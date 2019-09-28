Your October calendar of events: Halloween boos, Trailing of the Sheep baas, and bands

Dare to enter the indoor/outdoor attraction that’s been scaring people since 2000 The Haunted World features a 35-acre outdoor haunt, a hostel asylum gone wrong (Skullvania) and a 15-acre corn maze. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Haunted World features a 35-acre outdoor haunt, a hostel asylum gone wrong (Skullvania) and a 15-acre corn maze.

Another month gone and here we are creepin’ into October. That was wicked fast!

So if you’ve been procrastinating on making Halloween plans, it’s time to start taking that shizz seriously before you are left with a killer costume and no place to rock it.

You could always hit up Downtown Boise. The bars will definitely be boo-ming.

But if that crowd scares you more than the inflated cover charges, switch it up!

Grab tickets to the Old Idaho Penitentiary’s Frightened Felons on Oct. 25-26 for a haunted cell house experience that features an all-ages night and adult night.

And families have a few choices for some spooky fun with Boo at the Zoo (Oct. 26), Creepy Critter Encounters (Oct. 26) and the Firebird Raceway’s Halloween Classic (Oct. 9-13).

Prior to all the Halloween madness, wrap up this year’s road trips with the Trailing of the Sheep Festival (Oct. 9-13). The annual migration is living history and features the Big Sheep Parade, with 1,500 sheep hoofin’ it down Ketchum’s Main Street.

Also, Pauly Shore rolls through Oct. 4-5, and a number of concerts will round out the month: Yelawolf (Oct. 12), Shinedown (Oct. 19), and Luke Combs (Oct. 31).

Halloween/Mazes

Lowe Family Farmstead Corn Maze and Pumpkin Festival: 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, through Oct. 30, 2500 S. Eagle Road, Kuna (new location). Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, food, games, pig races, pony rides, more. $8.49 Monday-Thursday, $13.21 Friday-Saturday, in advance or at the gate. 208-922-5678, farmsteadfestival.com.

▪ Field of Screams haunted experience, dark to 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. $20.75.

Linder Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze: 5 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, through Nov. 2, 7165 S. Linder Road, Meridian. Open at noon Oct. 3, 4 and 25. Boise State corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, food, petting zoo, gourmet donuts, mechanical bull, more. Farm admission only, required: $5 Friday-Saturday, $4 Monday-Thursday, free for ages 3 and younger. Corn maze add-on: $7 general, $4 children 4-11. Half price for military (every day) and Tuesdays (everyone). 208-371-0222, linderfarms.com.

The Haunted World: Dusk to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and dusk to midnight Friday-Saturday, Oct. 1-31, Northside Boulevard and Idaho 20/26, four miles north of the Nampa sugar factory. Features a 35-acre outdoor haunt, a hostel asylum gone wrong (Skullvania) and a 15-acre corn maze. $25 general, $29 for fast-track pass, free for ages 5 and younger. hauntedworld.org.

The Haunted Halls of Atlantis Labs: 6 to 8 p.m. (all ages) and 8 p.m. to midnight Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26; and Thursday, Oct. 31, 2417 Experience, Gem Center for the Arts, 2417 Bank Drive, Boise. Halloween themed adventure appropriate for all ages from 6 to 8 p.m., but from 8 p.m. to midnight the halls will come alive with jump-scares and other spooky effects. $15 for 6 to 8 p.m., $25 for 8 p.m. to midnight. 2417experience.com.

Requiem Haunted House: 7:30 p.m. to midnight Fridays-Saturdays, through Saturday, Oct. 26, and 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 30-31, 801 Main St., Caldwell. Indoor multi-floor experience with 13,000 square feet of terror. Partners with “Don’t Be A Monster,” an anti-bullying campaign for schools. $17 general, $12 ages 12 and younger, $5 for coffin ride, $22 for adult ticket and coffin ride. Group rates available. 208-989-9179, requiemhaunt.com.

Ghost Stories Halloween Trolley Tours: 7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Oct. 7-31, Elmer’s Restaurant, 1385 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $16 general, $14 students, seniors, active military with ID, $7 children 7-12. Prices do not apply for Oct. 25-26, which includes the Old Penn’s Frightened Felons. 208-570-9025, boisetownshiptours.com.

