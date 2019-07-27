Heads-up! August has hot air balloons, pro golf and thrill rides

Hot air balloons will soar over Downtown Boise during Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Aug. 28-Sept. 1. Idaho Statesman file photo

Can you believe we’re creeping into August?

The year is just zippin’ on by!

But let me put a positive spin on the situation and give you the scoop on what’s going down this month.

First off, corn dogs, funnel cakes and deep-fried Oreos.

That’s right, the Western Idaho Fair kicks off on Friday, Aug. 16. And you’ve got through Aug. 25 to swap out that cheat day for a cheat week and throw down all the fried goodies you can handle.

In addition to stomach-churning carnival rides (maybe do those before stuffing your face), there will be free grandstand concerts by 3 Doors Down, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Dustin Lynch and REO Speedwagon.

Attention, golf fanatics! The Albertsons Boise Open comes in swinging on Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 22-25, at Hillcrest Country Club, with country artist Justin Moore performing on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Are you are a lover of LARP? Then you have plans for Aug. 24-25, my friend. The Boise Comic Arts Festival will take over JUMP and other Downtown Boise locations for a comics celebration that includes presentations, performances, panel discussions, cosplay contests, gaming, local and international comic authors, and more.

And the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic caps off the month with morning launches Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 28-Sept. 1, at Ann Morrison Park. As always, it’s weather permitting.

Concert Series





Great Garden Escape Concert Series: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays (select), through Sept. 5, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Picnic baskets welcome (no alcohol) or purchase from on-site vendors. Bring low back chairs or blankets. $10 general, $8 IBG members and children 4-12, in advance. Tickets are $2 more at the gate, free for ages younger than 4. 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org. August bands:

▪ Aug. 1: Rebecca Scott

▪ Aug. 8: Larry Keel Experience

▪ Aug. 15: Hillfolk Noir

▪ Aug. 22: Y La Bamba

▪ Aug. 29: Hermit Music Festival’s ‘Hoedown at the Garden’ Square Dance featuring Rumblefish

Thursday Thunder: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 29, Boise Spectrum courtyard, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise. Free. boisespectrumcenter.com. Band lineup:

▪ Aug. 1: Emily Stanton Band

▪ Aug. 8: Dusty Leigh & the Claim Jumpers

▪ Aug. 15: Audio Moonshine

▪ Aug. 22: $oul Purpo$e

▪ Aug. 29: Pilot Error

Summer Music Series: 7 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 29, Sawtooth Brewery Tap Room, 110 N. River St., Hailey. Bring lawn chair, dogs. Free. Band lineup:

▪ Aug. 1: Boot Juice

▪ Aug. 8: Casey Jack Kristopherson Band

▪ Aug. 15: Secuestrado

▪ Aug. 22: Aaron Golay Band

▪ Aug. 29: Hurdy Gurty Girls

Yellow Pine Music and Harmonica Festival: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 1-3, Yellow Pine. Muddy Boots and the Porch Pounders, Half Fast Hillbillies, Roby Kap, The River Twice, The Trees The Trees, Zach Brent Band, Travelin’ Miles, others. yellowpinefestival.org.

Sunset Concert Series: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Aug. 31, Tamarack Resort’s Amphitheater, 311 Village Drive. Free. Band lineup:

▪ Aug. 3: Emily Stanton Band

▪ Aug. 10: Steve Fulton Music

▪ Aug. 17: Audio Moonshine

▪ Aug. 24: Voice of Reason

▪ Aug. 31: Pilot Error

Rock the Theater Summer Concert Series: 8 p.m. Saturdays, through Aug. 24, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. Proceeds help fund the theater and the arts and artists. $10, includes free appetizers. playhouseboise.com. Band lineup:

