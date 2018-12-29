Kick off the new year with concerts, comedians and a carnival on January’s calendar

Whew ... we made it!
But for those of you who can’t stop, won’t stop, there are some killer concerts this month — Elton John, Kris Kristofferson, Bob Seger — and comedy shows with Brian Regan and Paula Poundstone.
Bogus Basin will host its third annual New Yea’s Day Fireworks Show with Torchlight Parade.
And let’s not forget about the McCall Winter Carnival, which starts Jan. 25. Road trip!
Cheers to 2019!
Festivals/Fairs
Boise Valley Fly Fishers Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo: Noon to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. More than 60 exhibitors, educational programs, demonstrations, keynote speakers, two indoor casting ponds, more. $10 admission, free for children 13 and younger. bvffexpo.com.
McCall Winter Carnival: Friday, Jan. 25, through Sunday, Feb. 3, McCall. Snow sculptures, Torchlight and Mardi Gras Parades, music, daily events spanning everything from comedy shows to art auctions, snowbike races to the Monster Dog Pull, more. mccallchamber.org/winter-carnival.
Idaho Remodeling and Design Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Tour 100-plus exhibits to discover what’s hot in decorating, kitchen and bath renovations, landscaping and more. $6 admission, free for children 16 and younger. ibleventsinc.com.
Banff Mountain Film Festival: 7 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Jan. 28-30, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $18 general, $14 students and seniors. Three-day pass is $16. 208-387-1273, banffcentre.ca/banff-mountain-film-book-festival.
Music
Winter Blues Weekend: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 10-12, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Lineup: Jan. 10 is Gary Tackett Band, Jake Leg, BBQ Blues Band; Jan. 11 is Billy Blues Band, Blues Directors, Blues To Lose; Jan. 12 is Blues Addicts, SUDA, RJ McGinnis Band. $12 general, $15 preferred. eventbrite.com. $17 and $20 at the door.
The Buddy Holly Story: Featuring Vancouver Island native Zachary Stevenson.
▪ 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $23.75, $29.75, $34.75. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.
▪ 7:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Jan. 19-20, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $32 and $37. sapphireboise.com. Jan. 19 is sold out.
Performance Arts
Boise Phil Mendelssohn + More: 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Friday, Jan. 11: 7:30 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $23-$50, $10 students.
▪ Saturday, Jan. 12: 7:30 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $25-$72, $12 students.
Spectator Sports
Boise State Broncos men’s basketball: Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $10-$20. 208-426-4737, broncosports.com/tickets.
▪ Saturday, Jan. 5: vs. San Diego State, 8 p.m.
▪ Tuesday, Jan. 15: vs. Nevada, 7 p.m.
▪ Saturday, Jan. 19: vs. Fresno State, 3:30 p.m.
▪ Saturday, Jan. 26: vs. Wyoming, 2 p.m.
Idaho Steelheads hockey: 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $20-$43. 208-331-8497, idahosteelheads.com.
▪ Wednesday, Jan. 9, and Friday-Saturday, Jan. 11-2: vs. Toledo Walleye
▪ Wednesday, Jan. 16, and Friday-Saturday, Jan. 18-19: vs. Allen Americans
Gem State Invitational: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Jan. 25-27, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Sponsored by Gem State Gymnastics, the meet will feature competitions in men’s and women’s levels 1-10 Xcel. $TBA at the door.
Theater
Stage Coach Theatre’s “A Comedy of Tenors”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Jan. 11-12, 18-19, 25-26, Feb. 1-2; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 17, 24 and 31; 2 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 20 and 27, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15. 208-342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
Boise Little Theater’s “The Baker’s Dozen”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Jan. 18-19, 25-26, Feb. 1-2; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 24 and 31; 2 p.m. Jan. 27 and Feb. 2, 100 E. Fort St. $15 general, $12 seniors, students and children 17 and younger, in advance. $17 and $13 at the door. 208-342-5104, boiselittletheater.org.
“The King and I”: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26; and 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $42.50-$75. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Jan. 1
Great Polar Bear Challenge: Day-of registration at 10 a.m. with the plunge at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1, Lucky Peak Reservoir and Spring Shores Marina. Jump, water ski or wakeboard in the water. Benefits Make-A-Wish Idaho. Event is free; however, all participants are asked to fundraise a minimum of $50. Spectators welcome. idaho.wish.org.
New Year’s Day Fireworks Show: 3:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1, Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area, 2600 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise. Music by DJ One One starts at 3:30 p.m., free hot chocolate and cookies at 5:30 p.m., Torchlight parade at 6:15 p.m. and fireworks start at 6:30 p.m. bogusbasin.org/events.
