March is all about the music ... and an excuse to drink green beer!

Music lovers are stoked!
March is less than a week away and that means Treefort is that much closer.
The popular music festival goes down March 20-24 in Downtown Boise, and features hundreds of bands, including Boise’s own Built to Spill.
If music really isn’t your jam, not a problem.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
There are like nine other “forts” to check out, ranging from the family-friendly Kidfort to the tasty Alefort — the cider, beer and food tasting component of Treefort.
Wanna earn some serious points with your kids?
Take ‘em to watch big trucks compete at Monster Jam (March 8-9) and/or walk with the dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest (March 29-31).
And let’s not forget, St. Patty’s Day is this month, which means Downtown Boise will be bustling with green beers, Irish grub and bagpipes.
Cheers to a great month!
St. Patrick’s Day
A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration — Butte in Boise: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Food, drinks, music by the Boise Highlanders, dancers, games, more. Dinner buffet with corned beef and cabbage, pasties from Joe’s Patsy Shop (direct from Butte), cottage pie, Irish pub salad and desserts. $25 per person. First 150 guests to register before March 7 will receive a Butte in Boise T-shirt. 21 and up. $30 at the door. butteinboise.afrogs.org/#/details/event.
YMCA St. Patrick’s Day Run: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Supports the YMCA Team Idaho Track and Cross Country Club. Check Facebook for details.
St. Patty’s Shenanigans: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, McCleary’s Pub, 9155 W. State St., Boise. Music by The Up Town Chiefs, The Godfrey Paul Band, and bagpipes. Corned beef and cabbage while it lasts. $5 cover.
St. Paddy’s Day Celebration: 1:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 16, Mad Swede Brewing, 2772 S. Cole Road, Suite 140, Boise. Performance by Irish Dance Idaho and music by Idyltime, Boise City of Trees Pipes and Drums. Kilted Kod serves fish and chips.
O’Hannah’s St. Patrick’s Music Bash: 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, March 16, Hannah’s, 621 W. Main St., Boise. Music by Beyond the Burren (7 p.m.), Boise Highlanders (9 p.m.), The Rocci Johnson Band ( 9 p.m. to close); drink specials, prizes, $100 bar tab to the greenest person. No cover.
Green Pin Bowling: 5 p.m. to midnight Sunday, March 17, Pinz Bowling Center, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian (next to Roaring Springs). Bowl a strike with a green head pin and win a $10 gift card to Wahooz, Pinz and Roaring Springs. 208-898-0900, pinzbowlingidaho.com.
Comedy
Andrew Santino: 8 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 1-2, Liquid, 405 S. 8th St., Boise. $20. 208-941-2459, liquidboise.com.
Festivals/Fairs
Family of Women Film Festival: Screenings continue at 3 and 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, March 1-3, Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum. Five documentary films and one dramatic film each providing an important perspective on the lives of women. Festival starts Feb. 27. $15 per film or $60 for all five (choose matinee or evening), available in advance at Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum and at the door. familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Sun Valley Film Festival: Wednesday-Sunday, March 13-17. Showcases student-made films from the Wood River Valley, greater Idaho, across the country and internationally. Features film and television screenings, talks with industry insiders, parties, more. Special guests Meg Ryan, Aaron Paul, Fisher Stevens, others. Students in grades 7-12 are invited to submit films, no longer than 10 minutes. sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
Treefort Music Fest: Wednesday-Sunday, March 20-24, Downtown Boise. More than 400 acts, including Vince Staples, Liz Phair, Built to Spill and Toro Y Moi. Also includes other entertainment, including Alefort, Filmfort, Foodfort, Hackfort, Kidfort, Storyfort, Skatefort, Comedyfort and Yogafort. $200 festival pass ($125 younger than 21), $365 front-of-the-line Zipline pass. treefortmusicfest.com.
Vintage Motorcycle and Bicycle Rally and Show: Saturday-Sunday, March 23-24, Caldwell. 208-377-4981, idahovintagemotorcycleclub.org.
▪ Saturday, March 23: Informal gathering at 1 p.m. at Mallard Park at 10th Avenue and Orchard Street. Group ride starts at 3 p.m. from the park to the Snake River and return. Dinner at 5:30 p.m. at Mr. V’s Family Restaurant, 407 N. 10th Ave.
