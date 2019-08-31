Fall for September with football, pumpkin patches and comedy

Find your groove at the Hyde Park Street Fair A swirl of music, dancing, food and art await at the Hyde Park Street Fair in Boise's North End Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A swirl of music, dancing, food and art await at the Hyde Park Street Fair in Boise's North End Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15.

It’s September, and I’m here for it!

I love the transition to cooler weather. Bringing out the fall wardrobe always makes me smile. Hello leggings and boots, I’ve missed you.

And let’s be real, I’m looking forward to shutting down the A/C. My electricity bill was ridiculous.

September also means pumpkins, as in pumpkin patches and Pumpkin Spiced Lattes.

You can always tell when fall is near when pumpkin flavor starts infusing every item on grocery store shelves. Heads-up, a limited-edition pumpkin-spice Spam is supposedly hitting Walmart shelves Sept. 23. Seriously.

And you can’t have pumpkins without corn mazes, which also kick off this month.

The Farmstead Corn Maze and Pumpkin Festival has a new location this year, so grab the kiddos and check it out. And be sure to also visit Linder Farms to wander through the Boise State Broncos corn maze.

Speaking of the Broncos, football is here! The first home game is Friday, Sept. 6, against Marshall.

The month also brings along famous festivals, such as Art in the Park (Sept. 6-8) and Hyde Park Street Fair (Sept. 13-15).

Need your funny bone tickled? The 208 Comedy Fest (Sept. 5-8) should do the trick.

And can you believe that the Boise Greenbelt is turning 50?!? Celebrate with three days of festivities on Sept. 19-21.

Cheers to a great September!

Festivals/Fairs





Meridian Art Week: Tuesday-Saturday, Sept. 3-7, Meridian. Designed to encourage downtown businesses and guests to take part in the arts through a number of various activities offered throughout the week and through Art Drop. Free. For a schedule of activities, go to meridiancity.org/artweek.

208 Comedy Fest: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 5-8, Boise (Balcony Club, Egyptian Theatre, Even Stevens, Knitting Factory, Liquid, The Olympic, Woodland Empire). Individual tickets and festival passes ($89-$139) available. 208comedyfest.com. Headliners:

▪ Rhea Butcher: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $15-$25.

▪ Maria Bamford: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20-$45.

▪ Tig Notaro: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $34-$54. 208-387-1273, knittingfactory.com.

Art in the Park: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 6-7, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Arts and crafts, food, children’s activities. Free. boiseartmuseum.org/art-in-the-park.

Last Splash Weekends: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Sept. 7-8 and 14-15 (weather permitting), Roaring Springs Waterpark. 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian. $16+tax. 208-884-8842, roaringsprings.com.

Hyde Park Street Fair: 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13; 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Camel’s Back Park, 1200 Heron St., Boise. More than 100 vendors, dozens of bands, food, activities. Free.

Boise River Greenbelt 50th Anniversary Celebration: Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 19-21, Boise. Events and activities for everyone who likes to walk, bike and enjoy the Boise River Greenbelt including historical talks, guided Greenbelt tours, a food truck rally and concert in Ann Morrison Park, more. cityofboise.org/greenbelt-anniversary.

Indian Creek Festival: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, through 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Cardboard kayak races (2 p.m. Sept. 21), more. Free. indiancreekplaza.com.

Payette’s Oktoberfest Celebration: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. Oktoberfest Marzen Lager and other biers, German-inspired food, music, activities and games. $16 for Oktoberfest branded 1 liter glass stein, includes your first bier fill (32 ounces). $8 additional drink token. 208-344-0011.

Emmett Harvest Festival and Street Fair: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Downtown Emmett. Food, arts and crafts, entertainment, music, hayrides, more. Free. emmettidaho.com.

Pumpkins and Haunts

The Haunted World: Dusk to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and dusk to midnight Friday-Saturday, Sept. 13-14, 20-21, 27-28 and Oct. 1-31, Northside Boulevard and Idaho 20/26, four miles north of the Nampa sugar factory. Features a 35-acre outdoor haunt, a hostel asylum gone wrong (Skullvania) and a 15-acre corn maze. $25 general, $29 for fast-track pass, free for ages 5 and younger. hauntedworld.org.