▪ Aug 3: Zack Quintana

▪ Aug 10: Five Letter Word

▪ Aug 17: Captain Snafu

▪ Aug 24: Russ Martin Band

Concerts in the Park: Gates at 11 a.m. and music from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 15, Ste. Chapelle Winery, 19348 Lowell Road, Caldwell. Music, food, local vendors and plenty of wine. $12 general, $10 wine club member, in advance. $15 and $12 at the gate. 208-453-7843, ext. 3; stechapelle.com/events. August bands:

▪ Aug. 4: Blues Addicts

▪ Aug. 11: Bret Welty Band

▪ Aug. 18: JR and The Stingrays

▪ Aug. 25: Joyride

Tuesdays on the Creek: 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 17, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Free. indiancreekplaza.com. August bands:

▪ Aug. 6: Zack Quintana

▪ Aug. 13: Rider and Rolling Thunder

▪ Aug. 20: Brook Faulk and Dustin Morris, Jocelyn and Chris Arndt

▪ Aug. 27: Ira Wolf, Jeff Crosby and The Refugees

Alive After Five: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 28, Grove Plaza, N. 8th and W. Main streets, Boise. Bands, food, beer garden and vendors. Free. downtownboise.org. Band lineup:

▪ Aug. 7: Dead Horses, openers The Pan Handles

▪ Aug. 14: Mississippi Marshall and The Jude Daddys, opener Noah Kadre Experience

▪ Aug. 21: The Navy Band Northwest Funk Band/Edmond Dantes, opener Boise Rock School

▪ Aug. 28: Hillstomp, opener Nick Delffs

Live After 5: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays (select), Four Rivers Cultural Center Japanese Garden, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. Music, food and drink for purchase. Free. 4rcc.com. Band lineup:

▪ Aug. 7: B-Town Hitmen

▪ Aug. 21: Encore

Braun Brothers Reunion Festival: Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 8-10, Challis. Micky and the Motorcars, Reckless Kelly, Randy Rogers Band, Steve Earle and the Dukes, Wade Bowen, Reverend Horton Heat, others. braunbrothersreunion.com.

Bannock County Bluegrass Festival: Friday-Sunday, Aug. 16-18, Bannock County Event Center, 10588 Fairgrounds Drive, Pocatello. Dave Adkins, Panhandle Polecats, Portneuf Gap, Red Desert Ramblers, Wild Coyotes, Lochwood, Dry Buck, Fiddle Express. Also, music workshops, jam sessions. $10 for Friday or Sunday, $20 Saturday; $40 weekend pass. bannockcountybluegrassfestival.com.

Hermit Music Festival: Thursday, Aug. 29, through Sunday, Sept. 1, Boise and Indian Creek Winery, 1000 N. McDermott Road, Kuna. Concerts, workshops, camping, food trucks, beer and wine, children’s activities, more. $30-$60. hermitmusicfestival.com.

Festivals/Fairs





Art in Foote Park: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Foote Park, 711 Cornell St., Middleton. Original crafted items. Free. 208-801-3079.

Kuna Days: 4 p.m. to dusk Friday, Aug. 2, and 7 a.m. to dusk Saturday, Aug. 3, Kuna. Friday begins with music and vendors at Bernie Fisher Park, ending with a family movie at the city baseball fields. Saturday starts off with a pancake breakfast and fun run, parade (10 a.m.), free kids carnival, entertainment, concert with Jensen Buck/fireworks (8 to 11 p.m.). kunachamber.com.

Boise Goathead Fest: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Cecil D. Andrus Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Celebration of the bicycle community that replaces Tour de Fat with local breweries, music, and a pedal-powered parade (Aug. 3, 10 a.m. registration, 11 a.m. launch, Idaho State Capitol steps). Proceeds will be distributed to local bicycle-related nonprofits, including Boise Bicycle Project, Treasure Valley Cycling Alliance, Southwest Idaho Mountain Biking Association, Dirt Dolls, Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, Idaho Walk Bike Alliance, and Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League. Festival is free. Parade registration at boisegoatheadfest.com.