▪ Sunday, March 24: Show and Swap from noon to 4 p.m. at the O’Connor Field House, 2207 Blaine St. $5 admission, free for children younger than 12 with paid adult.
Performance Arts
Renee Rosnes Quartet: 208-426-3498, boisejazzsociety.org.
▪ Free community jazz symposium from 4 to 5 p.m. and show at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $22.50-$55.
▪ Jazz inform-ance from 4 to 5:15 p.m. and jazz clinics from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 4, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Free.
NewDance: Inside View: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, March 7-8; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, March 10, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy Annex, 501 S. 8th St., Boise. $25 and $30. 208-343-0556, balletidaho.org. March 9 at 7:30 is sold out.
Off Center Dance’s “Blur”: 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, March 14-15; and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 W. Fulton St., Boise. Idaho Dance Theatre will be guest performing in a piece entitled “Time,” choreographed by Katie Panozzo. $15-$30. Thursday is preview night: $5-$10. eventbrite.com.
Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise. $30 general, $25 seniors, $10 students, free for children with paid adult. 208-297-3182, boisebaroque.org.
Shen Yun: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, and 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. A journey through 5,000 years of authentic Chinese culture featuring 100 performers, more than 400 sets of hand-made costumes, an orchestra blending East and West, and animated backdrops. $86-$160. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Specialty/Trade Shows
Idaho Sportsman Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 1; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 2; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 3, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood 3St., Garden City. Gear, guides and outfitters; seminars; kids archery shoot; live trout pond; more. Show starts on Feb. 28. $5 general, $4 seniors, free for children 12 and younger. idahosportsmanshow.com.
Boise Roadster Show: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, March 8; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 9; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 10, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $4-$12. 208-938-8986, firebirdonline.com.
Boise Spring Home Show: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, March 14-15; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 17, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood 3St., Garden City. More than 200 displays and remodeling/landscaping inspiration. $5 general, $4 seniors, free for children 12 and younger. boisespringhomeshow.com.
Idaho Artistry in Wood Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17, JUMP, 1000 W. Myrtle St., Boise. Opportunity for artists working in wood and gourds to participate in judged competition and display their work to the public. Also, special displays, demonstrations, sale of wood and gourd art objects, raffles, auctions and banquet. $5 admission, free for children 12 and younger. Registration forms for entering work at idahoartistryinwood.net.
Boise Flower and Garden Show: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 22-23; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 24, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Shop for everything from outdoor furniture to sunrooms, tools, garden gadgets, gutter gardens, and orchids. Also, display gardens, gardening seminars and demonstrations, bonsai displays, more. $8 general, $3 children 12-17, free for ages younger than 12. gardenshowboise.com.
Jurassic Quest: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 29; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 30-31, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood 3St., Garden City. Dinosaur exhibit features ultra-realistic, life-size animatronic dinosaurs. Visitors can interact with these huge creatures, learn about them and even ride a few. Also, activities for kids of all ages. $22 general and children 2-12, $20 seniors, $36 VIP kids. jurassicquest.com.
Spectator Sports
Idaho Steelheads hockey: 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $20-$43. 208-331-8497, idahosteelheads.com.
▪ Wednesday, March 6, and Friday-Saturday, March 8-9: vs. Wichita Thunder
▪ Wednesday, March 27, and Friday-Saturday, March 29-30: vs. Rapid City Rush
Monster Jam: 7 p.m. Friday, March 8; and 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $15-$50. ICTickets. Pit Party (10:30 a.m. to noon March 9) is $15.
Boise State Broncos men’s basketball vs. Air Force: 5 p.m. Saturday, March 9, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $10-$20. 208-426-4737, broncosports.com/tickets.
Idaho Horsemen professional indoor football vs. Wenatchee: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $12-$35. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.
Theater
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “Clarkston”: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 1-2; 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7; and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 854 Fulton St. $38 Friday-Saturday, $28 Thursday and matinee, $18 all student tickets. 208-331-9224, bctheater.org.
Boise Little Theater’s “Pippin”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, March 1-2, 8-9, 15-16; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 7 and 14; and 2 p.m. March 10 and 16, 100 E. Fort St. $21 general, $19 seniors, military, students and children 17 and younger, in advance. $23 at the door. 208-342-5104, boiselittletheater.org.