Requiem Haunted House: 7:30 p.m. to midnight Fridays-Saturdays, Sept. 13 through Oct. 26, and 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 30-31, 801 Main St., Caldwell. Indoor multi-floor experience with 13,000 square feet of terror. Partners with “Don’t Be A Monster,” an anti-bullying campaign for schools. $17 general, $12 ages 12 and younger, $5 for coffin ride, $22 for adult ticket and coffin ride. Group rates available. 208-989-9179, requiemhaunt.com.

Western Collective’s Pumpkin Patch: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, Sept. 20, through Oct. 31, 111 W. 33rd St., Garden City. Pick out a gourd, grab a pint and enjoy fall in the beer garden. Details on Facebook.

Lowe Family Farmstead Corn Maze and Pumpkin Festival: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 20 through Oct. 30, 2500 S. Eagle Road, Kuna (new location). Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, food, games, pig races, pony rides, more. $8.49 Monday-Thursday, $13.21 Friday-Saturday, in advance or at the gate. 208-922-5678, farmsteadfestival.com.

Linder Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 5 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 20 through Nov. 2, 7165 S. Linder Road, Meridian. Open at noon Oct. 3, 4 and 25. Boise State corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, food, petting zoo, gourmet donuts, mechanical bull, more. Farm admission only, required: $5 Friday-Saturday, $4 Monday-Thursday, free for ages 3 and younger. Corn maze add-on: $7 general, $4 children 4-11. Half price for military (every day) and Tuesdays (everyone). 208-371-0222, linderfarms.com.

Music

Concerts in the Park: Gates at 11 a.m. and music from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 15, Ste. Chapelle Winery, 19348 Lowell Road, Caldwell. Music, food, local vendors and plenty of wine. $12 general, $10 wine club member, in advance. $15 and $12 at the gate. 208-453-7843, ext. 3; stechapelle.com/events. Bands:

▪ Sept. 1: High Street Party Band

▪ Sept. 8: Blues Brothers Rock and Soul Revue

▪ Sept. 15: Snake River Harvest Festival feat. Big Wow Band ($25 general, $20 wine club members, for entire festival, includes a special wine glass; $10-$15 for concert only)

Tuesdays on the Creek: 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 17, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Free. indiancreekplaza.com.

▪ Sept. 3: Danger Beard

▪ Sept. 10: Shon Sanders and The Four Penny Peep Show

▪ Sept. 17: Rock Dee House dueling pianos featuring Todd Dunnigan and Bobby Dee Keys

Concerts on Broadway: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Meridian City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Free.

▪ Saturday, Sept. 7: High Street Party Band feat. Emily Stanton

▪ Saturday, Sept. 21: Big Wow Band

Carpenters on Top of the World: Tributes to Karen Carpenter and Linda Ronstadt featuring Dawn Turlington.

▪ 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 (dinner show), Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $20.75-$34.75 for Sept. 20, $53 and $63 for dinner show. ICTickets.

▪ 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $32 and $37. eventbrite.com.

Performance Arts

Del Parkinson’s “With a Song in My Heart”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Piano selections by Liszt, Chopin, Bernstein, and Gershwin. $7 general, $5 seniors, free to students, at the door.

Boise Phil Beethoven’s Eroica: Featuring Anne Akiko Meyers, soloist. Pre-concert lecture with Jamey Lamar at 6:30 p.m. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.

▪ Friday, Sept. 20: 7:30 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $20-$49. Student discounts available.

▪ Saturday, Sept. 21: 7:30 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $20-$66. Student discounts available.

Opera Idaho “Manon”: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 29, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $26-$79. Student, senior, military and group discounts available. operaidaho.org.

Spectator Sports

Boise Hawks baseball vs. Hillsboro Hops: 7:15 p.m. Sunday-Monday, Sept. 1 (fireworks) and 2, Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $8-$17. 208-322-5000, boisehawks.com.

Boise State Broncos football: Albertsons Stadium, 1400 Bronco Lane, Boise. $25-$69 general, $25-$67 seniors, $24-$39 juniors. 208-426-4737, broncosports.com.

▪ Friday, Sept. 6: vs. Marshall, 7 p.m.

▪ Saturday, Sept. 14: vs. Portland State, 8:15 p.m.

▪ Friday, Sept. 20: vs. Air Force, 7 p.m.

Theater

Stage Coach Theatre’s “Cahoots”: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5; and 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 6-7, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15 general, $12 on Thursday and matinee for students, seniors and military. 208-342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.