Halloween Classic: Gates open at 8 a.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 9-13, Firebird Raceway, 8551 Idaho 16, Eagle. $15 general pit-side, $5 children 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger. Super Pass is $65 at the gate (good for entire event with pit-side access), $20 children. 208-938-8986, firebirdonline.com.

▪ Saturday, Oct. 12: Halloween events for children begin with games and hayrides from 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a costume contest. At 7:15 p.m., trick-or-treat the race trailers throughout the pit area. An adult costume party begins at 9:30 p.m.

Spooktacular: 6 to 9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 11-12 and 18-19; 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 13 and 20, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Halloween displays, activities, entertainment, and animal encounters all designed for families. Regular fall admission applies. Friends of Zoo Boise members receive a $1 discount. 208-608-7760, zooboise.org.

Halloween Kids’ Trick-or-Treat: 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Spring Creek Edgewood Living Center, 653 N. Eagle Road, Eagle. For ages 0-6. Free. 208-489-8763.

Frightened Felons XI: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26 (last admission 9:30 p.m.), Old Idaho Penitentiary, 2445 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Haunted cell house with actors portraying inmates of the past, “Thrill the World” dance performance, costume contests, games, food trucks, music, scavenger hunt, more. 208-334-2844, history.idaho.gov/op-events.

▪ All Ages Night, Friday, Oct. 25. $20 general, $15 children 12 and younger. Brown Paper Tickets.

▪ Adult Night (18 and up), Saturday, Oct. 26. Alcohol available. $20. Brown Paper Tickets.

Kleiner Park Family Fun Halloween Trick and Trunk or Treat Bash: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Center in the Park, 1920 N. Records Way, Meridian. Pumpkins for purchase, pumpkin carving contest, costume contest, face painting, games, inflatables, rides, all ages free scavenger hunt, food trucks, vendors, more. Free. 208-353-2678.

Boo at the Zoo: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 (last admission at 4:30 p.m.), Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Costumed characters passing out candy, costume contests for all ages, games, photo ops, face painting, special Halloween-themed treats for all zoo animals, more. $10 general, $8 seniors, $7 children 3-11, free for ages 2 and younger and annual pass holders. 208-608-7760, zooboise.org.

Creepy Critter Encounters: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct 26, Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 13751 Upper Embankment Road, Nampa. Rain or shine. Learn about creatures of the refuge on a spooky hike, see live animals, hear spooky stories, and create Halloween crafts. Come in costume for a special treat. Free. 208-467-9278, fws.gov/refuge/deer_flat.

Halloween Run: Monster Mile at 4:30 p.m. and the 5k at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd., Boise. The course will be batty with glowsticks, spooktacular T-shirts that glow and wicked costumes. Costume contests, photo booth and Chobani yogurt at the finish. $25 general, $20 youth, through Sept. 30; $30 and $25 Oct. 1-20; and $35 and $30 after. ymcatvidaho.org/runs/halloween-run.

Hailey Halloween Hoopla: 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, Main Street, Hailey. Collect treats from local participating businesses and compete for prizes at the Kiwanis costume contest at the Liberty Theatre. Free. haileyidaho.com.

Art

Boise Open Studios Collective (BOSCO): 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 12-13, Boise. Tour more than 60 artists’ studios. Free. Tour guide available at Boise Art Museum, Art Source Gallery, Capitol Contemporary Gallery, and boiseopenstudios.com.

Open Studio Treasure Valley: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Personal tours of more than 40 artists’ studios, including opportunities to try your own creations, appetizers and beverages and visiting with the artists. Go to facebook.com/openstudiotreasurevalley for a map of the participating studios.

Comedy

Pauly Shore: 8 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 4-5, Liquid, 405 S. 8th St., Boise. $30. 208-941-2459, liquidboise.com.

Festivals/Fairs

Western Collective’s Pumpkin Patch: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, through Oct. 31, 111 W. 33rd St., Garden City. Pick out a gourd, grab a pint and enjoy fall in the beer garden. Details on Facebook.

Canyon County Fall Home Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Free. canyoncountyfallhomeshow.com.

Fall Harvest Festival: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 (adult night), and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 5-6, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Artisan market, arts and crafts projects, straw and corn maze, music, food trucks, beer garden, vendors. $10 general, $8 IBG members and children 4-12, free for ages 3 and younger, in advance. $12 general, $10 members and children, at the gate. 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.

Idaho City Days: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Idaho City. Arts and crafts, music, food, family activities, beer garden, cowboy poetry, photography contest, more. idahocitychamber.org.