Company of Fools’ “4000 Miles”: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 1-2, The Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., Hailey. $40 general, $35 Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $15 students. Group rates available. 208-578-9122, sunvalleycenter.org.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, March 1-2, 8-9, 15-16; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 7 and 14; and 2 p.m. Sundays, March 3 and 10, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15. 208-342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
Weiser Little Theater’s “Nunsense”: Dinner at 7 p.m. and show at 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 1-2, 405 E. 2nd St. $25 for dinner/play. 208-414-0452, weiserlittletheater.org.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “Lewiston”: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 2; 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 6; and 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, March 8-9, 854 Fulton St. $38 Friday-Saturday, $28 Wednesday and matinee, $18 all student tickets. 208-331-9224, bctheater.org.
“Wicked”: 7:30 p.m. March 6; 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 7; 8 p.m. March 8; 2 and 8 p.m. March 9; 1 and 6:30 p.m. March 10; 7:30 p.m. March 12-14; 8 p.m. March 15; 2 and 8 p.m. March 16; 1 and 6:30 p.m. March 17, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $49-$159. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 7-9, and Wednesday-Saturday, March 13-16; and 2 p.m. Sundays, March 10 and 17, Special Events Center, Boise State University. $15 general, $12 seniors, military, alumni and non-Boise State students. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Northwest Nazarene University’s Department of Music “Into the Woods”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 7-9; and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10, Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $15 general, $8 students and seniors, at the door or 208-467-8413, nnu.edu/intothewoods.
Alley Repertory Theater’s “Indecent”: 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, March 7-9, 14-16; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel tells the story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Jewish playwright Sholem Asch’s “God of Vengeance” — a play about a forbidden romance that enchanted and outraged audiences. $20 general, $15 students, seniors, military and matinee. Pay-what-you-want preview is Thursday, March 7. alleyrep.org/indecent.html.
Music Theatre of Idaho’s “Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 21-23; and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $24 general, $22 seniors, $20 students. 208-468-2385, broadwaynampa.org.
DAILY CALENDAR
March 1
Sip2Give: Noon to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, Telaya Wine Co., 240 E. 32nd St., Garden City. Donating 10 percent of all wine sales from the day to Generation Wild. Sushi Shack joining around 4:30 p.m. gwildidaho.org.
Discovery Center’s Science with Style Gala: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 1, Chateau des Fleurs, 176 S. Rosebud Lane, Eagle. Three-course dinner, hosted beer and wine, games, demonstrations, silent and live auctions, more. $150. dcidahogala.afrogs.org.
Whitney Cummings: 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, The Balcony Club, 150 N. 8th St., Boise. $32.50 and $39.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.
Ward Davis: 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624, or at the door.
March 2
Les Bois 10k Trail Run: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Fort Boise Park, 155 E. Garrison Road, Boise. Registration is $30; $10 late fee charged to all registrations after Feb. 23. cityoftreesmarathon.com/les-bois-10k.
Get Involved! Volunteer Service Fair: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, Meridian Library District, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Representatives from local non-profits and service clubs are looking for supporters and volunteers. Match yourself with causes you are passionate about. Free. 208-472-1755.
Les Bois Film Festival: Both showings feature different films, with nine screenings at the 1 p.m. and ten at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, The Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Features a diverse array of outdoor and environmental films from around the globe, with a special focus on locally produced films from Idaho and the American West. Doors open one hour prior to show start with local craft beer, cider, kombucha, wine, and music on stage. $5-$18. lttv.org.
Mardi Gras Swig N’ Swing: Free dance lessons start at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, Mad Swede Brewing, 2772 S. Cole Road, Suite 140, Boise. 208-922-6883. Free.
Boise Serenata Orchestra “Theme and Variations”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, Borah High School auditorium, 6001 W. Cassia St., Boise. Featuring Alexis Feo-Fernandez on piano performing Rachmaninoff Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. $10 suggested donation, $5 students. boiseserenata.com.
Josh Gracin: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, Cowgirls, 353 N. Avenue E., Kuna. $5 for first 101 tickets sold, then $10, $30 VIP. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.
LED “Jabberwock”: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. A contemporary adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s nonsense poem “Jabberwocky,” uses the classic hero’s tale to create a world of suspense and whimsy, exploring themes of good versus evil, resilience, autonomy and truth. $29, $39.50 and $60. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Trevor Noah: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $39.50-$95. CenturyLink box office.