“Charlotte’s Web”: 7 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27; and 2 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28, Treasure Valley Children’s Theater, 440 W. Pennwood St., Suite 100, Meridian. $12 at treasurevalleychildrenstheater.com or at the door.

Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Million Dollar Quartet”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6 (preview), Sept. 7 (opening night), Sept. 8 (family night), Sept. 10-15, 17-22, 24-29, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$52 Fridays-Saturdays, $28-$42 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (Sept. 6): $31 reserved, $22 general. Family night (Sept. 8): $42 reserved, $28 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $22 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.

Boise Little Theater’s “Clue”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Sept. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 12 and 19; 2 p.m. Sept. 15 and 21, 100 E. Fort St. $15 general, $12 students, seniors, military, children 17 and younger. 208-342-5104, boiselittletheater.org.

Opal Theatre Company’s “The Minotaur”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Sept. 12-14 and 19-21, The Gem Center for the Arts, 2417 Bank Drive, Boise. $20 general, $15 students, seniors, military, at Brown Paper Tickets. $25 at the door. opaltheatre.org.

Farmers Markets





Farm to Fork Farmers Market: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 17, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. indiancreekplaza.com.

Seasonal Food Market: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, through Sept. 19, Flying M Coffeegarage, 1314 2nd St. S., Nampa. chloe@flyingmcoffee.com.

Boise Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26, parking lot between Americana Boulevard, River Street and Shoreline Drive, Boise (new location). 208-345-9287, theboisefarmersmarket.com.

Capital City Public Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26, 8th Street from Bannock to Main streets, and Idaho Street from Capitol Boulevard to 9th Street, Boise. 208-345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.

Eagle Saturday Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 5, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. 208-489-8763, facebook.com/eaglesaturdaymarket.

Emmett Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 30, Blaser Park, N. Washington Avenue and W. Park Street, Emmett. 208-550-4459, emmettfarmersmarket.com.

Meridian Main Street Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 12, Meridian City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. 208-918-3480, meridianmainstreetmarket.com.

Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26, Lloyd Square Park, 13th and Front streets. 208-412-3814, nampafarmersmarket.com.

Daily Calendar

Sept. 1

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: Morning launch, Sunday, Sept. 1, Ann Morrison Park, 1000 Americana Blvd., Boise. Hot air balloon festival. Free. spiritofboise.com.

Atlanta Days: Wraps up Sunday, Sept. 1, Downtown Atlanta. Features breakfast (8 a.m. to noon, Beaver Lodge) and a community softball game (1 p.m.). Fundraiser for the Atlanta Emergency Medical Services Unit.

Hermit Music Festival: Concludes Sunday, Sept. 1, Indian Creek Winery (main festival venue), 1000 N. McDermott Road, Kuna, and Modern Hotel, 1314 W. Grove St., Boise. hermitmusicfestival.com.

Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Music Man”: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 (no Greenshow), ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $42 reserved, $30 general, $22 students with valid ID, $13 children 6-17. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.

Sept. 2

Japan Day: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, The Basque Center, 601 W. Grove St., Boise. Display booths, food vendors, and Japanese performances, such as traditional Japanese dance, koto (Japanese stringed musical instrument), calligraphy, shishimai (lion dance), shamisen, taiko (traditional Japanese drumming), and martial arts. Free. idahojapaneseassociation.org.

Boise CLC Labor Day Picnic: Noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park, 500 S. Walnut St., Boise. $5 or five nonperishable food items per person. Details on Facebook.

Sept. 4

Scott Pemberton: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $10. eventbrite.com.

Sept. 5

Great Garden Escape Concert Series: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Music by Boise Straight Ahead. Picnic baskets welcome (no alcohol) or purchase from on-site vendors. Bring low back chairs or blankets. $10 general, $8 IBG members and children 4-12, in advance. Tickets are $2 more at the gate, free for ages younger than 4. 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.

Meridian Arts Foundation’s Art Sip: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, Something Special Antiques, 134 E. State Ave., Meridian. Appetizers, beer/wine, music, art and theater, silent auction, raffle items and recognition of the foundation’s grant recipients. $25, includes wine glass, two drinks, door prize ticket. meridianartsfoundation.org/meridian-art-sip-event.

Lindsay Lou: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. $12. eventbrite.com.