River Through Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 5-6, Gem Island Sports Complex, Washington and Canal Street, Emmett. Zoom back in time with the Civil War reenactors. There will be cowboys with a chuck wagon, pioneers on the Oregon Trail in camp, miners panning for gold, and mountain men showing off their trappings. Free. 208-365-9530.

Trailing of the Sheep Festival: Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 9-13, Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley. History, arts, culinary events and classes, a Sheep Folklife Fair, a Wool Fest with classes and workshops, music, dance, storytelling, championship sheepdog trials, and the Big Sheep Parade. Schedule of events at trailingofthesheep.org.

Idaho Horror Film Festival: Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 17-19, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. An eclectic mix of horror, suspense, thriller, dark fantasy, sci-fi and dark comedy. Features more than 60 short films, special programs, guests, panels, and events. $30-$150 passes at eventbrite.com. idahohorrorfilmfestival.org.

Idaho Dream Wedding Expo: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Meet with wedding professionals and view more than 100 exhibits with wedding ideas, products and more. $8 admission, free for children 12 and younger. 208-376-0464, ibleventsinc.com/events/idaho-dream-wedding-expo.

Boise Fall Home Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $5 general, $4 seniors, free for children 12 and younger. boisefallhomeshow.com.

Idaho Gourd Society’s Gourd Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Potomac Manor, 7311 W. Potomac Drive, Boise. Gourd art competition, silent auction, demonstrations, gourd tools and art supplies, original gourd art on display and for purchase, holiday gift items, make-and-take activities for kids and adults, vendors, more. $4 admission, free for children 9 and younger. idahogourdsociety.org/2019-festival.

Performance Arts

Boise Phil American Pioneers: Featuring Spencer Myer, piano. Pre-concert lecture with Jamey Lamar at 6:30 p.m. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.

▪ Nampa concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St. $20-$49. Student discounts available.

▪ Boise concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane. $20-$66. Student discounts available.

Spectator Sports

Boise State Broncos football vs. Hawaii: Saturday, Oct. 12, Albertsons Stadium, 1400 Bronco Lane, Boise. $25-$69 general, $25-$67 seniors, $24-$39 juniors. 208-426-4737, broncosports.com.

Professional Bull Riders: 7:45 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $15-$350. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Theater

“The Thanksgiving Play”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5 and 9-12; 2 p.m. Oct. 6 and 13, Danny Peterson Theatre, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $18 general, $15 seniors, military, alumni, non-Boise State students, free for Boise State students and employees in advance or $5 at the door. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.

Stage Coach Theatre’s “Jekyll & Hyde: The Musical”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 4-5, 11-12, 18-19, 25-26; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 10, 17, 24; and 2 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 13 and 20, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $20. 208-342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.

Alley Repertory Theater’s “Bernhardt/Hamlet”: 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Oct. 10-12, 17-19; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $25 general, $15 students. Pay-what-you-want preview: Oct. 10. alleyrep.org.

Knock ‘em Dead Productions’ “A…My Name is Alice”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 11-12 and 18-19; 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Boise Factory Outlet Mall, 6850 Eisenman Road, Building No. 3, Suite 6910. $25 in advance at kedproductions.org. $29 general, $25 students, seniors, military, at the door.

“Voodoo Dolls”: 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 11-12, The Balcony, 150 N. 8th St., Boise. Presented by LipsInc!., Idaho’s professional female impersonation troupe. $20. Reservations recommended: 208-368-0405.

Boise Contemporary Theater’s “The Wolves”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 16 through Nov. 9; 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays, Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 9, 854 Fulton St. $38 Fridays-Saturdays, $28 Wednesdays-Thursdays and matinees, $20 Wednesday-Friday preview (Oct. 16-18), $18 all student tickets. 208-331-9224, bctheater.org.

Boise Little Theater’s “Casserole”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 18-19, 25-26, Nov. 1-2; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 24 and 31; and 2 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 2, 100 E. Fort St. $15 general, $12 students, seniors, military, children 17 and younger. 208-342-5104, boiselittletheater.org.

Music Theatre of Idaho’s “Newsies”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 24-26; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $24 general, $22 seniors, $20 students. 208-468-2385, broadwaynampa.org.

Farmers Markets

Boise Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26, parking lot between Americana Boulevard, River Street and Shoreline Drive, Boise (new location). 208-345-9287, theboisefarmersmarket.com.