Family Slide Nights: 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Aug. 24, Roaring Springs Waterpark, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian. Unlimited access to water attractions. $17.99+tax per person. Save $5 off with any flavor Coke or Sprite can (one empty can per person). 208-884-8842, roaringsprings.com.

Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 10-11, Atkinson Park, 900 3rd Ave., Ketchum. More than 125 professional artists, artist demonstrations, food trucks, kids’ activity area. Free. 208-720-5095, sunvalleyartsandcraftsfestival.com.

Boise Hawks All-Star Celebration: boisehawks.com.

▪ All-Star Block Party, 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, Grove Plaza, N. 8th and W. Main streets, Boise. Food, drinks, games, public introduction of the Northwest League and Pioneer League All-Stars, music by Pilot Error. Free.

▪ All-Star Fan Fest, 4 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Meet and greet with the Northwest League and Pioneer League All-Stars, free autographs, inflatables. The All-Star Home Run Derby follows at 5:45 p.m., the Northwest League / Pioneer League All-Star Game at 7:30 p.m., concludes with fireworks show.

Nampa Festival of the Arts: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, Lakeview Park, Garrity Boulevard and 16th Ave., Nampa. More than 190 artisan booths, entertainment, food vendors, free activities for children. Free. 208-468-5858.

Western Idaho Fair: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, through Saturday, Aug. 24; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $7 general, $5 seniors, $4 children 6-11, in advance. $9 general, $7 seniors, $6 children 6-11, free for ages 5 and younger, at the gate. idahofair.com. Grandstand concerts start at 7:30 p.m. and are free with admission.

▪ Tuesday, Aug. 20: 3 Doors Down

▪ Wednesday, Aug. 21: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

▪ Thursday, Aug. 22: Dustin Lynch

▪ Friday, Aug. 23: REO Speedwagon

Payette Lakes Fine Art & Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Gold Glove Park, McCall. More than 75 artists, music, food vendors. Free. payettelakesartfair.com.

Art in the Courtyard: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Hotel McCall Courtyard, 1101 N. 3rd St., McCall. More than 25 regional artists, music, food and beer vendors. Free. galleryfiftyfive.com.

Boise Comic Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 24-25, JUMP (1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise) and other Downtown Boise locations. Live cosplay contests, creator panels and workshops, wrestling, LARPing, portfolio reviews for aspiring comic artists, an Artists’ Alley with more than 80 creators, vendors, exhibitors, virtual reality gear demos, board game demos, D&D games, food, music, craft activities, performances by the Treasure Valley Avengers, more. Free. boisepubliclibrary.org/classes-events/boise-comic-arts-festival.

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: Morning launches, Wednesday-Sunday, Aug. 28-Sept. 1, Ann Morrison Park, 1000 Americana Blvd., Boise. Hot air balloon festival. Free. spiritofboise.com.

Movies





Starlight Cinema Series: 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 22, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Snacks and drinks available from vendors, as well as local beer and wine for ages 21 and up. Bring your own chair or rent one ($2). Free. indiancreekplaza.com. Movie titles:

▪ Aug. 1: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

▪ Aug. 8: “Hook”

▪ Aug. 15: “Beetlejuice”

▪ Aug. 22: “Grease”

CableONE Movie Night: Dusk Fridays, through Aug. 16, Settlers Park, 3245 N. Meridian Road, Meridian. Bring lawn chairs, blankets. Concessions on site. Free. Go to meridiancityspecialevents.org/cableone-movie-night.html for weekly movie titles and trailers.

