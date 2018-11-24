Before 2018 ends, make the most of December’s festivities — and New Year’s Eve, of course

Better start now on preppin’ those lips — I’m talking scrubs, masks and balms — cuz we are getting close to kissing 2018 goodbye.
Hope 2018 treated everyone kindly.
Now let’s party! It’s time to start making those plans on how you’ll be ringin’ in 2019.
There’s plenty of kid-friendly options — Idaho Potato Drop, parties at both Pinz and Wahooz — but should you choose to celebrate sans rugrats, the Nampa Recreation Center will entertain kids ages 6-12 that night and parents can pick them up the next morning.
Downtown Boise is sure to be hoppin’, so have fun and be safe.
And prior to the celebratory Dec. 31, there will be Christmas light tours, “Nutcracker” performances, hockey games, festive concerts and other holiday-inspired events. Cheers!
New Year’s Eve
Idaho Potato Drop: 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, Capitol Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., in front of the Idaho Statehouse. Entertainment stages, a heated tent with hands-on activities for kids, food trucks, cocktail and beer garden, rail jam, fireworks, more. Free, but VIP tickets available at potatodropshop.com.
Wahooz New Year’s Eve Party: 5 p.m. to midnight Monday, Dec. 31, Wahooz Family Fun Zone, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. Unlimited Twister, Frog Hopper, bumper cars, laser maze, XD Dark Ride, mini golf, go-carts, more, plus a $5 game card and a midnight countdown party. $24.99 per person. 208-898-0900, wahoozfunzone.com.
▪ Wahooz “Noon Year’s Eve Party,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. With all the same activities as the evening’s event, but a noon countdown party. $19.99 per person.
New Year’s Lock In for Kids: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution. Stay locked in at the Nampa Rec Center all night and enjoy movies, swimming, games and a pizza party. A male and female supervisor will be with the children all night. Children should bring a sleeping bag, swim suit, towel and clothes to sleep in. For ages 6-12. Pick up at 9 a.m. next morning. $25 general, $20 NRC members. 208-468-5858.
Reckless Kelly: 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Family reunion NYE with Micky and The Motorcars, The Braun Brothers. $29.50 second 100 tickets sold, $35 after, $85 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash: 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane, Ketchum. Free champagne from 9 to 10 p.m., music by DJ Lady Sinclair, photo booth, midnight toast. Benefits the Sun Valley Center for the Arts. $150 per person. 208-726-9491, sunvalleycenter.org.
Pinz Z-Lounge Countdown Party: 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 31, Pinz Bowling Center at Wahooz, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. Cosmic bowling, nacho bar and dessert buffet (9:30 to 10:30 p.m.), one attraction pass, $5 game card and a midnight countdown party with champagne or sparkling cider. $45 general, $27 children 12 and younger, through Dec. 30; $5 more at the door if lanes available. 208-898-0900, pinzbowlingidaho.com.
Comedy
John Caparulo: 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6; 8 and 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 7-8, Liquid, 405 S. 8th St., Boise. $25. 208-941-2459, liquidboise.com.
Festivals/Fairs
City Santa: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 1, 8 and 15; and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, D.L. Evans Bank, 890 W. Main St., Boise. Tell Santa your Christmas wishes and get a picture take with Old St. Nick. Donations benefit the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. downtownboise.org/events/city-santa.
Indoor Winter Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 22, 8th and Fulton streets, Boise. 208-345-9287, theboisefarmersmarket.com.
Old Boise Model Railroad Club Holiday Open House: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 29, Pioneer Building, basement level, 6th and Main streets, Boise. Watch model trains running through scenic towns, mountains and industries. See passenger, freight, steam, diesel and special Christmas trains. Free.
Santa Claus Pet Photos: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, Bark n’ Purr, 1036 S. Vista Ave., Boise. Proceeds will benefit Conrad Strays spay neuter programs. $20 for a 5x7 print and a link to all your photos. Get a $5 discount on your photos by bringing a bag of cat food, or buy one at Bark n’ Purr, and donate it to Conrad Strays the day of the photo shoot.
Capital City Public Market: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 15, Grove Plaza, N. 8th and W. Main streets, Boise. 208-345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.
Boise Christmas Show: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Also, on Friday, Nov. 30. $5 general, $4 seniors, free for children 12 and younger. boisechristmasshow.com.
Santa’s Wonderland: Daily through Monday, Dec. 24, Cabela’s, 8109 W. Franklin Road, Boise. Write a letter to Santa and enjoy other free family holiday activities (crafts, games, coloring stations), free 4x6 photos with Santa. Also, a designated toy drop-off site for Toys for Tots. Free. For hours and details: cabelas.com/santafree.
