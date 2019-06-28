Sparks fly in July with baseball, the Twilight Criterium, and of course, fireworks

Grab a spot at Ann Morrison Park for the Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration on Thursday, July 4. Idaho Statesman file photo

July is coming in hot!

And I’m not just referring to the weather, but the month is lit with festivities.







For starters, you can leave the fireworks display up to the city. Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, Melba, Star and Hailey are all celebrating!

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hope you’re good on SPF because you’ll be kickin’ it outdoors. A lot.

For instance, Boise Hawks baseball has a solid home schedule this month.

The weekly concert series scene is still going strong with not only Alive After Five, but Tuesdays on the Creek, Thursday Thunder, Rock the Village on Fridays, and Concerts in the Park on Sundays.

A fan favorite, the ASWD Twilight Criterium bicycle races, will dominate Downtown Boise on Saturday, July 13.

There’s also a great variety of family-friendly festivals, from Eagle Fun Days (July 5-6) to the Lavender Festival (July 6-7), capping off with the popular Canyon County Fair (July 25-28). Hello, gloriously greasy fried fair food!

4th of July

Hailey Days of the Old West: Tuesday-Saturday, July 2-6, Hailey. Rodeo, a parade on Main Street (July 4), antique market, pancake breakfast, music and theatre, fireworks (July 4), and the family-friendly Wood River Land Trust RiverFest. haileyidaho.com.





Boise 4th of July Celebration:

▪ Gem State Kiwanis 4th of July Pancake Breakfast, 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd. $8 general, $7 seniors, $6 children 13 and younger, $25 families, free for current active duty military and family, at the door or in advance at gemstatekiwanis.maxgiving.com.

▪ Liberty Day Parade, 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4, Downtown Boise. Theme is “Keeping the Flame of Freedom.” libertydayparade.com.

▪ Fireworks celebration with food vendors at 6 p.m. and fireworks show at 10:15 p.m. Thursday, July 4, Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd. Food trucks (Parrilla Grill, Kanak Attack, Gyro Shack, Tiki’s Shave Ice), beer garden by Parrilla Grill.

Melba “Olde Tyme” 4th of July Celebration: Thursday, July 4, Melba. Fun run (7 a.m.), arts and crafts, parade (10:30 a.m.), car show, antique tractor pull, entertainment, fireworks, more. melba4thofjuly.com.

Star Hometown Celebration: Thursday, July 4, Star. Fun run (8 a.m.), parade (10 a.m.), luncheon, pie auction, kids’ games, talent show, concert by the Fabulous Chancellors, fireworks. staridaho.org/hometown.

Caldwell 4th of July Parade and Celebration: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 4, Memorial Park, 618 Irving St. Parade (9 a.m.), car show, vendors, food, music, watermelon contest, bike contest, fireworks (dusk, Brothers Park). cityofcaldwell.org.

Independence Day Celebration: 3 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, July 4, Storey Park, 205 E. Franklin Road, Meridian. Three-legged races, hula hoop contests and other family games; inflatable obstacle course, slide and bounce houses; food vendors; music by Big Wow, fireworks.

Concert Series





Tuesdays on the Creek: 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 17, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Free. indiancreekplaza.com. July’s band lineup:

▪ July 2: Sono Fuego

▪ July 9: Great Bait

▪ July 16: Robbie Walden Band

▪ July 23: Daniel Rodriguez (of Elephant Revival) and Arthur Lee Land

▪ July 30: Tejano Outlaw

Alive After Five: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 28, Grove Plaza, N. 8th and W. Main streets, Boise. Bands, food, beer garden and vendors. Free. downtownboise.org. July’s band lineup:

▪ July 3: Low-fi, opener Heather Meuleman

▪ July 10: Sway Wild featuring Mandy Fer and Dave McGraw, opener The Weary Times

▪ July 17: The Black Lillies, opener Tylor and The Train Robbers

▪ July 24: River Whyless, opener Lonesome Jetboat Ramblers

▪ July 31: Nate Botsford, opener Critical Hits

Rock the Village Concert Series: Local and regional bands, and local artisans’ market. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays, through July 19, The Village at Meridian, N. Eagle Road and E. Fairview Avenue. Free. thevillageatmeridian.com.