Silver Screen on the Green: Family activities at 8:30 p.m. and movies at dusk Fridays, through Aug. 16, Optimist Park, 16680 11th Ave. N., Nampa. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for a movie on a large inflatable screen. Free. 208-468-5858, nampaparksandrecreation.org. Movie titles:

▪ Aug. 2: “Tangled”

▪ Aug. 9: “Smallfoot”

▪ Aug. 16: “Wonder Park”

Movies Under the Stars: Free games for kids at 7 p.m. provided by Boise Parks and Recreation, movies at dusk Saturdays. Free. See movie titles at parks.cityofboise.org/activities,-classes-and-sports/movies-under-the-stars. Movie titles:

▪ Aug. 3: Simplot Sports Complex, 2437 E. Lake Forest Drive, Boise

▪ Aug. 10: Julia Davis Park 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise

Boise Film Foundtion’s Summer Film Festival: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 28, Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. Bring low-back chairs, blankets. $10 general, $5 children younger than 12. Movie titles:

▪ Aug. 7: “Caddyshack”

▪ Aug. 14: “Point Break”

▪ Aug. 21: “Cabin in the Woods”

▪ Aug. 28: “A River Runs Through It”

Outdoors

Bogus Basin Community Race Series: Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 6-7, Horseshoe Bend. Seven-week participation-based racing series that promotes fun, competition, fitness and an experience platform for new and seasoned trail runners and mountain bike racers to enhance their racing experience. $10 per race or $60 for a seven-race pack. 208-332-5100, webscorer.com/57204?pg=register.

Spectator Sports

Boise Hawks baseball: 7:15 p.m., Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $8-$17. 208-322-5000, boisehawks.com.

▪ Thursday, Aug. 1: vs. Vancouver Canadians

▪ Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 8-10: vs. Eugene Emeralds (fireworks Aug. 9-10)

▪ Sunday-Tuesday, Aug. 11-13: vs. Spokane Indians (5:15 p.m. Aug. 11)

▪ Saturday-Monday, Aug. 31-Sept. 2: vs. Hillsboro Hops (fireworks Sept. 1)

Sun Valley on Ice: 9:30 to 11 p.m. (most) Saturdays, through Labor Day, outdoor ice rink, 1 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley. 208-622-2135, sunvalley.ticketfly.com.

▪ Aug. 3: Ashley Wagner (Olympic bronze medalist and three-time U.S. National Champion)

▪ Aug. 10: Nathan Chen (2019 World Champion and U.S. National Champion)

▪ Aug. 24: Jeremy Abbott (four-time U.S. National Champion)

▪ Aug. 31: Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc (2019 U.S. National Champions)

Pepsi Nightfire Nationals: Gates open at 8 a.m. and sportsman racing at 12:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 8-11, with professional Nitro qualifying at 2 and 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday, and final Nitro eliminations at 7 p.m. Saturday and continuing into Sunday, Firebird Raceway, five miles north of Idaho 44 on Idaho 16, northwest of Eagle. $7-$35. firebirdonline.com.

Caldwell Night Rodeo: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 13-17, Caldwell Night Rodeo Arena, 2301 Blaine St., Caldwell. Tuesday-Thursday: $15 general ($18 gate), $12 seniors, $8 children 12 and younger (free Tuesday and Wednesday with a paid adult ticket). Friday-Saturday: $25 advance, $28 at the gate. caldwellnightrodeo.com.

▪ Buckaroo Breakfast, 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 13-17, Caldwell Events Center, 2207 Blaine St. $6 general, $4 seniors, free for children younger than 11.

Albertsons Boise Open: Gates open at 7:30 a.m. Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 22-25, Hillcrest Country Club, 4610 W. Hillcrest Drive, Boise. Features 75 PGA Tour players and the top 75 Web.com Tour players off the 2019 money list as they compete for 25 PGA Tour cards and $1 million in prize money. All proceeds from ticket sales go to Treasure Valley charities. $15 single-day pass or $25 for the week. More ticket options at albertsonsboiseopen.com.

▪ Idaho Statesman Junior Clinic, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, free.

▪ Justin Moore concert, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. Free for all ticketed Saturday attendees.

Theater

“Les Misérables”: Continues 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1; 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $45-$110. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.

