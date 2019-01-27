What’s not to love in February? Let us count the events

The month of love and romance is here! (I know, I can feel the eye rolls)
So what have you got planned for your someone special?
Valentine’s Day ... what ... already?
Don’t act like the holiday is just creeping up on you unexpectedly, because the stores have been droppin’ hints about the dang day since December.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Yep, the Christmas tree was still up and I wandered into aisles overflowing with pink and red. SMH!
If a dinner date is your jam, better get to booking a reservation.
Or perhaps you are looking to switch it up a bit.
Zoo Boise is hosting an event — Woo at the Zoo — that is centered around the intimate secrets of exotic animal mating and dating.
Personally, staying in with Netflix and wine sounds good to me.
And for those who couldn’t give two candy hearts about Valentine’s Day, there’s the Boise Golf and Travel Show, a concert with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt, and the McCall Winter Carnival, which wraps up this month.
Or get your streak on at the Cupid’s Undie Run on Saturday, Feb. 9, which benefits the Children’s Tumor Foundation.
Valentine’s Day
Wild at Heart: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2 (last admission at 4:30 p.m.), Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive, Boise. Face painting, photo-ops, and special Valentine-themed enrichment for all the Zoo Boise animal residents. Plus, make a Valentine’s Day card for your favorite animal. Free. 208-608-7760.
Valentine for AIDS: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7-17 (bidding ends at 4 p.m. Feb. 17), Flying M Coffeehouse, 500 W. Idaho St., Boise. More than 250 local artists will create and donate pieces for the annual silent art auction to benefit SNAP (Safety Net for AIDS Program). boise@flyingmcoffee.com.
Daddy Daughter Dance: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, Eagle City Hall, 660 E. Civic Lane. Valentine’s Day-themed dance with photo booths, crafts, snacks, dad joke competition. $30 per pair, $5 each additional daughter. Sign up at secure.rec1.com/ID/city-eagle/catalog. 208-489-8763.
Daddy Daughter Date Night: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way. Music, dancing, refreshments, activities and special entertainment. $9 for NRC members, $11 nonmembers. 208-468-5858, nampareccenter.org.
Valentine’s Dinners at The Bishops’ House: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Feb. 12-13, 2420 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Catered by Luciano’s, with wine and beverages included. Proceeds benefit the Friends of The Bishops’ House. $50. Reservations: 208-342-3279, thebishopshouse.org/page/events.
Bowling and Bubbly: 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, Pinz Bowling Center, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian (next to Roaring Springs). Free glass of champagne or sparkling cider while you bowl with your sweetheart. 208-898-0900, pinzbowlingidaho.com.
Opera Idaho’s Operatini: Eternal Love: 5:30 and 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Opera in a relaxed setting with a dinner bar and a specially designed martini based on the theme. $22 general, $30 preferred, does not include drinks. 208-331-4930, operaidaho.org.
Lizzy Hoyt: New Lady on the Prairie: Valentine’s dinner at 6 p.m. (Langroise) and concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. Canadian Celtic folk artist. $10, $15 and $25 general, $5, $8 and $12 children. Dinner is $30, includes glass of wine/sparking cider and chocolates. 208-459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Steve Fulton Music & Friends Valentine’s Concert: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, Cinder Wines, 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. Music, dinner catered by Open Table Boise, wine. $100. eventbrite.com.
Valentine’s Sushi-Pop Up: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road, Suite 140, Boise. Sushi dinner prepared by Genki Takoyaki. Details on Facebook.
Woo at the Zoo: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive, Boise. Guided stroll through the zoo, presentations by zookeepers regarding animal breeding in zoos, up-close animal encounters and other animal-amore-related activities. A pasta dinner, dessert, drinks, photos with your sweetheart, and take-home chocolate are included. Open to both singles and couples 18 and older. $45 for zoo members, $50 nonmembers. Register: 208-608-7680.
Festivals/Fairs
McCall Winter Carnival: Continues daily through Sunday, Feb. 3, McCall. Snow sculptures, music, daily events spanning everything from comedy shows to art auctions, snowbike races to the Monster Dog Pull, more. mccallchamber.org/winter-carnival.
Family of Women Film Festival: Screenings at 3 and 7 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, Feb. 27-March 3, Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., Ketchum. Five documentary films and one dramatic film each providing an important perspective on the lives of women. $15 per film or $60 for all five (choose matinee or evening), available in advance at Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum and at the door. familyofwomanfilmfestival.org. Additional highlights:
▪ Monday, Feb. 25: Festival presents “Mrs. Goundo’s Daughter” at a free presentation at The Community Library, Ketchum, as the Festival’s Filmmaker Retrospective.