Young Dubliners: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $15 general ($20 door), $35 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
Wolf Parade: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $22. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624, or at the door.
March 3
Boise Phil Uncorked Series: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Features the Boise Phil Chamber Players in an up close and personal setting, enhanced by beer and wine. The College of Idaho Langroise Trio will be performing the Goldberg Variations by J.S. Bach. $14.15. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.
March 4
Bad Suns: 8 p.m. Monday, March 4, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $20 day of show.
March 5
JigJam: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, Four Rivers Cultural Center, Meyer McLean Performing Arts Theater, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. Irish, Americana, bluegrass quartet. $20 general, $10 students, at eventbrite.com or at the door. 208-642-4997.
Boise Blues Society Fat Tuesday: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Featuring Blues Saviors featuring Too Slim, Jeff Engelbert Band, Tone Kings. Supports both the Boise Blues Society’s Blues in the Schools Program and its scholarship program for young musicians. $15 general, $20 preferred, at eventbrite.com. $20 and $25 at the door.
A Fiction Reading with Rick Bass: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, Lookout Room, Student Union Building, Boise State University. Free. 208-426-1795, tfcw.boisestate.edu/creativewriting.
March 6
Max Frost: 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $17 day of show.
March 7
Young the Giant: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $29.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $32 day of show.
Polyrhythmics: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $12. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $15 day of show.
March 8
Spring Creek Brewery ground breaking: Food and beer from the brewery at 4:30 p.m. and ground breaking and information sessions at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 8, 5811 W. Avimor Drive, Boise.
A Light in the Window Benefit Gala: 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 8, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Beer and wine social hour, dinner, program, music, auction. Fundraiser for Nampa Family Justice Center. $50. nampaciviccenter.com.
Noname: 8 p.m. Friday, March 8, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Elton. $22.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $25 day of show.
March 9
Rethinking Idaho Landscapes Horticulture Symposium: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, Mission Aviation Fellowship, 112 N. Pilatus Lane, Nampa. Local and regional experts offer tips for productive, attractive year-round landscapes and recommendations for plants suited for Idaho’s climate and soils. $40 general, $30 for Idaho Botanical Garden members and U of I Master Gardeners. 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org/event/rethinking-idaho-landscapes.
Volunteer orientation: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. The museum is seeking volunteers who love rocks and Idaho history. Learn what’s happening at the museum and decide if volunteering is a good fit. Annemarie, 208-866-6386; Shirley, 208-283-3186; idahomuseum.org, Facebook.
Meridian Symphony presents “Made in America”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, Centennial Performing Arts Center, 12400 W. McMillan Road, Boise. Performing Gershwin’s “An American in Paris,” selections from Grofé’s “Grand Canyon Suite” and Copland’s “The Tender Land,” plus a lighthearted take on “Turkey in the Straw” arranged by Dragon. $11 general, $9 seniors/students/military, $4 children, at meridiansymphony.org and at the door (if available). 208-891-2721.
March 10
Stars of Steinway w/Roger McVey: 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10, Dunkley Music Recital Hall, 3410 N. Eagle Road, Meridian. $15 general, $7 seniors and students, at the door. pianoconcert@fiberpipe.net.
Alfredo Rodríguez and Pedrito Martinez: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10, The Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 S. Main St., Ketchum. $55 and $80 general, $45 and $70 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members, $22.50 and $35 students. 208-726-9491, sunvalleycenter.org.
March 12
Idaho Job and Career Fair: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, Courtyard by Marriott, 1789 S. Eagle Road, Meridian. More than 45 employers and community partners from a wide assortment of industries will be on hand to speak with job seekers. Free. 208-376-0464.
Jake Shimabukuro: Community ukulele lesson at 6:15 p.m. (Simplot Dining Hall), concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. American ukulele virtuoso. $20, $30 and $40 general, $10, $15 and $20 children. 208-459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
March 13
In Flames: 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $27. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $30 day of show.
Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band: 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $56.50 and $116.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.
March 14
The Fettuccini Forum “Idaho in Black and White: Race, Civil Rights and the Gem State’s Image”: 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14, Boise City Hall Council Chambers, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. Jill Gill, professor of history and director of the Marilyn Shuler Human Rights Initiative at Boise State University, will discuss Idaho’s role in the history of the civil rights struggles throughout the United States. Free. boiseartsandhistory.org.