Winter Garden aGlow: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1 (last admission at 9 p.m.), Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Display of more than 380,000 sparkling lights with special visits from Santa, local choirs, vendors, more. $10 general, $8 IBG members and children 5-12, in advance. Admission is $2 more at the gate, free for ages 4 and younger. 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Jan. 4
First Friday Square Dance: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, Mardi Gras Ballroom, 615 S. 9th St., Boise. No experience, partner or special attire needed. All dances taught on the spot. $7 at the door, free for ages 13 and younger.
Jan. 11
Brian Regan: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $52.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Elton John: 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $47.50-$197.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.
Jan. 12
Boise Contra Dance: 8 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, Broadway Dance Center, 893 E. Boise Ave., Boise. Music provided by Acrasians, with calling by Pat Blatter. Newcomers are encouraged to attend a 7:30 p.m. workshop prior to dancing at 8 p.m. Couples welcome; partners not required. $10 general, $8 members, $5 ages younger than 18. 208-342-6123.
Jan. 13
Cross Country Ski Clinic: 10 a.m. to noon or 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. (two sessions offered) Sunday, Jan. 13, Bogus Basin Nordic Center, Frontier Point Lodge, Boise. Choose either skate or classic technique instruction. $42 for one session or $63 for both. Fee does not include equipment rental or trail pass. All skill levels welcome. Register at bbnt.ski/public-clinic.
Tree City Chamber Players: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, Esther Simplot Performing Arts Academy, 516 S. 9th St., Boise. Debut recital from brand-new, Boise-based ensemble featuring Melanie Keller (flute), Ryan Klein (oboe), Brian Hodges (cello) and Betsi Hodges (piano.) Showcasing works by W.F. Bach, Hoover, Bruch, Rochberg and Telemann. $20 suggested donation, $10 seniors and students, free for children 12 and younger. treecitychamberplayers.com.
Jan. 15
Kris Kristofferson and The Strangers: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $35-$65. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Jan. 17
Lanco: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $22.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $25 day of show. Note: new venue, moved from Knitting Factory
Paula Poundstone: 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $36. 208-387-1273.
Jan. 18
Filmed by Bike: The World’s Best Bike Movies: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Features more than 15 films from all over the world. Boise showing is divided into two parts; Bike Love and Adventure Shorts. Fundraiser for Idaho Walk Bike Alliance. Beer and wine available with ID. $15 at egyptiantheatre.net, $20 at the door. Details on Facebook.
Happy Dog Piano Duo: 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. Pianists Eric Tran and Nathan Cheung. $10, $15 and $25 general, $5, $8 and $12 children. 208-459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
Jan. 19
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert: 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. The Boise Philharmonic perform John Williams’ score live from “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen. $54-$84. Ticketmaster.
Jan. 21
MLK Living Legacy Celebration March and Rally: March to the steps of the Capitol for a rally featuring student speakers between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. Monday Jan. 21 (depending on weather), Jordan Ballroom, Student Union Building, Boise State University. Free.
Idaho Human Rights Day Celebration: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21, Idaho State Capitol Rotunda, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Governor Brad Little will read the governor’s proclamation. Also, music performances, information tables. Free. Details on Facebook.
Jan. 23
Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!: 2:30 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 N. Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $20-$55. Pre-show at 1:15 p.m. is $20 (must also have a 2:30 p.m. event ticket). ICTickets, 208-442-3232.
Jan. 24
The Blues Groove: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $15 general, $18 preferred. eventbrite.com. $20 and $23 at the door.
Jan. 25
Bourbon & Betting: 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, The Mint, 116 S. Main St., Hailey. Texas hold ‘em poker tournament, as well as other open casino games including blackjack, roulette and craps. Also, an exclusive bourbon tasting with Grand Teton Distillery’s award-winning Idaho-made bourbons and vodkas. Benefits Company of Fools. $150-$10,000. sunvalleycenter.org.
Jan. 26
Canyon County Kids Expo: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Meet Chase, Skye and Marshall from PAW Patrol, and other activities. $5 general, $3 children 16 and younger. canyoncountykidsexpo.com.
Geek Gala and Auction: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, Crystal Ballroom, 802 W. Bannock St., Suite 202, Boise. Benefit for STEM education. Cocktail attire. $100. educate.reuseum.org/geek-gala.
Hell’s Belles: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $15. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $17 day of show. Note: rescheduled to April 5
Jan. 27
Boise Phil Uncorked Series: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Features the Boise Phil Chamber Players in an up close and personal setting, enhanced by beer and wine. $14.15-$23.58. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.
The Joel Frahm Quartet: Free Boise Community Jazz Symposium from 4 to 5 p.m. and concert from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $22.50-$55. 208-426-3498, boisejazzsociety.org.
The Green: 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $21. TicketWeb. $23 day of show. Opening: Eli-Mac, Fia.
Jan. 31
Bob Seger and The Silver Bullet Band: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Opening: The Record Company. $59.50-$119. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.