Capital City Public Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26, 8th Street from Bannock to Main streets, and Idaho Street from Capitol Boulevard to 9th Street, Boise. 208-345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.

Eagle Saturday Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. 208-489-8763, facebook.com/eaglesaturdaymarket.

Emmett Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 30, Blaser Park, N. Washington Avenue and W. Park Street, Emmett. 208-550-4459, emmettfarmersmarket.com.

Meridian Main Street Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 12, Meridian City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. 208-918-3480, meridianmainstreetmarket.com.

Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26, Lloyd Square Park, 13th and Front streets. 208-412-3814, nampafarmersmarket.com.

Daily Calendar

Oct. 2

Boise Weekly Cover Auction: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. Boise Weekly choose a piece of original art from local artists for its cover each week, and then auctions the works off from the last 12 months. Start bidding on artwork now and preliminary bidding will establish starting prices at the live auction. $20. boiseweekly.afrogs.org/#/index.

An Evening with Marie Lu: 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Author talk and book signing with bestselling author Marie Lu featuring “Rebel: A Legend Novel.” $27, includes book. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

The Band Camino: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18 general ($20 door), $36-$45 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Horse Feathers: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: Nick Delffs. $12. eventbrite.com. $15 at the door.

Dirty Revival: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Sway Wild. $12. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $15 at the door.

Oct. 3

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, Cecil Andrus Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Registration is free, but walkers are encouraged to raise funds to support lifesaving research and support for people battling cancer. lightthenight.org/events/boise.

Kobie Watkins Grouptet: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $18 general, $22 preferred. eventbrite.com. $21 and $25 at the door. Student discount available.

Oct. 4

Cathedral Concert Series “Love & Light”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise. Boise Philharmonic Master Chorale and Eagle Song join Cathedral of the Rockies orchestra and choirs for a performance of John Rutter’s “Mass of the Children” and Paul A. Aitken’s “And None Shall Be Afraid.” $10. eventbrite.com.

Dirtwire: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18 general ($20 door), $45-$55 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Preacher Lawson: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $27.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Oct. 5

Fall Harvest Celebration Vendor and Craft Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Center at the Park, 1920 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Music, gourd decorating, costume parade, door prizes, more. Benefits the Savvy Networking Ladies Scholarship Program. Free. Details on Facebook.

See Spot Walk: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. One-mile dog walk through the park, along with a 5k fun run, plus vendors, contests, demonstrations, food, more. Benefits the Idaho Humane Society. $20-$55 registration at idahohumanesociety.org/event/see-spot-walk-2019.

Star Saturday Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Star. Music by Red Light Challenge.

Baby Boomer Lifestyle Expo: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opportunity to engage the 50+ demographic with information and services to benefit their overall well-being. Featuring local and national vendors, hourly door prize drawings, free sample giveaways, special feature areas, more. Free. 208-376-0464, ibleventsinc.com/events/baby-boomer-lifestyle-expo. Free.

Boise Beauty Expo: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Featuring 100-plus exhibits offering a vast array of products and services, including skincare, beauty, health, nutrition, fitness, leisure, travel, education, more. Free. 208-376-0464, ibleventsinc.com/events/boise-beauty-expo.

Idaho Fitness Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Featuring more than 100 exhibitors promoting their brands that demonstrate the latest in sports and fitness clubs, nutrition, supplements, physical therapy, rehabilitation resources, sports equipment, apparel, more. Free. 208-376-0464, ibleventsinc.com/events/idaho-fitness-festival.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Free to register; however, participants are encouraged to fundraise in order to contribute to the cause and raise awareness. Register at alz.org/walk.

Idaho Dinosaurs lecture: Noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Celebrate Earth Science Week and National Fossil Day with a lecture (1 p.m.) by LJ Krumenacker (Idaho State University) on Idaho dinosaurs, with a focus on Oryctodromeus cubicularis. Also, fossil rubbing, rocks and minerals, and a scavenger hunt. Free. idahomuseum.org.

“Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” in Concert: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Boise Philharmonic will play John Williams’ iconic musical score live as the film is projected on a giant screen. $40.50-$83. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.

Concerts on Broadway: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Meridian City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Featuring Kevin Kirk. Free.

