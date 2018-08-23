Fall festivals, football and FitOne - it must be September, folks!

September is here! Wahoo!
It’s a month favored by many — myself included — not only for its delightful transition into fall, with crisp air and a cozier wardrobe, but because it’s the start of football. (Go Steelers!)
And you know all you pumpkin spice fanatics are equally stoked, considering anything and everything gets a reboot with the seasonal flavor this time of year.
I’ll admit, I’m a fan of the pumpkin spiced lattes that trickle on to the coffee menus, but I’ll pass on the Pumpkin Spice Cheerios.
Speaking of pumpkins, families can start picking out theirs when The Farmstead and Linder Farms open up their doors on Friday, Sept. 21.
September also brings the much-loved Art in the Park, which always attracts an impressive crowd to Julia Davis Park. It’s hard not to get shoulder-checked as you meander the booths.
And ironically, Oktoberfest starts this month, which is just fine by me. Cheers!
Oktoberfest
Payette Brewing Oktoberfest: 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, 733 S. Pioneer St., Boise. Lots of beer, one liter Payette Oktoberfest branded steins, polka music, German inspired food, merchandise, more. 208-344-0011, Facebook.
Old Boise Oktoberfest: 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, Old Boise 6th & Main. Authentic German biers, games, food, and a kids fun zone (2 to 5 p.m.). Details on Facebook.
Oktoberfest: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. Beer garden, food, music by the Boise Valley Edelweiss Band, games, contests, children’s activities. $7 advance, $10-$11 at the door. Prost package is $20, includes a mug and two beer tokens. ICTickets.
Oktoberhaus — Oktoberfest Celebration: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, Powderhaus Brewing Company, 9719 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City. Traditional German food, beer and music. Details on Facebook.
Seasonal Mazes and Haunts
The Haunted World: Dusk to midnight Friday-Saturday and dusk to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29 and Oct. 1-31, Northside Boulevard and Idaho 20/26, four miles north of the Nampa sugar factory. Features a 35-acre outdoor haunt, a hostel asylum gone wrong (Skullvania) and a 15-acre corn maze. $24 general, $29 for fast-track pass, free for ages 5 and younger. hauntedworld.org.
The Farmstead Corn Maze and Pumpkin Festival: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 4 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 21 through Nov. 3, 1020 S. Rackham Way, Meridian. Corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayrides, food, games, pig races, farm pond fishing, more. $8.49 Monday-Thursday, $12.26 Friday-Saturday, in advance or at the gate. 208-922-5678, farmsteadfestival.com.
Linder Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 5 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Sept. 21 through Oct. 31, 7165 S. Linder Road, Meridian. Boise State corn maze, pumpkin patch, food, petting zoo, pony rides, more. Farm admission only, required: $5 Friday-Saturday, $4 Monday-Thursday, free for ages 3 and younger. Corn maze add-on: $7 general, $4 children 4-11. Half price for military. 208-371-0222, linderfarms.com.
Concert Series
Concerts in the Park: Gates at 11 a.m. and music from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays, through Sept. 9, Ste. Chapelle Winery, 19348 Lowell Road, Caldwell. Music, food, local vendors and plenty of wine. $12 general, $10 wine club member, in advance. $15 and $12 at the gate. 208-453-7843, ext. 3; stechapelle.com/events.
▪ Sept. 2: JR and The Stingrays
▪ Sept. 9: High Street
Great Garden Escape Concert Series: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, through Sept. 27, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. Picnic baskets welcome (no alcohol) or purchase from on-site vendors. Bring low back chairs or blankets. $10 general, $7 IBG members, $6 children 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger, at the gate. 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
▪ Sept. 6: Karl Blau
▪ Sept. 13: Boise Straight Ahead
▪ Sept. 27: Ryley Walker
Idaho Sawtooth Bluegrass Association Fall Festival and Jam: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15; and 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, Slocum Hall and Heritage Center, 2235 Paddock Ave., Weiser. Bluegrass band stage show; banjo, guitar, mandolin, fiddle and bass workshops; and jamming. $10, free for children 12 and younger. Camping available. 208-377-5326, idahosawtoothbluegrass.org.
Modest Music Fest: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 29-30, Downtown Moscow. 60-band festival featuring Lil B (headliner), Doug Martsch (of Built to Spill), Cosmos, Briana Marela, others. $30 for two-day wristband. eventbrite.com. $45 at the door. Daily show tickets also available at the door.