Jesse Dayton: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Sept. 6

HeartsUp — An Uplifting Evening of Female Friendship: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Be inspired by women doing amazing things, and enjoy activities focused on giggles, gratitude and connection. Hosted by local comedian Megan Bryant. Appetizers and chocolate included in the ticket price. Beer and wine available for purchase. $15 general, $9 students, at eventbrite.com. $20 at the door.

Salsa Festival: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, North End Organic Nursery, 3777 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. Sample locally-made salsas from restaurants and professional salsa-makers. Enter your own into the amateur salsa competition. Also, music, food trucks, beer and wine, bounce house, activities. $1 entry to support Boise Mobile Market. northendnursery.com.

Beyond the Burren: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Celtic music concert. Free.

Wade Bowen: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $25 day of show.

Sept. 7

Community Block Party: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Designed to unite businesses and organizations whose programs promote healthy lifestyles, develop creativity and inspire the concept of play. Featuring vendors, stage entertainment, and a special “Bark Party” for well-behaved dogs on leashes. Free. meridiancity.org/blockparty.

International Vulture Awareness Day: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, World Center for Birds of Prey, 5668 W. Flying Hawk Lane, Boise. Meet Lucy the Turkey Vulture, California Condors, participate in a Scavenger’s Scavenger Hunt, watch short films about vulture conservation, and meet other raptors of the non-vulture variety. $10 general, $8 seniors, $5 children 4-16. Free for ages younger than 4 and members. 208-362-8687, peregrinefund.org/world-center.

Bacon & Beer Festival: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Local restaurants compete for the title of “best bacon dish,” 25 local/regional craft breweries and cideries, cornhole tournament, DJ, yard games. $35, includes commemorative festival glass, 15 drink tokens and unlimited access to bacon dishes. eventbrite.com.

Sept. 8

Cake/Ben Folds: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50-$79.50. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

The Marshall Tucker Band: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $57.50-$80. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Slaughter Beach: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Dog. $13. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $15 at the door.

Sept. 9

The Distillers: 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $29.50 general ($30 door), $70-$85 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Sept. 10

Local novel debut: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. Local release of Greg Hoetker’s first novel, “A Leg in Oklahoma City.” aleginokc@gmail.com.

Summer Cannibals: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 at the door.

Sept. 11

Brothertiger: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Foul Weather. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $13 at the door.

Sept. 12

Recovery Day Breakfast: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, Meridian Police Department, Public Meeting Room, 1401 E. Watertower St. Honors all the people in the community currently navigating their personal road to recovery and all those who support these efforts. Guest speakers share their personal journey and Mayor Tammy de Weerd, along with other city officials, share in this celebration. RSVP to Cheryl Mulvihill at 208-846-7395.

Art Party: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, Meridian Library District, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Painting, silent auction, food and drinks. Follow along while instructor, Tahirih Cahill, guides participants step-by-step through the featured “Where the Wild Things Are” book cover painting. Fundraiser for Meridian Library Foundation. $50, painting supplies provided. supportmld.org/events.

Boise Phil Season Opening Celebration: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, Boise Depot, 2603 W. Eastover Terrace. Solo performances by Boise Phil musicians Lauren Blackerby (oboe) and Drew Ziemba (trumpet). $15 advance, $20 at the door. Or, for a $60 donation, get free entry, a free metal anniversary tumbler, and be entered into an exclusive drawing for two free tickets to see “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” with live orchestra. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.

Gazebo Concert Series: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. Music by Jeff Engelbert Band feat. Jennifer Lea, food vendors, County Line Brewing and Vizcaya Winery. Free. 208-489-8763.

Foreigner: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.

T. Graham Brown: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, Cinder Winery, 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. Opening: Andy Byron. $20-$50. Brown Paper Tickets.

Sept. 13

Auction of Arias: 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Arid Club, 1137 W. River St., Boise. Opera Idaho’s annual benefit with Cinder wine, a gourmet meal, and silent auction. Bid on an aria or duet sung by artists from the production of Massenet’s “Manon.” $100 per person, $45 for wine and arias only. operaidaho.org.

Farm to Fork Dinner: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, College of Western Idaho, Nampa Campus, 5500 E. Opportunity Drive. Chef Nate Lindskoog from The Tower Grill prepares a five-course meal with many ingredients harvested from the College of Western Idaho campus garden the morning of the dinner. Additionally, Wagyu beef from Coats Cattle Company, beer and ale from McCall Brewing, wine from Williamson Orchards & Vineyards, spirits from Koenig Distillery, dessert from Stella’s Ice Cream. $75. cwi.edu/farmtofork.