▪ The 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, performance will benefit the Children’s Home Society of Idaho’s Community Support Program. Pre-show party at 6 p.m. with food and drinks. $125 single ticket, $150 w/VIP pre-show, at childrenshomesociety.com/calendar/broadway-in-boise.

Music Theatre of Idaho’s “CATS!”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 1-3; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $24 general, $22 seniors, $20 children. 208-468-2385, broadwaynampa.org.

Glenns Ferry Theatre: Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and show at 7:45 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Aug. 24, Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St., Glenns Ferry. “Murder at the Pie Auction” on Fridays and “Annie, Put Down That Gun” on Saturdays. $30 dinner and show, $8 show only, $7 students and seniors. 208-366-7408, glennsferrytheatre.org.

Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Julius Caesar”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), Aug. 2 (preview), Aug. 3 (opening night), Aug. 4 (family night), Aug. 6-7, 11, 15-17, 20, 24-25, 28-29, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$52 Fridays-Saturdays, $28-$42 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (Aug. 2): $31 reserved, $22 general. Family night (Aug. 4): $42 reserved, $28 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $22 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.

Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Music Man”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), Aug. 8-10, 13-14, 18, 21-23, 27, 30-Sept. 1, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$57 Fridays-Saturdays, $30-$45 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Family night (all Sunday performances): $42 reserved, $30 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $22 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.

Stage Coach Theatre’s “Cahoots”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Aug. 23-24, 30-31, Sept. 6-7; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 29 and Sept. 5; and 2 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 25 and Sept. 1, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15 general, $12 on Thursdays and matinees for students, seniors and military. 208-342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.

Farmers Markets





Farm to Fork Farmers Market: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 17, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. indiancreekplaza.com.

Seasonal Food Market: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, through Sept. 19, Flying M Coffeegarage, 1314 2nd St. S., Nampa. chloe@flyingmcoffee.com.

Boise Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26, parking lot between Americana Boulevard, River Street and Shoreline Drive, Boise (new location). 208-345-9287, theboisefarmersmarket.com.

Capital City Public Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26, 8th Street from Bannock to Main streets, and Idaho Street from Capitol Boulevard to 9th Street, Boise. 208-345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.

Eagle Saturday Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 5, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. 208-489-8763, facebook.com/eaglesaturdaymarket.

Emmett Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 30, Blaser Park, N. Washington Avenue and W. Park Street, Emmett. 208-550-4459, emmettfarmersmarket.com.

Meridian Main Street Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 12, Meridian City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. 208-918-3480, meridianmainstreetmarket.com.

Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26, Lloyd Square Park, 13th and Front streets. 208-412-3814, nampafarmersmarket.com.

Daily Calendar

Aug. 1





Roselit Bone: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 at the door.

Aug. 2





My Place Indoor Carnival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Idaho Soccer Center, 1251 E. Piper Court, Meridian. Carnival game and prizes, face painting, sand art, craft table, photo booth, dunk tank, bounce house, more. Raise funds to continue providing safe, fun and adaptive activities for individuals with disabilities throughout the Treasure Valley. $15 for one meal ticket and 10 attraction tickets. myplacesce.org.

Blues on the Banks w/Laura Rain and the Caesars: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Stewart’s Bar & Grill, 2895 Blaine St., Caldwell. $18-$20. 208-440-4590, boiseblues.org.

Wimp 2 Warrior: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. 14 “regular people,” with no prior martial arts training, will be competing in their first amateur mixed martial arts fight. In preparation for this night, these warriors have trained before dawn five days a week with the coaching staff at the world-renowned gym, SBG Idaho. $20-$62.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

God Over Money Tour: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Special Events Center, Boise State University. Featuring artists Bizzle, Datin, Selah The Corner and Jered Sanders from the God Over Money squad. $25 and $40. eventbrite.com.

Grateful Shred: 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $23 at the door.