Festivals/Fairs
Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic: Morning flights, 6:45 to 8:30 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 1-2, Ann Morrison Park, 1000 Americana Blvd., Boise. Hot air balloon festival starts Wednesday, Aug. 29. Nite Glow from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 31 with music and demonstration inflations. Free. spiritofboise.com.
Atlanta Days: Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 1-2, Downtown Atlanta. On Saturday, gold panning, horseshoe competition, drone demo, silent and live auctions, luau dinner, and a street dance with music by Winewood. Sunday features breakfast and a community softball game. Event starts Friday, Aug. 31, with pizza, beer and wine, and music on Main Street by Strawberry Wine. Fundraiser for the Atlanta Emergency Medical Services Unit.
Hermit Music Festival: Saturday-Monday, Sept. 1-3, Treasure Valley venues. Concerts (local and regional scenes), hands-on workshops, country and square dances, food, craft wine and beer, children’s activities, camping, more. Festival starts Thursday, Aug. 30. $35 single-day pass (Saturday or Sunday at Indian Creek Winery), $30 students and seniors. $60 for weekend pass, $55 students and seniors. Dances (Friday at Mardi Gras) are included in weekend pass or $10 at the door. For tickets and a schedule, go to hermitmusicfestival.com. Tickets also available at the gate.
James Castle Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, Downtown Crouch (Garden Valley). Highlights include a student art show, acrylic arts exhibit in the Garden Valley Center for the Arts gallery, community art challenge, raffle and silent auction, performance by Middlefork Revival, arts and crafts market with food vendors, and James Castle history presentation. Free. gardenvalleycenterforthearts.org.
Meridian Art Week: Tuesday-Saturday, Sept. 4-8, Downtown Meridian. More activities planned this year including a group art project called Meridian Paints, a student short film festival and more. The week also includes popular events such as the Meridian Art Drop, which is a peer-to-peer art exchange throughout the week, and the high school chalk art competition among other activities. For a complete schedule, go to meridiancity.org/mac.
208 Comedy Fest: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 6-9, Boise (Egyptian Theatre, Even Stevens, Knitting Factory, Liquid, The Olympic). Individual tickets and festival passes available. 208comedyfest.com. Highlights:
▪ Derek Hughes at 4 p.m. ($15) and Kyle Kinane at 8:30 p.m. ($25) Saturday, Sept. 8, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise.
Art in the Park: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 7-8, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept 9, Julia Davis Park, 700 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Boise Art Museum presents a variety of contemporary arts and crafts, along with entertainment, park performances, food and hands-on activities for children. boiseartmuseum.org.
Last Splash Weekends: Noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Sept. 8-9 and 15-16 (weather permitting), Roaring Springs Waterpark, 400 W. Overland Road, Meridian. 208-884-8842, roaringsprings.com.
Hyde Park Street Fair: 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14; 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, Camel’s Back Park, 1200 W. Heron St., Boise. Music, food, beer and wine garden, vendors, children’s activities, community entertainers. Free. northendboise.org.
FitOne Healthy Living Expo: Noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St., Boise. Products, services and race packet pickup for the FitOne Family 5k, 10k and Half Marathon. Free. 381-2221, fitoneboise.org.
▪ FitOne Family 5k, 10k and Half Marathon, Saturday, Sept. 22, Capitol Boulevard and Bannock Street, Downtown Boise. Registration fees vary. Proceeds benefit St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital.
Boise Basin Quilt Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 28-29, Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Boise. More than 300 contemporary, art, vintage, and modern quilts; hand-crafted gifts for sale; vendors; demonstrations. $7 per day or $10 for both in advance, $8 and $11 at the door. boisebasinquilters.org/quilt-show.
GeekCraft Expo: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, Linen Building, 1402 W. Grove St., Boise. Handmade geek goods by local artisans, free make-n-take crafting activities for children and families. Cosplay encouraged. Free. Details on Facebook.
Performance Arts
Boise Philharmonic Brahms 1: 208-344-7849, boisephil.org.
▪ Friday, Sept. 7: 7:30 p.m., Brandt Center, Northwest Nazarene University, 707 Fern St., Nampa. $23-$50, $10 students.
▪ Saturday, Sept. 8: 7:30 p.m., Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $25-$75, $12 students.
LED: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 14-15, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Contemporary dance, music and visuals. Premiere of a brand new work, along with the return of Artificial Flowers and Intergalactic Mixtape. $30-$45. eventbrite.com.
Opera Idaho “West Side Story” in Concert: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. $25.50-$81. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1110.