Night at the Museum: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, College of Idaho Boone Hall, 2112 E. Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. Held every year during the College of Idaho’s Homecoming week, the event features a talk by a well-known expert, an all-day silent auction, dessert reception, and museum tours. This year’s speaker is Dr. Joseph Wilson, author of “Bees in Your Backyard.”



Free. alumni.collegeofidaho.edu.

Black Label Society: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: The Black Dahlia Murder, Alien Weaponry. $35 general ($37 door), $87.50-$99.99 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

A Tribute to Oscar Peterson: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Featuring Justin Neilsen, Tom Jenson and Kevin Littrell, with special guest Emily Braden. Grand reopening of the newly remodeled Sapphire Room. $22 general, $27 preferred. eventbrite.com.

Sept. 14

Field Trip: Volcanics of the Western Snake River Plain: Meet at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Kuna Albertsons parking lot, 700 E. Avalon St., for an 8:30 a.m. departure. Return to Boise by 4 p.m. Brittany Brand, Boise State University, will lead participants to several major features of Western Snake River Plain volcanic activity, including Initial Point, Sinker Butte, Guffey Butte and more. Dress for the weather; bring lunch and water. Easy walking. No pre-registration required. Sponsored by Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology. $10 IMMG members, $15 nonmembers. 208-853-1678, idahomuseum.org.

‘Break the Silence’ Walk to End Suicide: Registration at 8:30 a.m. and walk from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 14, Riverstone Park, 1805 Tilford Lane, Coeur d’Alene. Register at spannorthidaho.com.

Harvest Classic: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way. Features an 8k run or wheelchair race, 2-mile run or walk, 1-mile non-competitive race, food, prizes, entertainment, vendor booths and a school competition. All participants receive a T-shirt, free admission to the Nampa Rec Center on race day and a chance to win prizes in the post-race drawings. Proceeds benefit youth through the purchase of P.E. equipment for local schools and Nampa Parks and Recreation Department Scholarship Fund. $10 for 1-mile non-competitive race ($15 after Sept. 10), $20 for 2-mile run, walk, or 8K run ($25 after Sept. 10). Group rates available. 208-468-5858, namparecreation.org/184/Harvest-Classic.

Boise Team Hope Walk: Registration at 11 a.m. and opening ceremony and walk at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Fundraiser for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. Register at hdsa.org/thwboise.

Bands, Brews & BBQ Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Boise Spectrum, 7709 W. Overland Road. Sample beers from Idaho breweries, taste the competition barbecue, local vendors, and music by The Jensen Buck Band, RumbleFish, The 504 Plan. Admission is free, but to sample beers: $25 in advance, $30 at the door, includes sampling mug. Sample the barbecue with BBQ Bux (10 for $10). idahobbq.com.

Spring Valley Country Music Stomp: Noon to midnight Saturday, Sept. 14, Eagle Rodeo Grounds, 5337 Idaho 55, Horseshoe Bend. Featuring Jesse Dayne and the Sage Brush Drifters, Soul Patch, Middle Fork Revival, Cliff Miller Band, Devil’s County, Mean Mary, Grant Webb Band, Austin Allsup. Also, vendors, beer garden. $10-$100 at eventbrite.com. springvalleymusic.com.

The Dollop: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $29.50-$65. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Strength 2 Thrive: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, to 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15 (general festivities start at 7 p.m.), Columbia High School, 301 S. Happy Valley Road, Nampa. Raising awareness about suicide with overnight walk-a-thon, speakers and testimonials, food, and free concerts by Kyler Daron, Sons of Country, and other artists. Walk-a-thon participants are encouraged to enter as teams of five and are challenged to raise $5,000 per team to donate to local and national suicide prevention organizations. Free. strength2thrive.org.

Sept. 15

Rock Party: Noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Hands-on activity stations for kids including Idaho mining history, fossils and geology. Hillside geo-hikes for families, gold panning, geode-cracking, more. $5 general, $2 children 4-17, free for ages 3 and younger and members. 208-283-3186, idahomuseum.org.

Master Chorale with Boise Baroque: 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise. $30 general, $25 seniors, $10 students, free for children with paid adult. 208-297-3182, boisebaroque.org.