Watsky: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 14, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Grieves. $18. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $20 day of show.
March 15
DCI After Dark with St. Luke’s: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 15, Discovery Center of Idaho, 131 Myrtle St., Boise. Includes the “Bodies Human: Anatomy in Motion” exhibition plus interactive demonstrations shared by St. Luke’s staff. $20 advance, $22 at the door. 208-343-9895, dcidaho.org.
Christopher Titus: 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Rachel Bradley. $25-$45. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.
Postmodern Jukebox: 8 p.m. Friday, March 15, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $45, $75 and $95. 208-387-1273, knittingfactory.com.
March 16
Dig Into Rocks: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Opening weekend: free minerals for kids, updated exhibits, gift shop. Free admission. 208-368-9876, idahomuseum.org, Facebook.
Food Truck Rally Goes to the Dogs: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16, Lloyd Square Park, 14th Ave. S., Nampa. Food, green beer, music. Proceeds support dogs parks in Nampa. 208-468-5858.
Piff The Magic Dragon: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Magician/comedian. $34.50-$44.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.
March 17
Atmosphere: 7 p.m. Sunday, March 17, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Dem Atlas, The Lioness, DJ Keezy. $27.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $28 day of show.
March 18
Boise Contemporary Theater 5x5 Reading Series: 7 p.m. Monday, March 18, 854 Fulton St. Featuring “A Wolf Inside the Fence” by Joe Fisher. $12 general, $8 students. 208-331-9224, bctheater.org/readings/5x5.
Citizen Cope: 8 p.m. Monday, March 18, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $32.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $35 day of show.
March 20
Vince Staples: 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $30. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $32 day of show.
March 21
Ekali: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $17 day of show.
March 22
Jeff Engelbert Band feat. Jennifer Lea: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $15 general, $20 preferred, at eventbrite.com. $20 and $25 at the door.
March 23
All That Remains/Attila: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Escape the Fate. $25-$55. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
Glow in the Park: Registration at 7 p.m. and race at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 23, Guerber Park, 2200 Hill Road, Eagle. Glow-in-the-dark themed fun run (one- and two-mile options) with a live DJ, Kanak Attack food truck, beer, games, prizes and a “who shines the brightest” contest. $10-$15. active.com/eagle-id/running/distance-running-races/glow-in-the-park-2019.
Will Act 4 Food: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, Boise Little Theater, 100 E. Fort St. A 24 hour short play festival in which plays are written and rehearsed in the 24 hours before the curtain rises. Benefit for The Idaho Foodbank. daisysmadhouse.com.
March 24
Chase Rice: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $36.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $38 day of show.
Wynonna and The Big Noise: 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $42.50-$62.50. 208-387-1273, knittingfactory.com.
March 26
Quinn XCII: 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $27.50 and $32 general, $55 VIP. Meet and greet and Q&A tickets also available. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
March 27
Brothers Osborne: 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Devon Gilifillian. $42.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $47 day of show.
March 28
Opera Idaho’s Operatini: Tupsi Turvy Tipple: 5:30 and 8:15 p.m. Thursday, March 28, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Opera in a relaxed setting with food and a specially designed martini based on the theme. $22 general, $30 preferred. 208-331-4930, eventbrite.com.
Aaron Watson: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $22. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $25 day of show.
March 29
“The Wizard of Oz” Interactive Movie: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 29, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Trivia and costume contest prior to movie (7 p.m.). Audience participation is essential and everyone will receive an interactive kit included with admission. $10 at nampaciviccenter.com/events/events-tickets, $12 at the door.
Space Jesus: 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Special guests: Buku, Huxley Anne, Easybaked. $20. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $22 day of show.
Tom Papa: 8 p.m. Friday, March 29, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $27.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.
March 30
Boise Phil Hollywood Hits: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 30, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. See film clips projected above while the orchestra plays the accompanying soundtrack. These classic films of Hollywood include “James Bond,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Superman,” “Rocky,” “Ben-Hur,” “The Pink Panther,” more. $26.41-$64.14. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.
The Pump and Dump Show: 8 p.m. Saturday, March 30, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Comedians Shayna Ferm and Tracey Tee offer a hilarious and unique escape for all moms. $25-$50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.
Comments