Spectator Sports
Boise Hawks baseball vs. Eugene Emeralds: 7:15 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 1-2 (fireworks Sept. 2), and 5:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $8-$35 Saturday-Sunday, $12-$35 Feed Your Face Monday. Tickets increase $1 day of game. 208-322-5000, boisehawks.com.
Boise State Broncos football vs. UConn: 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, Albertsons Stadium, 1400 W. Bronco Lane, Boise. $33-$65 general, $31-$63 seniors, $19-$35 juniors. North End Zone tickets are $19. 208-426-4737, broncosports.com.
Albertsons Boise Open: Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 13-16, Hillcrest Country Club, 4610 W. Hillcrest Drive, Boise. Features 75 PGA Tour players and the top 75 Web.com Tour players off the 2018 money list as they compete for 25 PGA Tour cards and $1 million in prize money. $15 daily in advance or at the gate; weekly is $25 advance, $35 at the gate. More ticket options at albertsonsboiseopen.com.
▪ Cheap Trick perform a concert after golf concludes Friday, Sept. 14. Daily, weekly and other ticket options include the concert.
Theater
Music Theatre of Idaho’s “My Fair Lady”: 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S. $22 general, $20 seniors, $18 students. 208-468-2385, broadwaynampa.org.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Pride and Prejudice”: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1 (7:20 p.m. Greenshow mini-concert) and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2 (no Greenshow), ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$50 Saturday, $27-$40 Sunday. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
Stage Coach Theatre’s “Doublewide, Texas”: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, and Friday-Saturday, Sept. 7-8; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6; 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, 4802 W. Emerald St., Boise. $15. 208-342-2000, stagecoachtheatre.com.
Campfire Theatre Festival: Friday-Sunday, Sept. 7-9, Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 Fulton St. Staged readings from up and coming playwrights across the country, guest artist performances from local artists such as Project Flux and Story Story Night, and workshops by professional artists. $10 individual ticket or $55 for festival pass. campfiretheatrefestival.com/schedule.
Idaho Shakespeare Festival’s “Beehive — The 60s Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 7 (preview), Sept. 8 (opening night), Sept. 9 (family night), Sept. 11-16, 18-23, 25-30, ISF Amphitheater, 5657 Warm Springs Ave., Boise. $35-$50 Fridays-Saturdays, $27-$40 Sundays and Tuesdays-Thursdays. Preview (Sept. 7): $30 reserved, $20 general. Family night (Sept. 9): $40 reserved, $27 general, $13 children 6-17. Any night, $20 students with valid ID. 208-336-9221, idahoshakespeare.org.
Boise Little Theater’s “Musical Comedy Murders of 1940”: 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Sept. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 13 and 20; 2 p.m. Sept. 16 and 22, 100 E. Fort St. $15 general, $12 seniors, students and children 17 and younger, in advance. $17 and $13 at the door. 208-342-5104, boiselittletheater.org.
“Murder at the Juice Joint”: Speakeasy murder mystery. 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, Sept. 21-22, 27-29 and Oct. 4-6, Playhouse Boise, 8001 Faiview Ave. $25. Couples, group and dinner/show pricing available. 208-779-0092, playhouseboise.com.
Farmers Markets
Moscow Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 27, Main Street and Friendship Square, Moscow. 208-883-7132, ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Boise Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 22, Republic parking lot, 10th and Grove streets, Boise. 208-345-9287, theboisefarmersmarket.com.
Capital City Public Market: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, through Dec. 15, 8th and Idaho streets, Boise. 208-345-3499, capitalcitypublicmarket.com.
Emmett Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, and 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, through Oct. 31, Blaser Park, N. Washington Avenue and W. Park Street, Emmett. 208-550-4459, emmettfarmersmarket.com.
Kuna Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 29, Bernie Fisher Park, 201 W. Main St. 208-922-5929, kunafarmersmarket.com.
Meridian Main Street Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, Meridian City Hall Plaza and Broadway, between Main and Meridian. 208-495-4530, meridianmainstreetmarket.com.
Nampa Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 27, Lloyd Square Park, 13th and Front streets. 208-461-3814, nampafarmersmarket.com.
Eagle Saturday Market: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 13, Heritage Park, 185 E. State St., Eagle. 208-489-8763, facebook.com/eaglesaturdaymarket.
Caldwell Farmers Market: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Sept. 26, Indian Creek Park at Blaine Street and Kimball Avenue next to Treasure Valley Community College. 208-571-3474, caldwellidfarmersmarket.com.