Mexican Independence Day Celebration: 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 15, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. Arts and crafts, face painting, pinatas, community-resource vendors, family programs, performances. Free. 541-889-8191, 4rcc.com.

Sept. 17

Bryan Adams: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $39.50-$99.50. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Tab Benoit: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Whiskey Bayou Revue. $27 general, $77-$87 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Sept. 18

Social Distortion/Flogging Molly: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Opening: Devil Makes Three, Le Butcherettes. $39.50 first 200 tickets sold, $45 second 200, $49.50 general ($55 door). ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Modest Mouse: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $42.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.

Sept. 19

Beyond the Block: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Community celebrations with music, food and fun. Free.

Operatini: The Road to Ruin: 5:30 and 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Dinner bar, as well as the cast Opera Idaho’s upcoming production of Jules Massenet’s “Manon” serenading you with some of their favorites from the canons of opera and musical theatre. No-host bar available. $24 general, $32 preferred, includes dinner but drinks are separate. operaidaho.org.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $35-$65. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.

Sept. 21

Immigration Celebration Day: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 6200 N. Garrett St., Garden City. Inspirational speakers, panel discussion, workshops, catered lunch, textiles, more. $12 advance, $15 at the door, $6 children younger than 12. Register at boiseuu.org.

Boise Walk to Defeat ALS: Check-in at 10 a.m. and walk at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Esther Simplot Park, 3206 W. Pleasanton Ave., Boise. Register at alsa.org/fight-als. 208-274-3005.

Eagle Food and Wine Festival: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Banbury Golf Course, 2626 S. Marypost Place, Eagle. Restaurants prepare a special menu that is then paired with wine from a participating winery. Benefits Idaho2Fly and the Eagle Community Foodbank. $45, includes commemorative wine glass. eaglefoodandwine.com.

Miss Africa Idaho: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21, Borah High School auditorium, 6001 W. Cassia St., Boise. African culture, fashion, dance and talent. $20 general, $15 students. missafricaidaho.org.

Idaho Contemporary Instrumental Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Welch Music Center, 12516 W. Fairview Ave., Boise. Featuring the Sherry Finzer/ Darin Mahoney Duo and Tambalka. Light appetizers will be available. $15 at icic9.eventbrite.com or at the door. 208-258-9836.

Sept. 22

Sullivan Fortner Trio: 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $22.50-$55. 208-426-3498, boisejazzsociety.org.

Jo Jo Jorge Falcon: 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $40-$85. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.

Sept. 23

St. Mary’s Foodbank Fall Family Festival: 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 23, Payette Brewing Company, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. Through its Kegs4Kause program, Payette Brewing will donate 50 percent of beer sales to St. Mary’s Foodbank. Complimentary Falls Brand bratwursts, Double R hot dogs, kraut, coleslaw and baked beans. Free. 208-344-0011.

Sept. 24

Lunch and Lecture with Dr. Joe Gray: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, Courtyard by Marriott Boise West/Meridian, 1789 S. Eagle Road. Susan G. Komen Idaho Montana presents a luncheon with Komen scholar and breast cancer researcher Dr. Joe Gray. Breast cancer survivors, health care professionals and cancer advocates in the Boise area are invited to learn about Dr. Gray’s breast cancer research and clinical trials at Oregon Health & Science University’s Knight Cancer Institute. $10 per person. 208-384-0013, komenidahomontana.org/drgray.

Sept. 25

Creative Good Auction: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, The Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St., Boise. Boise’s creative professionals give back to the community by auctioning off their services at reduced rates. Keynote speaker Russ Stoddard, dinner, unlimited drinks, games. Fundraiser for CATCH. $20. eventbrite.com.

Sept. 26

Rufus Du Sol: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $45. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.

Crumb: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St., Boise. Opening: Divino Nino, Shormey. $18. eventbrite.com.

Redlight King: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Ghostbox, Devil’s Country and The Phets. Free tickets by listening to KQXR 100.3 The X.

Sept. 27

Oktoberfest: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Music by the Boise Valley Edelweiss Band, German beer garden and food, games, contests, children’s activities. $5 first 100 tickets sold (includes one beer token), $7 after, $9 at the door (no token). Commemorative beer stein is $10 and gets discounts on beer. Prost! Package is $20, includes entry, beer stein and two free drink tokens. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Ghost: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $29.50-$69.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.