Aug. 3

Hit the Jackpot XXIII Golf Tournament: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Eagle Hills Golf Course, 605 N. Edgewood Lane. Supports Envision, formerly known as Idaho Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation. $150 per player, $30 banquet only. Register: 208-338-5466, boisebenchlions.com.

YMCA Hidden Springs Youth Triathlon: 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, South Meadow Pool, 12742 N. Humphreys Way, Hidden Springs. For ages 6 and older: 150-yard swim, 5k bike, 1k run. 208-344-5502, ext. 280; ymcatvidaho.org/races-fun-runs.

Blues on Indian Creek: 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Headliner Billy D and The Hoodoos with Delta Mud, an acoustical set from Rider, and Reckless Amnesia. Benefits the Brad Carrow Scholarship Fund and a free youth ice skating program, The SK8 Ribbon Coalition. $10 at indiancreekplaza.com. $15 at the door.

John Sibley Williams’ book launch “As One Fire Consumes Another”: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. rdbooks.org.

▪ Creating/Publishing Chapbook workshop, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, Meridian Public Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.

Asleep at the Wheel: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25 general ($27 door), $20 standing room only, $50-$60 reserved. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Stef Chura: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: French Vanilla. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 at the door.

Aug. 4

Fosdick Benefit Golf Tournament: Registration at 8 a.m. and shotgun start at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, MeadowCreek Golf Resort, 2975 Kimberland Drive, New Meadows. 208-867-3574, fosdickgolf.com. Dinner and auction, Saturday, Aug. 3 at The Intersection BBQ, Bar and Grill, 206 Virginia St., New Meadows. No-host bar at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and live auction at 7 p.m. $16 per person, $8 children 12 and younger.

The Shepherd’s Home Benefit Concert: 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, The Barn, Smokey Boulder Road, New Meadows. Featuring John Fullbright & Them Tulsa Boys, openers Dustin and Kevin Welch. $35, free for children 14 and younger, at Albertsons in McCall, Roadhouse Java in New Meadows, and shepherds-home.org.

In This Moment: 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Devil Wears Prada, Ded. $32.50 general ($37.50 door), $75 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.

Aug. 5

Jackson Browne: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, River Run Lodge, 500 Serenade Lane, Ketchum. $70 general, $60 Sun Valley Center for the Arts members. Early entry and VIP available. 208-726-9491, sunvalleycenter.org.

Nahko and Medicine For the People: 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $30 day of show.

Aug. 6

Flynt Flossy: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Turquoise Jeep. $12. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $15 at the door.

Aug. 7

George Clinton: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Miss Velvet & The Blue Wolf. $39.50 general ($45 door), $79.50 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.

Lake Street Dive: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $27.50-$30. Egyptian box office. Limited tickets.

Sunny Sweeney: 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $25 at the door.

Aug. 8

Author appearance: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Peter Zheutlin will speak about his newest book, “The Dog Went Over the Mountain: Travels with Albie.” rdbooks.org.

Operatini: An Evening at the Chateau: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, Chateau de Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle. Members of Opera Idaho Resident Company will perform pieces from A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Evita, Phantom of the Opera and other Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim favorites. No-host bar available. $30 general, $45 preferred, includes dinner buffet. eventbrite.com.

Q Morrow: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, Cinder Winery, 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. $20. Brown Paper Tickets.

Everything is Terrible: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Aug. 9

Lee Brice: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $39.50 general ($45 door), $79.50 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.

Steve Earle & The Dukes: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $44. 208-387-1273, knittingfactory.com.

The Delta Bombers: 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Jimmy Vegas and the Phobes, Power House. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

Aug. 10

YMCA Barber to Boise: 10k at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Barber Park, 4049 S. Eckert Road, Boise; and 5k at 8:15 a.m. at Albertsons headquarters, 250 E. ParkCenter Blvd., Boise. Both finish at Ann Morrison Park. 208-344-5502, ext. 280; ymcatvidaho.org/races-fun-runs.