Food Trucks at the Drive-In: 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Terrace Drive-In, 4011 S. Lake Ave., Caldwell. “Beetlejuice” movie, food trucks, dog adoption booth, face painting, music. Movie tickets: $8 general, $3 children. Get $1 off adult ticket if purchased before 6 p.m.

Idaho Beef Council Race for the Steaks: 1/3 mile run/walk at 4:15 p.m., 10k at 4:30 and 5k at 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd., Boise. $40 registration by Sept. 30, $45 from Oct. 1-3, $50 for Oct. 4-5. Fees include a T-shirt and a tri tip steak dinner. $10 of each entry goes to The Idaho Foodbankj. ymcatvidaho.org/runs/ymca-race-for-the-steaks.

Interfaith Sanctuary Homecoming Gala: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Dance, commemorative photos, food, auction, and a special awards ceremony hosted by Curtis and Jodi Stigers with music performed by Curtis and his friends. $100 per person. interfaithsanctuaryscu.afrogs.org/#/index.

Groovy Ride and Dance Party: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, Boise Bicycle Project, 1027 S. Lusk St. Celebrating 12 years of Boise Bicycle Project with a celebration ride (7 to 7:30 p.m.) and a dance party starting at 7:30 p.m. featuring DJ Dusty, silent auction, photo booth, free Guru donuts (while supplies last), beer, cider and food trucks. BBP members receive one free drink. boisebicycleproject.org/12-years-of-bbp.

Oct. 6

Oktoberfast: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, The Village at Meridian, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Lane. Featuring more than 100 Porches (two of which are historic race cars). Sponsored by Silver Sage Porche of Boise. Fundraiser for Wish Granters. 208-863-9068.

Old Time Farm Day: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead, 5006 W. Farm Court, Boise. Celebration of Idaho’s farming past with children’s activities, demonstrations from the 1860’s, music, food, lawn games, displays, tours of the Farmstead, historical actors, more. $6 per person or $25 per family, free for children younger than 3. 208-229-4006.

Stars of Steinway w/Svetlana Maddox: 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Dunkley Music Recital Hall, 3410 N. Eagle Road, Meridian. Free. 208-869-5001, starsofsteinway.com.

Russian National Ballet Theatre’s “Swan Lake”: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Swayne Auditorium, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $32-$75. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1494.

The Alchemy Tour: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Featuring Nghtmre, Slander, Seven Lions, The Glitch Mob. $44.50 and $49.50 general ($55 door), $74.50 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.

Oct. 8

Meridian Library Senior Health and Wellness Fair: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 8, Center at the Park, 1920 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Free. 208-888-4451.

Bailen: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $13. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $15 day of show.

Carbon Leaf: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Adam Ezra. $20. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Jidenna: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27.50 general ($30 door), $70-$80 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Oct. 9

El Korah Shrine Sportsman Classic Dinner and Auction: 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Cocktail hour, dinner and dessert. Raffle and auction items are packed with guns, archery and sporting goods. $100. myidahotix.com/events/Sportsman-Classic-10--9-2019.

Keb’ Mo’: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $39.50, $59.50 and $79.50. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.

“The Simon & Garfunkel Story”: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $30-$65. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.

NF: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Sold out.

Tank and the Bangas: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Adia Victoria. $17 general ($20 door), $40-$50 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Oct. 10

Yung Gravy: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $27 day of show.

Oct. 11

Mountainfilm on Tour: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Features many of the documentary films shown at this year’s annual Mountainfilm Festival in Telluride, Colorado. Also, raffle and beverages by Payette Brewing. Helps support the stewardship efforts of the Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation in the Selway-Bitterroot and Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness areas. $15 general, $10 students. eventbrite.com. $20 and $15 at the door.

Opera Idaho’s “Let’s Go to Paris”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Acadmey, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Commemorating the 300th anniversary Paris Opera and the 30th anniversary Bastille Opera House with classical and contemporary pieces from works that take place or premiered in or around Paris, or have some ties to Parisian life. Free. 208-345-3531, operaidaho.org.

Jesse Malin: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $17 at the door.

Sleater-Kinney: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $32.50 general, $67.50 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Oct. 12

Lost Orbs of Idaho: Meet 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, and depart at 8 a.m. Coyote Short PG and Janelle Wintersteen will lead a search for rare specimens of orbicular granite along the South Fork of the Payette River. Easy walking; dress for weather. Bring lunch and water. $10 IMMG member, $15 nonmembers. 208-853-1678, idahomuseum.org.