▪ July 5: Dusty Leigh and The Claim Jumpers, opener Raketooth

▪ July 12: The Long Run (Eagles tribute), opener Steve Eaton

▪ July 19: Dancehall Days, opener The Retreads

Sunset Concert Series: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Aug. 31, Tamarack Resort’s Amphitheater, 311 Village Drive. Free.

▪ July 6: New Transit

▪ July 13: Tylor and The Train Robbers

▪ July 20: Emily Tipton Band

▪ July 27: Shon Sanders Band

Concerts in the Park: Gates at 11 a.m. and music from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 15, Ste. Chapelle Winery, 19348 Lowell Road, Caldwell. Music, food, local vendors and plenty of wine. $12 general, $10 wine club member, in advance. $15 and $12 at the gate. 208-453-7843, ext. 3; stechapelle.com/events.

▪ July 7: Jake Leg Blues Band

▪ July 14: Smooth Avenue

▪ July 21: The Famous Undercover

▪ July 28: Nate Botsford

Live After 5: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Four Rivers Cultural Center Japanese Garden, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. Music, food and drink for purchase. Free. 4rcc.com. July’s bands:

▪ July 10: West Abbey Road

▪ July 24: Emily Stanton Band

Great Garden Escape Concert Series: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays (select), through Sept. 5, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Picnic baskets welcome (no alcohol) or purchase from on-site vendors. Bring low back chairs or blankets. $10 general, $8 IBG members and children 4-12, in advance. Tickets are $2 more at the gate, free for ages younger than 4. 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org. July’s bands:

▪ July 11: Ural Thomas and The Pain

▪ July 18: Kuinka

Thursday Thunder: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 29, Boise Spectrum courtyard, 7609 W. Overland Road, Boise. Free. boisespectrumcenter.com. July’s band lineup:

▪ July 11: Simple Ruckus

▪ July 18: Wide Stance

▪ July 25: Retreads

Rock the Theater Summer Concert Series: 8 p.m. Saturdays (select), through Aug. 24, Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. Proceeds help fund the theater and the arts and artists. $10, includes free appetizers. playhouseboise.com. July’s bands:

▪ July 13: Brooke Nicole and Jake Leg, 8 p.m.

▪ July 20: Come Together Band, 8 p.m.

McCall Music Society SummerFest: Sunday, July 14, through Saturday, July 20, McCall. Week-long festival of classical and pops orchestra concerts. Tickets range from free to $75. mccallmusicsociety.org/summerfest.

Summer Music Festival: Thursday-Saturday, July 18-20, Roseberry. Brad Parsons Band, Lindsay Lou, Ghost Light, Shemekia Copeland, Lounge on Fire, others. Tickets vary depending on date of purchase. thesummermusicfestival.com.

Sawtooth Valley Gathering: Friday-Saturday, July 26-27, Sawtooth Valley Pioneer Park, Stanley. National, regional and local acts, camping, food and beverage vendors, arts and crafts booths, workshops. Lineup includes Railroad Earth, ALO, Jeff Austin Band, Dead Winter Carpenters and so many others. $40-$200 at eventbrite.com. sawtoothvalleygathering.com.

Festivals/Fairs





Eagle Fun Days: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, Eagle City Hall, 660 E. Civic Lane (Family Fun Night); and 8 a.m. to midnight Saturday, July 6, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle, and Downtown Eagle. Fun run, food and market vendors, music, classic car show, Wet n’ Wild Parade, cornhole tournament, family entertainment, fireworks, more. cityofeagle.org/fundays.

Family Slide Nights: 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, through Aug. 24, Roaring Springs Waterpark, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian. Unlimited access to water attractions. $17.99+tax per person. Save $5 off with any flavor Coke or Sprite can (one empty can per person). 208-884-8842, roaringsprings.com.

Lavender Festival: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, July 6-7, The Lavender Merchant, 2871 Stroebel Road, Kuna. U-pick lavender, make-and-take a flower crown, lavender products, artisans, and lavender lemonade, lunch, desserts provided by Sophie’s Choice Designs. Music by Renee Ross. Free. thelavendermerchant.net.

Roseberry Arts and Crafts Fair: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 7, Historic Roseberry Townsite, 13131 Farm to Market Road, Donnelly. historicroseberry.com.