Winter Garden aGlow: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. daily (last admission at 9 p.m.), through Tuesday, Jan. 1 (except Nov. 28 and Dec. 4), Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Display of more than 380,000 sparkling lights with special visits from Santa, local choirs, vendors, more. $10 general, $8 IBG members and children 5-12, in advance. Admission is $2 more at the gate, free for ages 4 and younger. 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Christmas Lights Tours: 6 and 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, Dec. 3-22 and 26-29, Elmer’s Restaurant, 1385 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Enclosed, heated trolley for a 75-minute tour of Christmas lights, accompanied by music. $16 general, $14 students, seniors, active military with ID, $7 children 7-12, $3 children 2-6, free for ages 2 and younger. 208-570-9025, boisetownshiptours.com.
Holiday Lights Trolley Tours: 7 p.m. Dec. 3-27 (closed Dec. 12, 14 and 25), Evergreen Business Mall, Cole and Ustick roads, Boise. Nightly tours start at 7 p.m.; additional tour times will be offered at 6 and 8 p.m. the closer we get to Christmas. Also, four tours of special Hanukkah music (Dec. 3-6). $18 general, $10 children 3-12, $5 ages 2 and younger. 208-433-0849, boisetrolleytours.com.
Scentsy’s Point of Lights Christmas Event: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Dec. 10-12, Scentsy Commons, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian. Christmas carols and holiday music, Santa, Clyde the Camel, complimentary hot cocoa and cookies, picture opportunities in front of the lights. Free.
Performance Arts
Tuba Christmas: tubachristmas.com.
▪ 4 p.m. Dec. 1, Idaho State Capitol Rotunda, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Free.
▪ Noon Dec. 8, Nampa Public Library lobby, 215 12th Ave. S. Free.
Jeff Hamilton Trio w/guitarist Graham Dechter: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. $22.50-$55. 208-426-3498, boisejazzsociety.org.
▪ Jazz informance at 4 p.m. and clinics at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, Morrison Center Recital Hall, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Free.
Eugene Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 4-5, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $25, $30 and $35 general, $15, $20 and $25 children. 208-459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
▪ Clara’s Tea Party: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Dec. 4-5, Langroise Center, College of Idaho campus, Caldwell. Face painting, ballet lessons, crafts, treats, and visits by “The Nutcracker” cast. $7.
Eugene Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker Jr.”: 1 and 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, Jewett Auditorium, College of Idaho, 2112 Cleveland Blvd., Caldwell. $12, $15 and $20 general, $8, $10 and $12 children. 208-459-5275, caldwellfinearts.org.
▪ Clara’s Tea Party: 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, Langroise Center, College of Idaho campus, Caldwell. Face painting, ballet lessons, crafts, treats, and visits by “The Nutcracker” cast. $7.
Boise Phil Holiday Pops: Family packages start at $50. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Friday, Dec. 7: 7:30 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $23-$50, $10 students.
▪ Saturday, Dec. 8: 7:30 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $25-$72, $12 students.
Ballet Idaho’s “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Dec. 13-14; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15; noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 16, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $38, $46 and $61. 208-343-0556, balletidaho.org.
Idaho Regional Ballet’s “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, Special Events Center, Boise State University. $18-$40. idahoregionalballet.com.
Xtreme Holiday Xtravaganza: 7 p.m. Sunday-Monday, Dec. 16-17, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Featuring Curtis Stigers and friends. Benefits Interfaith Sanctuary Homeless Shelter. $50 general, $100 reserved floor. egyptiantheatre.net.
Spectator Sports
Idaho Steelheads hockey: 7:10 p.m., CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. $20-$43. 208-331-8497, idahosteelheads.com.
▪ Friday-Saturday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1: vs. Jacksonville Icemen
▪ Friday-Saturday, Dec. 7-8: vs. Utah Grizzlies
▪ Wednesday, Dec. 12, and Friday-Saturday, Dec. 14-15: vs. Kansas City Mavericks
▪ Friday-Saturday, Dec. 21-22: vs. Utah Grizzlies
Boise State Broncos men’s basketball: Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. $10-$20. 208-426-4737, broncosports.com/tickets.
▪ Saturday, Dec. 8: vs. Central Washington, 2 p.m.
▪ Wednesday, Dec. 12: vs. Alabama State, 7 p.m.
▪ Saturday, Dec. 22: vs. Pacific, 1 p.m.
▪ Saturday, Dec. 29: vs. Oregon, 5:30 p.m.