Treasure Valley Out of the Darkness Walk: Registration at 8:30 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Way, Meridian. Fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Free registration. 208-249-0941, afsp.donordrive.com.

Eagle Harvest Festival: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. Music, children’s games, free pumpkin decorating, mini horses, food, free photo booth, more. Free. 208-939-6813, cityofeagle.org.

Yelawolf: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $26 general ($28 door), $65-$75 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Oct. 13

City of Trees Marathon and Half Marathon: Marathon at 8 a.m. and half marathon at 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, ParkCenter Park, ParkCenter Boulevard, Boise (start/finish point). $85 marathon, $55 half marathon. cityoftreesmarathon.com/city-of-trees-marathon-and-half-marathon.

Harrison Classic Kids Run: 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, McAuley Park at Harrison Boulevard and W. Hays Street, Boise. One mile race for children 13 and younger of all abilities. $25 for registration through Oct. 10, $30 after. ymcatvidaho.org/runs/harrison-classic-kids-run.

Young Artists Concert by Opera Idaho: 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, McCall Community Congregational Church, 901 1st St. Featuring soprano Cara Gabrielson, mezzo-soprano Ashley Kay Armstrong, tenor Max Jacob Zander and baritone Radames Andrew Gil. 208-345-3531, operaidaho.org.

Saint Paul and The Broken Bones: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Jeremie Albino. $30 general ($35 door), $75-$85 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Oct. 14

Dropkick Murphys/Clutch: 5:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $44.50 general. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.

Starset: 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25 general ($27 door), $60-$65 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly — The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dream Tour: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Accompanied by a live band and back-up singers, this multi-media holographic performance and remastered audio will transport audiences back in time for an evening of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly’s greatest hits onstage. $30-$65. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.

Oct. 15

A Day to Remember: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Opening: I Prevail, Beartooth. $39.50-$59.50. CenturyLink Arena box office.

10x10 Festival: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, White Dog Brewing, 705 W. Fulton St., Boise.10 playwrights, 10 directors, and countless young actors will have the opportunity to showcase themselves in a unique festival designed to promote the eclectic nature of the Boise Community and Opal Theatre Company. Free. opaltheatre.org.

Los Lonely Boys: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $25 day of show.

Oct. 17

Art Party: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, Meridian Library District, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Follow along while instructor Tahirih Cahill guides you step-by-step through the featured “Where the Wild Things Are” book cover painting. Also, silent auction, food and drinks. Benefits the Meridian Library Foundation. Painting supplies provided. $50. Register at supportmld.org/events.

Joshua Radin and The Weepies: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $25 general ($35 door), $55 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.

Oct. 18

“Mystery at the Deadwood Saloon”: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, El Korah Shriners, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise. Interactive mystery evening set in the Wild West complete with dinner. $30 per person. 208-392-7070.

Floater: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $16 general ($18 door), $40-$45 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Latin Explosion: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Featuring NB Ridaz (formerly known as Nastyboy Klick) and other Latin hip-hop artists (TBA). $32-$52. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Oct. 19

Making Strides of Treasure Valley: Check-in at 9:30 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Way, Meridian. The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer. makingstrides.acsevents.org.

Funtober Fest: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way. Outdoor, carnival-style event features face painting, crafts, dancing, storytelling, a costume contest, games, more. $5 NRC members, $6 nonmembers. 208-468-5858.

Shinedown: 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, ExtraMile Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. Opening: Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria, Savage After Midnight. $29.50-$75. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1494.

GWAR: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Sacred Reich, Toxic Holocaust, Against the Grain. $23 general ($25 door), $50-$65 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Meridian Symphony “Westward Ho”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, Centennial Performing Arts Center, 12400 W. McMillan Road, Boise. Featuring “Sunrise” from Grofé’s “Grand Canyon Suite,” Williams’ “The Cowboys” Overture, “Hoe-Down” from Copland’s “Rodeo” and Tartini’s Trumpet Concerto in D with soloist Derek Ganong. $12 general, $10 senior/student/military, $5 children, at meridiansymphony.org or at the door if available. 208-891-2721.

Oct. 20

Highly Suspect: 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Slothrust. $29.50 general ($30 door), $70-$80 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Oct. 22

Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Explore unknown ocean depths where prehistoric marine reptiles lived eons ago. $10. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.