▪ Tuesday-Wednesday, Feb. 26-27: Festival will also present “The Bleeding Edge” on Feb. 26, and “The Judge” on Feb. 27, at Boise State University. Free.
Music
U.S. Air Force Academy Band’s Rampart Winds in Concert: Theme is “Our Nation’s Tribute” and features classical music from American composers along with familiar classical favorites, movie hits and patriotic music. Free.
▪ 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise.
▪ 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise.
Performance Arts
Ballet Idaho’s (re)Define: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 8-9, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Choreography by George Balanchine, Alejandro Cerrudo, Craig Davidson, Penny Saunders, and a world premiere by Danielle Rowe. $38, $46 and $58. 208-343-0556, balletidaho.org.
Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise. $30 general, $25 seniors, $10 students, free for children with paid adult. 208-297-3182, boisebaroque.org.
Boise Phil Viennese Masters: Guest soloist Natasha Paremski. Two free tickets available to all furloughed government employees for either the Feb. 15 or 16 performance. Call to redeem offer. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Friday, Feb. 15: 7:30 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $23-$50, $10 students.
▪ Saturday, Feb. 16: 7:30 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $25-$72, $12 students.
Opera Idaho “Aida”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $24-$72 general, $22-$65 seniors, $18-$56 students and children 3-13. operaidaho.org.
Specialty/Trade Shows
Idaho Scrapbook Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. National vendors with the latest products and classes available to teach the latest techniques. $7 per day or $12 for both days. idahoscrapbookshow.com.
Boise Golf and Travel Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. More than 70 exhibitors representing golf retailers, manufacturers and travel; PGA quick tip instruction; demo area; putting and long drive contests; kids zone; show specials; more. Every adult paid admission will receive a free round of golf from Eagle Hills Golf Course. $12 admission, free for children 12 and younger. boisegolfshow.com.
Idaho Gem and Mineral Show: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood 3St., Garden City. Exhibits and educational displays of fluorescent minerals, gems, fossils, and one-of-a-kind jewelry. $4 general, free for children 12 and younger. idahogemclub.com.
Spectator Sports
Boise State Broncos men’s basketball: Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $10-$20. 208-426-4737, broncosports.com/tickets.
▪ Wednesday, Feb. 6: vs. UNLV, 9 p.m.
▪ Saturday, Feb. 9: vs. San Jose State, noon
▪ Saturday, Feb. 23: vs. Utah State, 2 p.m.
▪ Wednesday, Feb. 27: vs. Colorado State, 7 p.m.
Idaho Steelheads hockey: 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $20-$43. 208-331-8497, idahosteelheads.com.
▪ Wednesday, Feb. 13, and Friday-Saturday, Feb. 15-16: vs. Rapid City Rush
▪ Wednesday, Feb. 20, and Friday-Saturday, Feb. 22-23: vs. Tulsa Oilers
Theater
CFA Children’s Theatre’s “Hot as Summer, Cold as Winter”: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, and 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $6, $8 and $12 general, $4, $5 and $10 children. 208-459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Music Theatre of Idaho’s “Mamma Mia!”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $24 general, $22 seniors, $20 students. 208-468-2385, broadwaynampa.org.
Boise Little Theater’s “The Baker’s Dozen”: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 1-2; 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, 100 E. Fort St. $15 general, $12 seniors, students and children 17 and younger, in advance. $17 and $13 at the door. 208-342-5104, boiselittletheater.org.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “A Comedy of Tenors”: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 1-2, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15. 208-342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
“The Great Gatsby Ball”: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, and Thursdays-Saturdays, Feb. 7-9 and 14-16, The Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave. $25 show only, $59 for dinner and show, $99 dinner and show for two. eventbrite.com. Other ticket options as well.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “Lewiston”: 7 p.m. Feb. 6-7, 20, 28, March 6; and 8 p.m. Feb. 8-9, 22-23, March 8-9; 2 p.m. matinee March 2, 854 Fulton St. $38 Fridays-Saturdays, $28 Wednesdays-Thursdays and matinees, $20 previews (Feb. 6-8), $18 all student tickets. 208-331-9224, bctheater.org.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “Clarkston”: 7 p.m. Feb. 13-14, 21, 27, March 7; and 8 p.m. Feb. 15-16, March 1-2; 2 p.m. matinee Feb. 23 and March 9, 854 Fulton St. $38 Fridays-Saturdays, $28 Wednesdays-Thursdays and matinees, $20 previews (Feb. 13-15), $18 all student tickets. 208-331-9224, bctheater.org.