Gabba Gabba Heys: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 9th Street Parallel at Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Ramones tribute band. $11. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $13 day of show.

“We Will Rock You”: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. The musical by Queen and Ben Elton. $29.50-$150. CenturyLink Arena box office, 208-331-8497.

Sept. 28

NAMIWalks Idaho: Checkin at 8 a.m. and start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Mental health awareness and fundraising event features a 5k, resource fair, family zone, more. Register at namiwalks.org/idaho.

Chrome at the Home: Motorcycle registration at 9 a.m. and opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Idaho State Veterans Home, 320 Collins Road. Motorcycle show and shine, military vehicle display, children’s activities, live and silent auctions, free barbecue lunch. Supports the Veterans Assistance Fund. Free. bvpowmia.org.

National Public Lands Day: Celebrate with a 9 a.m. morning hike up to Table Rock, Saturday, Sept. 28. Meet at Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, at 8:30 a.m. for coffee and donuts. Free. Eliza, 208-368-9876; idahomuseum.org.

Zero Landfill — Upcycle Day: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, Business Interior of Idaho warehouse, 351 N. Mitchell, Suite 200, Boise. Zero Landfill volunteers collect expired materials that are donated from local architecture and design firms and other businesses that would otherwise be sent to the landfill. They organize and weigh the materials, then offer them to the public for free. The target audience includes teachers, artists, crafters, and others who can use the donated materials in their work. Typical items include fabric, carpet, brick, tile, wood, glass, specialty paper and more. Hosted by The International Interior Design Association. Questions: Kayla at kayla@pivotnorthdesign.com.

Blue Ribbon Rally Car Show for Prostate Cancer Awareness: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Idaho Urologic Institute, 2855 E. Magic View Drive, Meridian. Also, food, raffles and auctions. All money raised goes to the Saint Alphonsus Cancer Care Fund and Idaho2Fly. Spectators are free. 208-639-4935, Facebook.

Crater Crawl — Run Around the Rings: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, The Crater Rings, Main Cinder Butte Road, Mountain Home. 10k hike/run around the rings or 2.9-mile out-and-about hike/run to the east crater viewpoint. $35. cratercrawl.com.

Fiber Frolic: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, The Twisted Ewe, 3640 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. Festival for the love of fiber arts featuring Valais sheep, small workshops, fiber vendors, food trucks. Free. Details on Facebook.

HomeGrown Country Music Festival: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Kuna Greenbelt, 751 W. 4th St. Featuring Buddy DeVore and the Faded Cowboys, Gary Tackett Band, Sweetbriar, Johnny Boy Kunk, Jensen Buck, Dave Nudo, and special guest “American Idol” artist Maddie Zahm. Portion of the proceeds donated to the Kuna Kids Ranger Program. $15 each or $35 per family. Military and seniors discounts available, free for children younger than 10. Details on Facebook.

B’Arc and Brew Festival: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Highlands Hollow, 2455 Harrison Hollow Lane, Boise. Music by Moss & Cunningham, Christine Thomas and Larry Kiser, Like a Rocket, Hot Dog Sandwich, The Trees The Trees, Pan Handles, Shiny Shoe Bob, All the Bad Times. All proceeds go to support employment for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities at The Arc. $20 admission, includes taster mug and eight beer tickets. 208-343-6820.

“Chinese Mining History in Idaho” lecture: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Pei-Lin Yu, Boise State University, will discuss little-known aspects of the Chinese mining community in the Boise Basin, including what archaeologists have learned from artifacts. Free to IMMG members, $5 nonmembers. 208-368-9876, idahomuseum.org.

Boise Tuesday Musicale “Monster Concert”: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. This year’s theme is “Legends of the Sea.” $10 per person or $30 for family in the same household, at the door. boisetuesdaymusicale.com.

Sept. 29

“Wild Kratts Live 2.0 — Activate Creature Power!”: 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $22.50-$100. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.

Get your bazaar listed

The Idaho Statesman’s listing of holiday bazaars will be published in the Statesman on Sunday, Oct. 6. To get your bazaar published in the paper, enter your information at IdahoStatesman.com/bazaars by Sunday, Sept. 22. Once groups and organizations start adding their bazaars to the list, you’ll be able to see the list of the bazaars online as well. Entries received after Sept. 22 will be published online only. For questions only, call Michelle Jenkins at 208-377-6451.