Gryffin: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25 general ($27 door), $50-$60 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Oct. 23

100 ADA Fall Giving Event: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, Zions Bank, 17th floor, 800 W. Main St., Boise. Learn about five Ada County nonprofits and then vote to award over 10K to one deserving nonprofit. Dinner by 3 Girls Catering, no-host bar. $100. 100ada.org.

Bill Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $28.50, $38.50 and $69.50. Senior, child and group discounts available. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.

Oct. 24

Wine, Eats and Artifacts: 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, Idaho State Museum, 610 N. Julia Davis Drive, Boise. Silent auction, no-host cocktails and appetizers. On display “Banner of the Idaho Council of Women’s Voters” circa 1913. $75 per person. Brown Paper Tickets. 208-514-2307.

Whitney: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Lala Lala. $22.50 general ($25 door), $50-$60 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Oct. 25

Backcountry Film Festival: 5 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Celebrating the winter human-powered experience, the festival is a chance for snow lovers to gather and share their anticipation for the upcoming season. Also, music, beer, raffle prizes, swag giveaways. $20 per show (6:30 p.m. early show, 9:30 p.m. late). winterwildlands.org/event.

Life’s Kitchen Sparkling Wine Spectacular Gala: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Silent and live auction, Davis Butler Trainee of the Year Award, food, sparkling wine, more. $75. 208-331-0199, lksws.maxgiving.com.

James Coberly Smith CD Release w/LeAnne Town and Deborah Day: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $15 general, $20 preferred. eventbrite.com. $20 and $25 at the door.

Gabriel Iglesias: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $34.50-$95. CenturyLink Arena box office, 208-331-8497.

Martin Sexton: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $30. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $33 day of show.

Oct. 26

Boise Grilled Cheese and Beer Festival: 12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Cecil D. Andrus Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Unlimited sampling of grilled cheese bites made by local chefs and participating restaurants in an array of styles. In between bites, enjoy sampling from a variety of craft breweries, entertainment, games, more. $44 general per session (12:30 to 3:30 p.m. or 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.), $84 “Big Cheese” ticket includes access to the Big Cheese Lounge with private seating, restrooms and open bar. eventbrite.com.

St. Mark’s Catholic School’s Dinner and Auction: 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 26, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. $75 per person. 208-375-6654.

EnduroCross: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Indoor off-road motorcycle racing. $40 Gold Circle, $30 general, $15 juniors. ICTickets, 208-442-3232. Tickets $5 more day of show.

Idaho SnowBall: 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St., Boise. Music by Lonesome Jetboat Ramblers, dancing, craft beer. Semi-formal shindig to kick off the winter season and benefit the SnowSchool. $30. winterwildlands.org/event/5th-annual-idaho-snowball.

Opera Idaho’s Critical Mass Vocal Artists: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, First Presbyterian Church, 950 W. State St., Boise. Presents “Singing Forward: Music by Women Composers.” $15 general, $10 students. 208-345-3531, operaidaho.org.

Oct. 27

Harvest Festival: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Karcher Church of the Nazarene, 2515 W. Karcher Road, Nampa. Trunk-or-treat, games, food, bounce houses, hayrides, train rides, illusionist Kex Lang. Free.

“Beethoven at 250, Boise at 150+ and Danceable Classical”: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Idaho State Museum, 610 N. Julia Davis Drive, Boise. Features the 1878 Cartee Grand in works by Beethoven, Schoenfeld and Prokofiev using a total of seven musicians. $15 general, $7 students and seniors, at the door. 208-869-5001, starsofsteinway.com.

Ghostemane: 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25 general ($27 door), $55-$70 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. Opening: Lil Tracy, Harms Way, Horus The Astroneer, ParvO.

Oct. 28

Cannibal Corpse: 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Thy Art is Murder, Perdition Temple. $24 general ($26 door), $55-$65 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Oct. 31

Operatini: Spells & Spirits: 5:30 and 8:15 p.m. Oct. 31, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Dinner bar, as well as the cast of Opera Idaho’s upcoming production of George Frederic Handel’s “Acis & Galatea” serenading you with some of their favorites from the canons of opera and musical theatre. No-host bar available. $24 general, $32 preferred, includes dinner but drinks are separate. operaidaho.org.

Luke Combs: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Opening: Morgan Wallen, Jameson Rodgers. $25-$50. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Matt and Kim: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $26.50 general ($28 door), $60-$75 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.