Sports Card Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Hampton Inn, 875 S. Allen St., Meridian. Sports and entertainment cards, memorabilia, collectibles. Promoted by Jerry’s Rookie Shop. Free.

Boise Soul Food Festival: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park Bandshell, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Celebrating African-American culture with chefs preparing authentic cuisine and local and regional artists performing gospel, R&B, soul and hip-hop. boisesoulfood.org.

Thunder Eggs — How something so ugly on the outside hides such beauty inside: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Hands-on lecture presented by Guy DiTorrice, Fossil Guy. Free to IMMG Members, $5 nonmembers. 208-368-9876, idahomuseum.org.

Honor our Veterans Dinner: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Warhawk Air Museum, 201 Municipal Drive, Nampa. Gourmet dinner, silent auction, raffle, and meet and hear from local WWII veterans. Fundraiser for Hidden Hollow Horse Sanctuary. $65-$75 per person or $150 per couple. hhhorserescue.org/honor-our-veterans-dinner.

DBE Tea Rose Chapter Bunco Fundraiser: 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Charter Pointe Club House, 9301 W. Mossywood Drive, Boise. Proceeds benefit the Genesis Community Health and the (Western District) DBE British Senior Home. $20 if purchased before Aug. 1 (includes food and drinks), $25 after, in advance only by calling 208-284-8907.

Nurses’ Night Out: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, County Line Brewing, 9115 W. Chinden Blvd., Suite 107, Garden City. Music by Big Wow Band and food from local food trucks, Off the Grid Pizza and Hot Fat Donuts. And $1 from every pint sold will be donated to the Ruth E. Kiehl Memorial Scholarship fund at Boise State University.

32 Cells IV: Arts, Sports and Recreation: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Old Idaho Penitentiary, 2445 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Art show features 32 works of art by local artists inspired by the origin stories of Old Idaho Penitentiary inmates and guards. Benefits Swell Artist Collective and the Idaho State Historical Society’s Ray Knight Memorial Scholarship for Idaho school field trips. $8 per person. 208-334-2844, history.idaho.gov/old-idaho-penitentiary.

Second Saturday Summer Concert Series: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Kuna Greenbelt, 751 W. 4th St. Music by Willie & the Single Wides. Free.

The Mighty O.A.R.: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: American Authors, Rozzi. $45. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $50 day of show.

William Clark Green: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Brass Tacks. $18. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $20 at the door.

Aug. 12

Opal Theatre Company’s White Dog Reading Series: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, White Dog Brewing, 705 W. Fulton St., Boise. “Detroit” by Lisa D’Amour. Free. opaltheatre.org.

Aug. 13

Corrosion of Conformity: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Crowbar, Quaker City Nighthawks, Lo-Pan. $22.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $25 day of show.

Hawthorne Heights: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: Illicit Nature, A Residual Affinity. $20. eventbrite.com. $25 at the door.

Josh Ritter: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Solo acoustic show. $30-$47.50. 208-387-1273, knittingfactory.com.

Melodime: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 at the door.

Aug. 14

Idaho Job and Career Fair: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. More than 45 employers and community partners from a wide assortment of industries will be on hand to speak with job seekers. 208-376-0464, ibleventsinc.com/events/idaho-job-career-fair.

Aug. 15

Beyond the Block: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Community celebration with music, food and fun. Free.

Wiz Khalifa: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. With French Montana, Chevy Woods, DJ Drama. $45-$85. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Playboi Carti: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $49.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $50 day of show.

Homeshake: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: KeithCharles. $12. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $15 at the door.

Aug. 16

Winefest: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Basque Block, Grove Street, Boise. More than 100 wines to sample, tapas from local restaurants, music, raffle prizes. Benefits the Basque Museum and Cultural Center. $45 at basquemuseum.eus, $55 day of event.