Theater
Alley Repertory Theater’s “Jodi Sings Judy”: 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, 13-15, 20-22; 2 p.m. Dec. 16, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. Jodi Eichelberger and pianist Todd Dunnigan lead Boise singers and dancers as they reimagine Judy Garland’s one and only televised Christmas special which aired in 1963. $20 general, $15 students, seniors, military and matinee, at the door or alleyrep.org. Preview (Nov. 29) is $10 suggested minimum donation.
Boise Little Theater’s “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 7-8, 14-15; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 6 and 13; 2 p.m. Dec. 2, 9 and 15, 100 E. Fort St. $15 general, $12 seniors, students and children 17 and younger, in advance. $17 and $13 at the door. 208-342-5104, boiselittletheater.org.
“Finding Neverland”: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $37.50-$75. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “A Nice Family Christmas”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 7-8, 14-15; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and 13; 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 2 and 9, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15. 208-342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
Boise Contemporary Theater’s “With Love and a Major Organ”: 7 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Dec. 5-22; 2 p.m. matinees Saturdays, Dec. 15 and 22, 854 Fulton St. $38 Fridays-Saturdays, $28 Wednesdays-Thursdays and matinees, $20 previews (Dec. 5-7), $18 all student tickets. 208-331-9224, bctheater.org.
“Christmas Carols”: 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 7-8, The Balcony, 150 N. 8th St., Boise. Presented by LipsInc!, Idaho’s professional female impersonation troupe. $20. Reservations recommended: 208-368-0405.
DAILY CALENDAR
Dec. 1
Claus ‘N Paws: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 (last admission at 4:30 p.m.), Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Photo opportunities (for a small donation which benefits zoo programs), holiday crafts, face painting, and don’t miss the animal residents receiving their holiday gifts. Free. 208-608-7760, zooboise.org.
12 Bars of Xmas Bar Crawl: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, Downtown Boise. Drink and food specials, wristband for entry, 16-oz Bad Santa Stadium Cup for all your drinks, Santa hat for online orders (while supplies last). Costumes encouraged. $16, includes 16-oz Bad Santa Stadium Cup, at eventbrite.com. Find all the drinks and bars at xmasbarcrawl.com/boise.
Music Theatre of Idaho’s “She Loves Me”: 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Also, 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Nov. 29-30. $22 general, $20 seniors, $18 students. 208-468-2385, broadwaynampa.org.
Celtic Christmas with Irish Dance Idaho: 3:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, Special Events Center, Boise State University. Matinee is $5 or by donation; $16 evening show. irishdanceidaho.com.
Treasure Valley Night Light Parade: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, Downtown Caldwell. 208-459-7493, caldwellchamber.org.
Charity Breakdown Ball: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Music by We Were Giants, AsFireFalls, AVOID, Meridian Movement, Life Upon Liars. $5 general ($10 door). Ticketfly, 877-435-9849. Free admission with a toy donation to the Toys For Tots Foundation.
Jeff Engelbert Band: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Featuring Jennifer Lea with special guest Bobby Dee Keys and others for an evening of “Sounds of the 70’s.” $15 general, $20 preferred, at eventbrite.com.
Meridian Symphony presents “Winter Wonderland”: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, Centennial Performing Arts Center, 12400 W. McMillan Road, Boise. Featuring holiday classics old and new, including excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” Krogstad’s “The Bells of Christmas,” and the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s “Messiah” with special guests the Centennial High School Choir. Also, on Friday, Nov. 30. $11 general, $9 seniors, students, military, $4 child, in advance or at the door. 208-891-2721, meridiansymphony.org.
“A Winter Fantasy” Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise. Performed by the Boise Gay Men’s Chorus and Boise Women’s Chorus. $15 general, $10 students and seniors, $25 VIP. Brown Paper Tickets.
Boise Phil Handel’s Messiah: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, St. John’s Cathedral, 707 N. 8th St., Boise. Also, on Friday, Nov. 30. $30 general, $20 students. 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.
Dec. 2
Angel Vivaldi/Nita Strauss: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, The Shredder, 430 S. 10th St., Boise. $20 general, $50 VIP. angelvivaldiofficial.com.
Come Together Kuna Community Choir Christmas Concert: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, Kuna Performing Arts Center, 637 E. Deer Flat Road. Tickets are free and required to reserve a seat. 208-850-5784, ComeTogetherKuna@gmail.com.
Tommy Emmanuel w/Jerry Douglas: 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $34-$54. Ticketmaster, 208-427-1766.
Dec. 3
“Skid Row Marathon” screening: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. A Los Angeles judge starts a running club on skid row and helps its members get a second chance at life as they battle their addictions. Proceeds benefit the judge’s running club and Interfaith Sanctuary. $10 in advance at egyptiantheatre.net, $12 at the door. skidrowmarathon.com.