Stampede Days: Thursday-Saturday, July 11-13, Lakeview Park, Garrity Boulevard and 16th Ave. N., Nampa. Kiwanis Steak Fry (July 11), Farm City Night (July 12), Boys and Girls Club of Nampa Pancake Breakfast (July 13), music, vendors, children’s activities. stampededays.com.

▪ Farm City Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 12 (formerly the Nampa Fire Department Burnout Fund BBQ). Barbecue pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, beans, beverage and dessert bar. Beer and wine available for purchase. Music by Shot Glass, cornhole tournament. Benefits the Nampa Firefighters Burnout Fund and the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa. $20 for barbecue at bgcnampa.org/cornhole.

Sawtooth Mountain Mamas Arts and Crafts Fair: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, Stanley (near the junction of Idaho 21 and 75). 140 Northwest artists and craftsmen, food vendors. Free. sawtoothmountainmamas.com.

Canyon County Fair: Noon to 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 25-27, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 28, Canyon County Fairgrounds, 111 S. 22nd Ave., Caldwell. $5 general, $3 seniors and children 6-12, free for ages 5 and younger, in advance. Tickets are $2 more at the gate. Concerts start at 8 p.m. and are free with fair admission. Concert pit and reserved seating $30 advance, $35 at the gate. 208-455-8500, canyoncountyfair.org.

▪ Thursday, July 25: Collective Soul

▪ Friday, July 26: Tracy Byrd

▪ Saturday, July 27: Randy Houser

Goddess Fest: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 27, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Rituals, entertainment, presentations, vendors, and concerts/workshops by internationally known Celtic musician R.J. Stewart. Free. goddessfest.org.

Food and Wine

Sun Valley Center Wine Auction: Thursday-Saturday, July 18-20, Sun Valley. Features exclusive Vintner Dinners, an Auction Gala, a wine tasting and, to close out the weekend’s festivities, the Vine & Dine extravaganza. Benefits the Sun Valley Center for the Arts. Patron packages and individual tickets available. 208-726-9491, sunvalleycenter.org/wineauction.

Farmers Markets





Farm to Fork Farmers Market: 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, through Sept. 17, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. indiancreekplaza.com.

Seasonal Food Market: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, through Sept. 19, Flying M Coffeegarage, 1314 2nd St. S., Nampa. chloe@flyingmcoffee.com.

Boise Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26, parking lot between Americana Boulevard, River Street and Shoreline Drive, Boise (new location). 208-345-9287, theboisefarmersmarket.com.

Capital City Public Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26, 8th Street from Bannock to Main streets, and Idaho Street from Capitol Boulevard to 9th Street, Boise. 208-345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.

Eagle Saturday Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 5, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. 208-489-8763, facebook.com/eaglesaturdaymarket.

Emmett Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, June 1 through Oct. 30, Blaser Park, N. Washington Avenue and W. Park Street, Emmett. 208-550-4459, emmettfarmersmarket.com.

Meridian Main Street Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 12, Meridian City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. 208-918-3480, meridianmainstreetmarket.com.

Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 26, Lloyd Square Park, 13th and Front streets. 208-412-3814, nampafarmersmarket.com.

Movies

Boise Film Foundtion’s Summer Film Festival: 8 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 28, Payette Brewing, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. Bring low-back chairs, blankets. $10 general, $5 children younger than 12. July’s movies:

▪ July 3: “Independence Day”

▪ July 10: “Dazed and Confusesd”

▪ July 17: “Alien”

▪ July 24: “Napoleon Dynamite”

▪ July 31: “Top Gun”

Starlight Cinema Series: 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, through Aug. 22, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Snacks and drinks available from vendors, as well as local beer and wine for ages 21 and up. Bring your own chair or rent one ($2). Free. indiancreekplaza.com. July’s titles:

▪ July 4: “Top Gun”

▪ July 11: “Jurassic Park”

▪ July 18: “Mama Mia”

▪ July 25: “Lego Movie”

CableONE Movie Night: Dusk Fridays, through Aug. 16, Settlers Park, 3245 N. Meridian Road, Meridian. Bring lawn chairs, blankets. Concessions on site. Free. Go to meridiancityspecialevents.org/cableone-movie-night.html for weekly movie titles and trailers.