Zhoo Zhoo Sweet 16 Dance Party: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Hells Canyon Winery & Zhoo Zhoo, 18835 Symms Road, Caldwell. Celebrate with a winery prom featuring a red carpet, pics with vintage cars, catered fare by Savory & Sweet, DJ, dancing and drinks. $65 per person, $55 wine club members, $40 designated drivers. eventbrite.com.

The Piano Guys: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $51 and $56. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.

Ja Rule/Ashanti: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $50 first 500 tickets sold, $55 second 500, $65 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.

Aug. 17

Finding Lake Idaho: Register at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, for an 8 a.m. departure. Take a field trip to Lake Idaho sites with IMMG board member and retired geology professor Terry Panhorst and Boise State University interns Brian Holmes and James Duncan. Dress for the weather and bring lunch/water. $10 IMMG members, $15 nonmembers. No pre-signup required. Steve, 208-853-1678, idahomuseum.org.

SSG Aaron Butler Memorial Purple Heart Run: The 10k trail race begins at 8 a.m. and the 5k at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Eagle Bike Park, 11800 Horseshoe Bend Way. Proceeds will go to the local chapter (Chief Joseph Chapter 509) of the Military Order of the Purple Heart. $30. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/ID/Eagle/PurpleHeartRun.

Iration/Pepper: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $35. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.

Outlaws and Renegades Festival: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Headlined by Travis Tritt with The Charlie Daniels Band. Opening: Love and Theft. $29.50-$75. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Mozzy: 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Allblack. $20. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $22 day of show.

Killebrew-Thompson Memorial Concert for Cancer Research: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, River Run Lodge, 500 Serenade Lane, Ketchum. Featuring Steve Augeri, former lead vocalist for rock group Journey. Proceeds benefit cancer research at St. Luke’s Mountain States Tumor Institute in Idaho and the Masonic Cancer Center at the University of Minnesota. $30 general, $45 early admission, $100 premium, free for children 12 and younger. sunvalley.ticketfly.com.

Aug. 18

Nas: 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $45 general, $75 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.

Aug. 20

Boise Baroque Summer Dinner Party: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, Chateau des Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle. No-host bar featuring the Boise Baroque Brass Ensemble with the Idaho Regional Ballet dancers, followed by dinner and Robert Franz and the Orchestra performing a taste of the season. $100 at boisebaroque.org.

Thunderpussy: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, Hannah’s, 621 Main St., Boise. Opening: Hollis Brown. $20. Ticketbud.

Aug. 22

Gazebo Concert Series: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. Music by Willison Roos ft. Charlie Burry, food vendors, County Line Brewing and Vizcaya Winery. Free. 208-489-8763.

Calexico/Iron & Wine: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $35. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $37 day of show.

Aug. 23

Writer in Residence reading: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, The Bishops’ House, 2420 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Writer in Residence Malia Collins and 2020 Literature Fellows Peter Chilson, Samantha Silva, Joel Wayne and CL Young, as well as former Writer in Residence Christian Winn, will present work at the reading. Free.

Aug. 24

Boise Mtn Bike Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Bogus Basin, 2600 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. Local shops and services, bike demos, guided group rides, whip off competition, food and beer, raffles. Check Facebook for updates.

Pooch Party Stroll and Splash: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, Lakeview Park, Garrity Boulevard and 16th Ave., Nampa. One-mile walk, followed by pool time for your dog. Also, contests, raffles, a canine cake walk, pet-friendly vendors. Proceeds go towards Nampa’s Amity Dog Park, as well as start funding a second dog park in Nampa. $25 per dog ($30 after Aug. 20), includes adult T-shirt and doggie gift, and $10 each additional dog (no shirt). 208-468-5858.

Aug. 25

Skillet/Sevendust: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Devour the Day. $35 general ($40 door), $75 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.

Aug. 27

The Wood Brothers/Colter Wall: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $29.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $30 day of show.

Aug. 30

Josh Groban: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $75-$199. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.