The Oak Ridge Boys: Shine the Light on Christmas: 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $40 and up. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Dec. 4
Evening of Memories: 7 p.m. Dec. 4, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Every year St. Luke’s Health System holds a memorial service and reception for individuals who have lost a child at one of the St. Luke’s hospitals in the Treasure Valley, on St. Luke’s Hospice, or in the community. The event includes a memorial service with music by local musicians, readings, and family participation. A reception will follow in which families will have a chance to talk with their former caregivers, their volunteers, and other families in attendance. Anyone seeking support is welcome to attend. Email bereavementsupport@slhs.org with questions.
Millennial Choirs & Orchestras — A Child Is Born: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $12-$32. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Dec. 5
Meridian Twilight Christmas Market: Noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, Meridian City Hall, 33 E. Broadway Ave. christmasinmeridian.org.
Garden City Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, Garden City City Hall, 6015 N. Glenwood St. Free.
Fettuccine Forum “Progressive Women, Suffrage Activists and Their Legacy”: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, Boise City Hall, 150 N. Capitol Blvd. Featuring Professor Veta Schlimgen of Gonzaga University on women’s Progressive Era activism. Free. boiseartsandhistory.org.
Dec. 6
Buy Idaho Holiday Market: 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St., Boise. More than 40 vendors, music by Greg B. Trio, local beer, and a visit from Santa. Free.
Opera Idaho’s Operatini: Holiday Spirits: 5:30 and 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, The Sapphire Room, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Opera Idaho’s Young Artists and members of Opera Idaho’s Resident Company will perform holiday, opera and musical theater favorites in a relaxed setting with a dinner bar and a specially designed martini based on the theme. $22 and $30, does not include drinks. eventbrite.com.
Conner Youngblood: 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $10. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $12 at the door.
Dec. 7
Tree of Remembrance: 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, Meridian Public Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane. Create your own holiday ornaments, in remembrance of someone you have lost. Opening ceremony with musicians Blaze & Kelly (7 to 7:30 p.m.). 208-947-6800.
Radio Boise Practice New Year’s Eve Party: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7, The Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St., Boise. Music, raffles, photo booth, food, beer and wine, and the drawing of the winner of the 2015 Fiat 500e. $15. eventbrite.com. $18 at the door.
Boise State University Family Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $10 general, $8 seniors, $2 children and non-BSU students. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Dec. 8
Cookie Bear Pancake Breakfast and Gingerbread Festival: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, Wahooz Family Fun Zone, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. Breakfast, cookie and ornament decorating; storytelling; holiday crafts; games, prizes; pictures with the Cookie Bear; viewing and voting on gingerbread house entries. $15 per person, includes pancake breakfast; $32.99 package includes a discounted three-hour play pass. idahopress.com/events/cookiebear.
Krampus Con — Bizarre Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, ABU Games, 7211 W. Colonial St., Boise. Artist Alley, guest speakers, comics, cosplay, games, more. Free, but $10 gets you early admission plus an exclusive Krampus krate with prizes, goodies, coupons, more. Details on Facebook.
Meridian Children’s Winterland Festival: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, Meridian Boys and Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road. Christmas-themed games, crafts, pictures with Santa, ornament making, trolley rides, more. Admission is free with a cash or canned food donation for the Meridian Food Bank. christmasinmeridian.org.
Opera Idaho Children’s Choruses’ Holiday Concert: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise. Free.
Santa’s Workshop: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way. Holiday crafts, cookie decorating, games and Santa. For ages 3-12. $6 general, $5 NRC members. Advanced registration recommended. 208-468-5858.
Eagle Country Christmas: 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. Horse-drawn carriage rides, music by children’s choirs, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday market, free hot cocoa, free children’s activities in heated tents, Christmas tree lighting (5:30 p.m.). Bring a new or gently used winter coat, or like winter items, for the One Warm Coat Drive benefiting the Boise Rescue Mission. Free. cityofeagle.org/countrychristmas.
The Musettes present “The Magic of Christmas”: 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Tunes like “Deck the Halls,” “Let Him In” and “In the Stable” will be performed. Free. nampaciviccenter.com.
Skate with Santa: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, Indian Creek Plaza, 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell. Snap a free photo with Santa and give him your wish list. Free. indiancreekplaza.com.
Night Light Parade: 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, Kuna. Starts at Bernie Fisher Park and heads west down Main Street to Avenue D. The city’s tree lighting ceremony will follow the parade at Bernie Fisher Park, 201 W. Main St. Before the parade, Kuna’s 4th Street Gym will host several events, including a children’s carnival and photo opportunities with Santa from 1 to 4 p.m.