Silver Screen on the Green: Family activities at 8:30 p.m. and movies at dusk Fridays, through Aug. 16, Optimist Park, 16680 11th Ave. N., Nampa. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for a movie on a large inflatable screen. Free. 208-468-5858, nampaparksandrecreation.org. July’s movies:

▪ July 5: “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”

▪ July 12: “Incredibles 2”

▪ July 19: “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

▪ July 26: “The Grinch” (2018)

Movies Under the Stars: Free games for kids at 7 p.m. provided by Boise Parks and Recreation, movies at dusk Saturdays, through August. Free. See movie titles at parks.cityofboise.org/activities,-classes-and-sports/movies-under-the-stars. July’s movies:

▪ July 13: Cassia Park, 4600 W. Camas St., Boise

▪ July 20: Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd., Boise

▪ July 27: Peppermint Park, 2030 S. Sumpter Way, Boise

Outdoors

Bogus Basin Community Race Series: Tuesdays-Wednesdays, July 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 30-31, Aug. 6-7, Horseshoe Bend. Seven-week participation-based racing series that promotes fun, competition, fitness and an experience platform for new and seasoned trail runners and mountain bike racers to enhance their racing experience. $10 per race or $60 for a seven-race pack. 208-332-5100, webscorer.com/57204?pg=register.

Spectator Sports

Boise Hawks baseball: 7:15 p.m., Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $8-$17. 208-322-5000, boisehawks.com.

▪ Thursday-Saturday, July 4-6: vs. Tri-City Dust Devils (fireworks July 4 and 6)

▪ Thursday-Saturday, July 11-13: vs. Hillsboro Hops (fireworks July 12)

▪ Sunday-Tuesday, July 14-16: vs. Eugene Emeralds (5:15 p.m. July 14)

▪ Saturday-Monday, July 20-22: vs. Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (fireworks July 20, 5:15 p.m. July 21)

▪ Friday-Sunday, July 26-28: vs. Hillsboro Hops (fireworks July 26, 5:15 p.m. July 28)

▪ Monday-Thursday, July 29-Aug. 1: vs. Vancouver Canadians

Sun Valley on Ice: 9:30 to 11 p.m. (most) Saturdays, July 4 through Labor Day, outdoor ice rink, 1 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley. 208-622-2135, sunvalley.ticketfly.com. July’s skaters:

▪ July 4: Alysa Liu (U.S. National Champion), Ryan Bradley (U.S. National Champion)

▪ July 20: Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue (2019 U.S. National Champions)

▪ July 27: Jason Brown (Olympic bronze medalist and U.S. National Champion)

Snake River Stampede: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, July 16-20; noon Saturday, July 20, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $9.50-$34.25 Tuesday-Thursday, $11.50-$36.25 Friday-Saturday, $7.50-$21 matinee. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Theater

Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “The Music Man”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), July 2, 6-7, 11-12, 16, 20-21, 24, Aug. 8-10, 13-14, 18, 21-23, 27, 30-Sept. 1, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$57 Fridays-Saturdays, $30-$45 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Family night (all Sunday performances): $42 reserved, $30 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $22 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.

Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Witness for the Prosecution”: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert series Wednesdays-Saturdays) and 7 p.m. Sunday (no Greenshow), July 3-5, 9-10, 13-14, 17-19, 23, 25-28, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$52 Fridays-Saturdays, $28-$42 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Any night, $22 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.

Glenns Ferry Theatre: Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and show at 7:45 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, July 5 through Aug. 24, Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St., Glenns Ferry. “Murder at the Pie Auction” on Fridays and “Annie, Put Down That Gun” on Saturdays. $30 dinner and show, $8 show only, $7 students and seniors. 208-366-7408, glennsferrytheatre.org.

Music Theatre of Idaho’s “Matilda”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 11-13; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $24 general, $22 seniors, $20 children. 208-468-2385, broadwaynampa.org.

Stage Coach Theatre’s “Boeing Boeing”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, July 12-13, 19-20, 26-27; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, July 18 and 25; and 2 p.m. Sundays, July 14 and 21, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15 general, $12 on Thursdays and matinees for students, seniors and military. 208-342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.