DAILY CALENDAR
Sept. 1
Wagon Days: Saturday, Sept. 1, Ketchum/Sun Valley area. Event starts Friday, Aug. 31. Cowboy poets, music, pancake breakfast, bareback riding demonstration, arts and crafts, antique fair, Big Hitch Parade (1 p.m. Saturday), free street party with The Last Bandoleros following the parade. wagondays.org.
Rediscovered Bookstore Birthday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. Rediscovered Books is 12 years old. Mother Bruce, the grouchy bear of the books by Peter T. Higgins, will be in store from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, games, snacks, prizes, new merchandise. Free. 208-376-4229.
Gods of Rock Tribute: 7 p.m. Sept. 1, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Honoring fallen rock icons. Actual Depiction, Nude Oil, Vindicata, Like No One, and 57 Heavy pay tribute to Soundgarden, INXS, Nirvana, Amy Winehouse, Thin Lizzy, Sublime, Audio Slave, Pennywise, The Doors, more. Proceeds benefit American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. $10. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849. $15 at the door, $5 military vets w/ID.
Sept. 2
“American Idol” auditions: Sunday, Sept. 2, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St., abc.go.com/shows/american-idol/auditions.
Gov’t Mule: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. $35-$105. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
J. Cole: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 2, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. Opening: Young Thug, Earthgang. $39.50-$99.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.
Sept. 3
Japan Day: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 3, The Basque Center, 601 W. Grove St., Boise. Japanese dance, music, performance, games, food truck, display booths, more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 3, The Basque Center, 601 W. Grove St., Boise. Free. idahojapaneseassociation.org.
Sept. 4
Jason Mraz: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Opening: Brett Dennen. $30-$70. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.
Cold War Kids: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 4, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $26.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $28 day of show.
Sept. 5
Idaho Job and Career Fair: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 5, Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise. Network with more than 50 companies. Experienced and first-time job seekers welcome. Job seekers should bring plenty of resumes, dress for success, and register to attend this free event at ibleventsinc.com/events/idaho-job-career-fair.
Sept. 6
Old Boise’s End of Summer Party: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, Old Boise 6th and Main in the Wiseguy Pizza Pie parking lot. Music by Addam Chavarria and Boise Rockeoke, food and drink, children’s activities, freebies, basement sale in the Pioneer Building, more. Free. RSVP on Facebook.
Meridian Arts Foundation Art Sip: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, Something Special Antiques, 134 E. State Ave., Meridian. Performances from Treasure Valley Children’s Theater, wine from Indian Creek Winery and Vizcaya Winery, beer from Kahootz, catering by 3 Girls Catering, silent auction. $45, includes wine glass, two drinks, door prize ticket. 208-495-4530 or Facebook.
Nocturne Auction: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, World Center for Birds of Prey, 5668 W. Flying Hawk Lane, Boise. Bid on works by well-known local artists, raptor-related travels experiences, more. Drinks and tapas served. Benefits education programs at the World Center for Birds of Prey. $35 per person, $60 per couple. 208-362-3716, nocturne.afrogs.org.
Mat Franco: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Magician was the season 9 winner of “America’s Got Talent.” $33-$147.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.
Milky Chance: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $30. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $32 day of show.
Sept. 7
Scentsy’s Rock-a-Thon and Fireworks Show: 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, Scentsy Commons, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian. 12-hour, community-wide Rock-a-Thon to raise funds for The Women’s and Children’s Alliance. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 70 rocking chairs will line Eagle Road with volunteers rocking to raise money. The community celebration will end with a firework show at 9 p.m. to celebrate the funds raised. scentsyrockathon.com.
University of Idaho Fruit Field Day: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, U of I Parma Research and Extension Center Pomology Orchard and Vineyard site, 31727 Parma Road, about four miles north of Parma. Several cultivars of new table grapes, peaches, nectarines, apples, plums, quince, Asian pears, and other alternative fruits will be presented during the tour. Participants can taste many of these fruits. Free. 208-722-6701, ext. 16228; 208-722-6701, ext. 16225.
Sept. 8
Breath-a-Palooza: Program at 9 a.m. and walk at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Spread awareness and raise funds for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Register at secure.qgiv.com/event/937781/.
Rock’N Brews and BBQ Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, Boise Spectrum, 7609 W. Overland Road. Barbecue showdown, beer tasting, music, local chef cooking and barbecuing demonstrations, vendors. $25 for unlimited tastings in advance, $30 at the door. Free to attend. idahobbq.com.