Ida Ho Ho Benefit Concert: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, Visual Arts Collective, 3638 Osage St., Garden City. Featuring Sun Blood Stories, Eilen Jewell, Fulton and Hunt, Andy Byron and many others. Benefits the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. $15 at eventbrite.com, $20 at the door.
Idaho Contemporary Instrumental Concert Series: 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, Welch Music Center, 12516 W. Fairview Ave., Boise. Featuring Esteban Anastasio on guitar and Joey Curtin on piano. $10-15. eventbrite.com.
Dec. 9
Allen Stone: 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $15, $25 and $45. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
Dec. 14
Christmas Banquet: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise. Last year, Boise Rescue Mission served roughly 2,000 hot meals and gave out 1,500 food boxes to hungry families in need in Boise and Nampa during its Christmas Banquets. To register for a holiday food box, toys and/or a meal at the banquet, call 208-338-LIFE (5433). boiserm.org.
Dec. 15
Sports Card Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, Wyndham Garden Hotel, 3300 S. Vista Ave., Boise. Sports cards, entertainment cards, memorabilia and collectibles. Hosted by Jerry’s Rookie Shop. Free.
Wreaths Across America Remembrance Ceremony: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, Idaho State Veterans Cemetery, 10100 N. Horseshoe Bend Road, Boise. Community is invited to attend the brief outdoor ceremony and then take part in placing the wreaths on the graves and columbarium of more than 4,600 veterans and family members who are interred at the cemetery. To donate a wreath, go to wreathsacrossamerica.org or call 208-995-1640, wreaths4idahovets@gmail.com.
Christmas Banquet: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, College Church of the Nazarene, 504 E. Dewey Ave., Nampa. Last year, Boise Rescue Mission served roughly 2,000 hot meals and gave out 1,500 food boxes to hungry families in need in Boise and Nampa during its Christmas Banquets. To register for a holiday food box, toys and/or a meal at the banquet, call 208-338-LIFE (5433). boiserm.org.
Capital City Sound Chorus Christmas Concert and Bake Sale: Bake sale at 1 p.m. and music at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, Cathedral of the Rockies, 717 N. 11th St., Boise. Award-winning a cappella chorus presents “Holiday Harmony.” $10 general, $5 children 12 and younger, at the door. capitalcitysound.org.
Dec. 16
Idaho Learn to Ski Day: 8 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, Tamarack Resort, 311 Village Drive. Free complete learning package for ages 13 and up who have never skied or snowboarded before includes a learning area ticket, ski or snowboard rental (skis/board, boots, and poles) plus a 90 minute lesson. Reserve your spot online 48 hours in advance. tamarackidaho.com/event/idaho-learn-ski-day.
Dec. 17
“Are You Now, Or Have You Ever Been, A Pirate?”: 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 17, Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 Fulton St. Staged reading that follow a group of kids determined to make a life on the high seas, uncover buried treasure, and fend off the persnickety Nikki Pickett. Free.
Dec. 19
Logan Mize: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, Cowgirls, 353 N. Ave. E., Kuna. $15 general, $40 VIP. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.
Dec. 20
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl FCA Breakfast: 7:30 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. The breakfast, hosted by Fellowship of Christian Athletes, will include players and coaches from both teams, as well as featured speaker NFL Hall of Famer and Heisman Trophy recipient, Tim Brown. $45 general, $30 students/athletes. fcaidaho.org/fca-bowl-breakfast. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, Dec. 14.
The Gifts of Christmas: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Christmas concert performed by The Ambrose School, featuring all K-6 students along with the upper school choirs, orchestra, and special guests. $5 and $30. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Dec. 21
Darci Lynne and Friends: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. “America’s Got Talent” ventriloquist/singer Darci Lynne presents her Christmas show. $35 and $55. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, Albertsons Stadium, 1400 W. Bronco Lane, Boise. $20-$75. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1494.
Dec. 22
Bowling with Santa: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, Pinz Bowling Center at Wahooz, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane, Meridian. Kids will get unlimited bowling, shoe rentals, cookies and hot cocoa. $10. 208-898-0900, pinzbowlingidaho.com.
Dec. 29
Light Up the Night: 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, Brundage Mountain Resort, 3890 Goose Lake Road, McCall. Torchlight parade, slope-side fireworks show, Aglow on the Snow kids walking parade, and food and festivities for all ages in the lodge. brundage.com/event/light-up-the-night-2.
Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $20. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $22 day of show.
The Fab Four: 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Beatles tribute band. $35, $45 and $55. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766. All tickets increase $5 day of show.