Boise Little Theater’s Youth Summer Theater Program “The Neverending Story”: 7:30 p.m. July 19-20, 25-26; 2 p.m. July 21 and 27, 100 E. Fort St. $10 general, $7 children 17 and younger, advance. $1 more at the door. 208-342-5104, boiselittletheater.org.

“Les Misérables”: 7:30 p.m. July 30-Aug. 1; 8 p.m. Aug. 2; 2 and 8 p.m. Aug. 3; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 4, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $45-$110. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.

Daily Calendar

July 1





Clean Up the Refuge: 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 1. Meet at Lake Lowell Park off of Iowa Avenue in Nampa (the Nampa side). Compass Eudaemonia, a kratom and CBD business just outside of downtown Nampa, is hosting a community clean up in and around Lake Lowell and the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge. Sign up in person at 345 Caldwell Blvd., Nampa, or email compasseudaemonia@gmail.com.

July 2





Killer Queen: 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Featuring Patrick Meyer as Freddie Mercury. $39-$69. sunvalley.ticketfly.com.

Cayucas: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Sam Valdez. $13. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $17 at the door.

July 5

Priests: 7 p.m. Friday, July 5, The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St., Boise. Opening: Olivia Neutron-John. $12. eventbrite.com.

July 7

Robert Cray Band: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $39.50-$65. 208-387-1273, knittingfactory.com.

Electric Six: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 at the door.

July 9

Bart Budwig: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: Honeysuckle, Nick Delffs. $10. eventbrite.com.

Galactic: 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $25 day of show.

July 11

Jaime Wyatt: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: Andrew Sheppard. $12. eventbrite.com.





Dwight Yoakam: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 11, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Opening: Ryan Bingham. $35-$75. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.

Kimberly Dunn: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Jesse Dayne and The Sagebrush Drifters. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 at the door.

July 12

Sip2Give: Noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, Telaya Wine Co., 240 E. 32nd St., Garden City. Donating 10 percent of all wine sales from the day to the Idaho Shakespeare Education Foundation. telayawine.com/sip2give.html.

Slightly Stoopid: 5 p.m. Friday, July 12, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $25 first 125 ticket sold, $34 general. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.

Ural Thomas & The Pain: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $15 at the door.

July 13

YMCA Y Not Tri Triathlon: Open water swim in Quinn’s Pond, criterium bike style course on Whitewater Boulevard, run on the Boise Greenbelt and finish in Esther Simplot Park on Saturday, July 13. ymcatvidaho.org.

Plaza Palooza!: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Kids’ fair and water carnival with splash pads and fountains, water games, music, cool drinks and frozen treats. Free. indiancreekplaza.com.

ASWD Twilight Criterium: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Downtown Boise. Top pro women’s and men’s cycling teams in the nation and the best local and national amateurs are prepped to turn the streets of Downtown Boise into a high-speed, high-stakes race course. boisetwilightcriterium.com.

▪ Kids’ Ride with Olympic champion Kristin Armstrong, 12:45 p.m. Saturday, July 13 (check-in at noon), south side of Jefferson Street in front of the Idaho Statehouse. Free, but pre-registration encouraged at downtownboise.org. Kristin will stay to sign autographs after the ride.

Second Saturday Summer Concert Series: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Kuna Greenbelt, 751 W. 4th St. Music by Camden Hughes. Free.

Extreme Midget Wrestling: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. 9th St., Boise. $20-$50 at extrememidgetwrestling.com/tour-dates. $5 more at the door.

Common: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $39.50 first 200 tickets sold, $45 after ($50 door), $85 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.

Deerhunter: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $22 day of show.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $45-$75. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

July 14

IMMG 30th Anniversary Celebration: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Gold panning and geode cracking, Lake Idaho lecture at 1 p.m., free mineral for each child, members-only reception at 4 p.m. Free. 208-283-3186, idahomuseum.org.

Dunava: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, Congregation Ahavath Beth Israel, 11 N. Latah St., Boise. $10 suggested donation. dunava.org.

Shawn James: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Aaron Golay. $12. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $14 at the door.

July 16

Jason Boland & The Stragglers: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Opening: Tularosa. $18. eventbrite.com.

Band of Horses: 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Sold out.

Brit Floyd: 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Pink Floyd tribute show. $39.50-$159.50. Ticketmaster, 208-416-1110.

July 18

Beyond the Block: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 18, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Community celebrations with music, food and fun. Free.