Company of Fools’ “4000 Miles”: 7 p.m. Feb. 13-14, 8 p.m. Feb. 15-16, 3 p.m. Feb. 17, 7 p.m. Feb. 20-21, 8 p.m. Feb. 22-23, 3 p.m. Feb. 24, 7 p.m. Feb. 27-28, 8 p.m. March 1-2, The Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., Hailey. $40 general, $35 Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $15 students. “Pay what you feel” preview is Feb. 13. Group rates available. 208-578-9122, sunvalleycenter.org.
DAILY CALENDAR
Feb. 1
Front Street Fights 18: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Drew “The Eternal Fire” Brokenshire returns to defend his Featherweight Title against Idaho native Andrew “Hurricane” Cruz. $20-$50. 208-331-8497, centurylinkarenaboise.com.
Whose Live Anyway?: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Improvised comedy and song, all based on audience suggestions, by “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Dave Foley and Joel Murray. $33, $39, $67. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Feb. 2
Ullr Fest: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation, 2600 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. Family-friendly celebration to thank Ullr, Norse god of winter and stepson of Thor, for bringing the snow. Ski and ride while finding prizes on the mountain (lift ticket required for mountain medallions but some medallions will be in the lodge for those who don’t ski). Also, demonstrations, food, vendors, raffle, more. Free.
Idaho Chinese New Year Celebration: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, NNU Brandt Fine Arts and Convocation Center, 707 Fern St., Nampa. Community booth displays and performances by local artists, such as the Boise Chinese Traditional Dance Group, Chinese folk and pop songs, and special appearance and performance by 2018 Miss Idaho Nina Forest. $10 general, $5 children 2-12, free for seniors and ages younger than 2. eventbrite.com.
Winemaker’s Dinner: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, The Narrows Steakhouse, Shore Lodge, 501 W. Lake St., McCall. Five-course dinner with Lorenzo Trefethen of Trefethen Family Vineyards. $115 per person, taxes and gratuity not included. Reservations: 208-630-0274.
Idaho Contemporary Instrumental Concert: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, Welch Music, 12516 W. Fairview Ave., Boise. Featuring Michele McLaughlin, Joseph L Young and Lynn Tredeau. $15. eventbrite.com.
Boise Phil Silent Movies: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Classical film selections such as Laurel and Hardy favorites, with music by the Boise Phil and Ben Model, organist. $14.15-$23.58. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.
Hoochie Coochie Men: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $15 general, $20 preferred. eventbrite.com. $20 and $25 at the door.
Start Making Sense: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, The Olympic, 1009 Main St., Boise. Talking Heads tribute. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $20 day of show. Note: new venue, moved from Knitting Factory
Chrome Sparks: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Lip Talk, Kalbells. $12. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $15 day of show.
Feb. 4
An Acoustic Evening with Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt: 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $39.50-$95. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Feb. 5
King Tuff: 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. Opening: Broncho, Tropa Magica, Pinky Pinky. $16. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $18 day of show.
Feb. 7
Minor Paradox Album Release Party: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, The Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise. Free.
Feb. 8
Bikin’ for Lovin’ to the Moon and Back: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, Boise Bicycle Project, 1027 Lusk St., and Spacebar Arcade, 200 N. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Free beer provided by Lost Grove Brewing, raffle and tandem photo booth from 6 to 7 p.m. at BBP, then at 7 p.m. gear up and take off to Spacebar where raffle winners will be announced and high scores will be beat. Free. Details on Facebook.
VIVA Trio: 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, Four Rivers Cultural Center, Meyer McLean Performing Arts Theater, 676 S.W. 5th Ave., Ontario. $20 general, $10 students, at eventbrite.com or at the door. 208-642-4997.
Del Parkinson and Jeffrey Shumway (American Piano Duo): 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Featuring world premiere of a new work for two pianos and percussion. $7 general, $5 seniors, free to students.
Jim Breuer: 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $25 general, $35 reserved, $65 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
Feb. 9
Spring Garden School: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, Edwards Greenhouse, 4106 Sand Creek, Boise. Sponsored by The University of Idaho Master Gardeners and Edwards Greenhouse. $5. 208-287-5917.
Girls Day Out Expo: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, Galaxy Event Center, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. Hand-crafted jewelry, local sweets and savories, artisans, crafts, boutique businesses, home decor, apparel, beauty products and services from around the Treasure Valley. Free. ibleventsinc.com/events/girls-day-out.
Cupid’s Undie Run: Party starts at noon and run at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, Tom Grainey’s, 109 S. 6th St., Boise. One-mile(ish) fun run to benefit the Children’s Tumor Foundation. Registration is $40, $45 on Feb. 2 and $50 at the door. cupids.org/city/boise/.
