch available (11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., $6.50). 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23, 104 E. Main St., Middleton. Info: Karla Brannan, 208-585-6621, middleton-umc.org. Vendor inquiries: 208-869-5641.

Cascade Medical Center Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar: Artisan soaps, vintage jewelry craft items, wire name ornaments, woodcraft, intarsia-fretwork, custom handmade jewelry, crochet and knitwear, baby afghans, pottery, paintings, photography, huckleberry jam, wind chimes, garden art, embroidery aprons, gourds, cloth purses and wallets, more. Proceeds go to Cascade High School scholarships. 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Nov. 23, The Ashley Inn, 500 N. Main St., Cascade. Info: Robie, 208-271-6203.

12th annual Meridian Medical Arts Charter High School Bazaar: Handmade crafts and wood products, Scentsy, Mary Kay, LuLaRoe clothing, children’s books, beeswax and honey products, furniture, jewelry, holiday decor, more. Proceeds help support Future Health Profession (HOSA) students. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23, 1789 E. Heritage Park Lane, Meridian. Info: Rosi Ray, 208-855-4075, meridianmedicalarscharter.org.

Sockeye Holiday Bazaar: More than 20 local vendors with wood items, jewelry, animal items, clothing, candy, jams and jellies, more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25, 12550 W. Fairview Ave., Boise. Infor: Suzy King, 208-850-3296. (Also on Nov. 25, see additional listing.)

Nov. 25

Sockeye Holiday Bazaar: More than 20 local vendors with wood items, jewelry, animal items, clothing, candy, jams and jellies, more. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25, 12550 W. Fairview Ave., Boise. Infor: Suzy King, 208-850-3296.

Nov. 30

8th annual Indie Holiday Bazaar: Jewelry, blown glass, artwork, ornaments, health and beauty products, clothing, cards, more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 30, 117 E. 41st St., Garden City. Info: Carissa, 208-343-4637, facebook.com/Indieholidaybazaar.

Dec. 2-4

Deck the Halls Friends of Garden City Public Library Sale: Quilt raffles, books, handmade items, more. Proceeds support the Garden City Public Library. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 and 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4, 6015 N. Glenwood St., Garden City.

Dec. 5-21

Emmett Friends of the Library Christmas Bazaar: New and like new Christmas decorations and gift items. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 5-21, Emmett Public Library, 275 S. Hayes Ave. Info: Tom and Carla Ratcliff, 208-860-3217.

Dec. 6-7

Brooke View 55+ Community Christmas Craft and Bake Sale: Homemade candy, fudge, cookies, cakes, handmade greeting cards, crafts, jewelry, centerpieces, towels, adult bibs, hair accessories, ornaments, watercolor cards and pictures. Homemade soups, roll, pumpkin pie, coffee lunch available (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.). 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 421 S. Curtis Road, 317, Boise. Info: brooke-view.com.

Church Mouse Creations Holiday Bazaars: Nancy Pew’s creations of Idaho designed gifts, cloth bags, ornaments, pillows, aprons, scarves, yard and table art, greeting cards, some slipcovered furniture, more. Refreshments served. Portion of proceeds go to Vineyard Boise Food Pantry. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, 523 Michael St., Boise. Info: Nancy Pew, 208-869-3146, Facebook.

Art Zone 208 Holiday Bazaar: Handcrafted gifts by local artists and artisans. Lunch available by Scotty’s Dogs on Saturday. 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7, 3113 N. Cole Road, Boise. Info: Deb, 208-322-9464, facebook.com/artzone208.

Dec. 7

Silvercrest 1 Christmas Bazaar: Handmade decorations, crafts, jewelry, bake sale, more. Coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls available. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7, 1907 W. Flamingo Ave., Nampa. Info: Sandy Oswald, 208-697-3670.