Bob Schneider: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Carolina Story. $20. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

July 20

Kids Triathlon: 7:45 a.m. Saturday, July 20, Nampa. Ages 6-13 will swim in Lincoln Pool, followed by a safe bike and run on roads and grounds of Lions Park. $20. Registration deadline is July 15. 208-468-5858, nampaparksandrecreation.org.

Gold panning with the Idaho Gold Prospectors Association: Join the IGPA at their Lucky Lucy claim on Grimes Creek for gold panning. Dry site, but outdoor clothing and footwear are advised. Register at the Idaho City High School parking lot between 9 and 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20. No preregistration required. Bring lunch and water. Sponsored by Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology: $15 general, $10 IMMG members. 208-853-1678, idahomuseum.org.

Summer Fun Family Event: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Center in the Park/Meridian Senior Center, 1920 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Scavenger hunt, food trucks, vendors, games, children’s activities, raffle, more. Free. Details on Facebook.

Community Dog Wash Fundraiser: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Broadway Veterinary Hospital, 350 E. Linden St., Boise. Benefits Fuzzy Pawz Rescue and The Idaho Foodbank. $10 suggested donation per dog. 208-344-5592.

Japan Nite Obon Festival: Food service starts at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario, Ore. Bento boxes, noodles, chicken bowls, cakes, pies, more. Demonstrations at 5 p.m. and Obon dancing at 6:30 p.m. 541-889-8691.

July 22

Trampled By Turtles: 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $27 day of show.

July 23

Puppeteers for Fears: 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $12. eventbrite.com.

July 24

Rockstar Disrupt Festival: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Featuring The Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, Sum 41, Atreyu, Sleeping With Sirens, Andy Black, Four Year Strong, Memphis May Fire, Juliet Simms, Hyro the Hero. $49.50. ICTickets, 208-442-3232. $55 day of show.

Learn to Avoid Scams and Protect your Family from Fraud: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Join the AARP Idaho and the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance for a presentation by Frank W. Abagnale on protecting yourself and your family from identity theft. Abagnale, whose exploits were depicted in the movie “Catch Me If You Can” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is an expert on the subject of identity theft, has written three books on con-artists and their tactics, and served as a cybercrime consultant to some of the largest companies in the world. Free. RSVP: aarp.org/id, 877-926-8300.

Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, River Run Lodge, 500 Serenade Lane, Ketchum. $45 general, $35 Sun Valley Center for the Arts members, $20 ages 18 and younger. Early entry and VIP available. 208-726-9491, sunvalleycenter.org.

July 25

Gazebo Concert Series: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 25, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. Music by The Generator Saints, food vendors, County Line Brewing and Vizcaya Winery. Free. 208-489-8763.





Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $45. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.

Bobaflex: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $13. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $15 day of show.

July 26

Frank Iero and The Future Violents: 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Geoff Rickly. $20. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $25 day of show.

July 27

Run Wild at Zoo Boise: Registration at 8 a.m. and fun run at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 27, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Designed for children 2-11. Three different runs through the zoo, which are broken up by age and distance. $25 registration ($20 for Zoo Boise annual passholders), includes breakfast at Zoo Boise, after-party and participant (plus one parent/guardian) admission to the zoo. zooboise.org.





Bogus to the Barrel: Race time 3 to 6 p.m. and finish line party 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Bogus Basin. Cross-country mountain bike race on a gruesome downhill trail starting at Bogus Basin and ending up right next to the downtown 10 Barrel Brewing location for a finish line party with games, music and beer. All proceeds from registration and a portion of beer sales will go to Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area. $50 at bogustothebarrel2019.eventbrite.com.

Lager Than Life: 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Payette Brewing Co., 733 Pioneer St., Boise. Twenty-plus lagers on tap, food trucks, ice cream, live DJ, vendors, interactive games, more. $5 for glassware, $2.50 tokens. No dogs. payettebrewing.com/lager-than-life.

David Koechner: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $29.50-$44.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.

July 30

Disturbed: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. Opening: Pop Evil. $49.50, $69.50, $89.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.

July 31

Lord Huron and Shakey Graves: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Opening: Julia Jacklin. $34.50 and $39.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.

Marilyn Manson: 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Sold out.