Lunar New Year Celebration: 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, TradeViet Asian Grocery Store, 10539 W. Overland Road, Boise. Firecracker power cord and confetti shoot, lion dance on the jongs, professional singer performance, raffle drawing. Each kid will be gifted one red envelope lucky money and take pictures with Asian characters: lucky Buddha, God of Wealth and Lion Dance team. Free.
Woodland Empire 5th Anniversary Party: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, Woodland Empire Ale Craft, 1114 W. Front St., Boise. Dress up as your favorite rock, pop or rap star, and win prizes. Also, music videos, karaoke and the release of Chapter 5, Woodland’s whiskey barrel-aged Belgian Quad.
August Burns Red: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Fit For a King, Miss May I, Crystal Lake. $22.50 general ($25 door), $55 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
Feb. 10
Del Parkinson: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Piano soloist in Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” with BSU symphony orchestra. $7 general, $5 seniors, free to students.
Fruition: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. Opening: Dead Winter Carpenters. $16. eventbrite.com.
Symphony Orchestra Concert: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Presented by the Department of Music at Boise State University. Benefits BSU music scholarships. $7 general, $5 seniors, free for children, non-BSU students and BSU faculty, staff and students.
Hippo Campus: 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $22 day of show. Note: new venue, moved from Knitting Factory
Feb. 12
Boise Phil BPYO Winter Concert: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $8 per person or $35 for families of five or more. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.
The Nels Cline 4: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. $20. eventbrite.com. $25 day of show.
Feb. 14
Hippie Sabotage: 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $20-$50. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
Feb. 15
“PJ Masks Live: Save the Day!”: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $25-$110. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Feb. 16
Cabin Fever Reliever: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, Karcher Mall, 1509 Caldwell Blvd., Caldwell. Clinics for children in archery, casting, fly tying, hunter safety, water safety, etc. Goodie bags for kids. Benefits Kids First Cast. Free. kidsfirstcast.org.
Idaho City Chili Cook-Off: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, Idaho City Visitor Center, Main Street and Idaho 21. Sample chili (served at noon) and vote for your favorite. Also, music, beer, raffle, silent auction, vendors. $5 admission. idahocitychamber.org.
Feb. 17
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: King for a Day: 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $22.50-$75. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Feb. 20
Idaho Business and Technology Expo: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Seminars, speaker panels, networking lounges, competitions, more. Free to attend, $30 for seminar luncheon. 208-376-0464, idahotechexpo.com.
Boogie T.rio: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $10 first 100 tickets sold, $20 general ($25 door), $35 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
Gryffin: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.
Feb. 21
Ada County Lincoln Day Association Banquet: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Featuring speaker Doris Kearns Goodwin, world-renowned presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize winning, New York Times No. 1 bestselling author. $70. AdaCountyLincolnDay.org.
Gem’s Gala/Fundraiser Party: 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, Gem Center for the Arts, 2417 W. Bank Drive, Boise. Grand opening of “2417” Immersive Art Experience and of the Illusion Lounge, along with music, comedy, puppets, artist throwdown competition, virtual reality art and experiences, silent auction, food, games, more. Free. gemcenterforthearts.com/gala-fundraiser.
Feb. 23
Kid’s Fair: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Petting zoo, face painting, reptile adventures, arts and crafts, booths, games, more. $5 general, $4 children 3-12, free for ages 2 and younger. kidsfairboise.com.
Destination:Beer: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, Depot Park, 1101 3rd Ave., McCall. Unlimited samples from more than twenty Idaho breweries alongside appetizers from Delish Catering and Brundage Mountain. $69 general ($80 at door), $25 designated driver. tickets.beerfests.com/event/destination-beer.
Starlight Snowshoe Benefit: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, Bogus Basin Nordic Lodge, 2600 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. Snowshoe under the stars on a lit path and then come into the lodge for a dinner buffet, music and raffle. Benefits JDRF to fund research for a cure, better treatments and prevention methods for type 1 diabetes. $20 general, $12 students and children younger than 13 or $62 per immediate family, includes use of snowshoes, at eventbrite.com or at the door.
Honor Band Concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Presented by the Department of Music at Boise State University. Benefits BSU music scholarships. $7 general, $5 seniors, free for children, non-BSU students and BSU faculty, staff and students.
Feb. 28
Sip n’ Purr: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St., Boise. Idaho wines, appetizers, live and silent auctions. Benefits the Idaho Humane Society. $40, includes complimentary glass of wine in commemorative glass. idahohumanesociety.org.
The Roadshow Tour: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. Features Matthew West, Tenth Avenue North, Matt Maher, worship with special guest Michael W. Smith and Leanna Crawford. $20-$55, plus VIP options. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.
Comments