Kay Frannie’s Country Crafts: Quilts, table runners, wall hangings, horseshoe art, horseshoe nail jewelry, rope bowls, baskets, vases, wood decor, aprons, free refreshments, more. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7, 3874 S. Rushmore Way, Boise. Info: Kay Eason, 208-407-3396.

Sons of Norway 22nd annual Christmas Bazaar: Norwegian bake sale including lefse, rosemaling, jewelry, knitted hats, Norwegian books/knick knacks, Christmas gnomes, raffle, more. Coffee and baked goods for breakfast, and yellow pea soup and open face sandwiches lunch with desserts available. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7, King of Glory, 3430 N. Maple Grove Road, Boise.

Boise Elks Holiday Bazaar: Handmade crafts, artisan glass pieces, succulents, natural bath and body products, metal work, quilts, woodworking, CupBop food truck, free scavenger hunt with prizes, free hot chocolate or coffee, more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, Boise Elks Lodge, 6608 W. Fairview Ave. Info: Jennifer Warn, 208-353-2678.

ESA North Elementary Christmas Bazaar: More than 65 vendors. Sloppy joes, hot dogs, sloppy dogs and homemade pies available. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7, 290 E. 12 N., Mountain Home. Info: Gail Banner, 208-587-7301.

Hip Holiday Craft Market: More than 20 makers and artists with handmade gifts such as jewelry, original works and artisanal foods. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7, Flying M Coffeegarage, 1314 2nd St. S., Nampa. Info: 208-467-5533, flyingmcoffee.com.

Nampa High Booster’s Holiday Fest: More than 70 vendors with handcrafted gifts, appearances by Mr. and Mrs. Claus (noon). Breakfast and lunch available. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, Nampa High’s auxiliary gym, 203 Lake Lowell Ave. Info: Lisa Hendricks, 208-467-5304.

Eagle Country Christmas: Holiday market with local vendors, music, photos with Santa and Rudolph, free carriage ride through town, tree lighting, more. 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 7, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. Info: 208-489-8763, cityofeagle.org.

Dec. 11

Meridian Twilight Christmas Market: Indoor/outdoor bazaar with handcrafted items, food and drinks, holiday entertainment. Noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 11, Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Info: CheRee Eveland, 208-495-4530, christmasinmeridian.org.

Dec. 14

2nd annual Santa’s Coming to Town Christmas Bazaar at Kleiner Park: Crafts, crochet items, woodworking, metal works, food trucks, free scavenger hunt with prizes, music, meet and greet with Santa, more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 14, Center in the Park, 1920 N. Records Way, Meridian. Info: Jennifer Warn, 208-353-2678.

Happy Holidays at the Elks: Handmade items, quilts, clay pieces, flower arrangements, CupBob food truck, meet and greet with Santa, free hot chocolate and coffee, more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14, Boise Elks Lodge, 6608 W. Fairview Ave. Info: Jennifer Warn, 208-353-2678.

Santa’s Rock Shop: Books, jewelry, polished stones, fossils, more. Noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 14, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Info: Shirley Ewing, 208-368-9876, idahomuseum.org.

Vine and Branch Ranch Holiday Show: Pottery, jewelry, artwork, ornaments, soaps, home decor, more. Noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 14, 20021 Hoskins Road, Caldwell. Info: Carissa, 208-343-4637, vineandbranchranch.com.

Dec. 21

3rd annual Procrastinators Dream Christmas at Kleiner Park: Crafts, crochet items, glass art, woodworking, food trucks, sweet treats, free scavenger hunt with prizes, music, meet and greet with Santa, comedy, more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 21, Center in the Park, 1920 N. Records Way, Meridian. Info: Jennifer Warn, 208-353-2678.

Procrastinators Dream Christmas at Ford Idaho Center: More than 200 vendors with crafts, crochet items, glass art, stone and woodworking, metal works, sweet and savory treats, free scavenger hunt with prizes, face painting, more. Lunch available. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 21, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Info: Jennifer Warn, 208-353-2678.