Just How Old is the Earth?: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Patrick Cavanaugh will outline the search and how the answer came from an unexpected source. $5 general, free for members. 208-368-9876, idahomuseum.org.
Happy Jack Cat Fundraiser: 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, Pizza Pie Cafe, 2757 S. Broadway Ave., Boise. Pizza, pictures with costumed characters, drawing for a free large dessert pizza. happyjackcats.org.
Sept. 9
Capitol Table: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, Downtown Boise. A table is set up beneath the dome of the Idaho Statehouse, stretching the length of Capitol Boulevard from Bannock to Jefferson streets. Diners will enjoy a meal paired with wines from their choice of featured restaurants to raise funds for a local cause. $150 per person. Group packages available. downtownboise.org/events/capitol-table.
Sept. 11
Nampa’s Taste of Idaho: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, Lakeview Park, Garrity Boulevard and 16th Ave. N., Nampa. Dinner prepared by local chefs, wine, beer, soda, music. $40. RSVP: 208-466-4641, nampa.com.
Sept. 13
Paint Nite: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, White Dog Brewing, 705 W. Fulton St., Boise. Painting, conversation and beer. Fundraiser for Opal Theatre Company. $45. paintnite.com.
David Phelps: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, Nampa College Church, 504 E. Dewey Ave. Phelps teams up with the new Christian vocal group, Cana’s Voice to present The Big Voice Tour. Special guest is Geron Davis. $25, $35, $50. imcconcerts.com.
Lizzo: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. $25. TicketWeb. $27 day of show.
Sep. 14
Meridian Business Day: 8 a.m. to noon Friday, Sept. 14, Meridian City Hall. Offers business community the chance to collaborate and it provides an opportunity for business owners and professionals to participate in workshops focused on education, networking and business growth. For more information about the workshops being offered, the schedule (including a pre-event mixer) or to register for this free event, go to meridianbusinessday.com.
Sept. 15
Snake River and Owyhee Volcanics: Register at Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, for an 8 a.m. departure. Explore volcanic features along the Snake River and south in Owyhee County with co-leaders Steve Cox and Terry Panhorst. Arrive back at IMMG around 6 p.m. Dress for the weather (sturdy shoes). Bring lunch and water. No low-clearance cars. No pre-signup required. $15 general, $10 IMMG members. 208-853-1678, idahomuseum.org.
Harvest Classic: 8 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, Nampa Recreation Center, 131 Constitution Way. Features an 8k run or wheelchair race, two-mile run/walk, one-mile non-competitive race, food, prizes, entertainment, vendor booths. Proceeds benefit youth through the purchase of P.E. equipment for local schools and Nampa Parks and Recreation Department Scholarship Fund. $10 for one-mile non-competitive race ($15 after Sept. 11), $20 for two-mile run/walk, or 8k run ($25 after Sept. 11). Group prices available. 208-468-5858.
Idaho Flea Market: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, Memorial Stadium, 5600 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Highlights vendors throughout the Treasure Valley with free kid-friendly activities. Free. theidahofleamarket.com.
Sports Card Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, Wyndham Garden Hotel, 3300 S. Vista Ave., Boise. Sports and entertainment cards, memorabilia and collectibles. Presented by Jerry’s Rookie Shop. Free.
Community Block Party: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, 1900 N. Records Ave., Meridian. Unites businesses and organizations whose programs promote healthy lifestyles, develop creativity and inspire the concept of play. Features inflatables, a mascot dance-off, performances by local youth groups, vendors, food trucks, more. Free. meridiancity.org/blockparty.
Crater Crawl — Run Around the Rings: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 15, Crater Rings, a national natural landmark on Main Cinder Butte Road, Mountain Home. Run or hike a challenging 10k course or a 2.9 mile out-and-back course. $35. Onsite registration available for $45. cratercrawl.com.
Shine — Good as Gold: 5:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 15, Boise Centre, 850 W. Front St. Black-tie event. Dinner and cocktails, Art in Action performance by Brian Olsen, live auction, camp games and activities, music by No Limits. Fundraiser for Camp Rainbow Gold. $200. shineforcamp.org.
Zoobilee: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, Zoo Boise, 355 Julia Davis Drive. Cuisine and drinks from local restaurants, music, live and silent auctions, and special zoo experiences. Benefits Zoo Boise. $100. zooboise.org.
Season Opening Gala Celebration: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, Boise Contemporary Theater, 854 Fulton St. Performances by Brian Quijada, Lauren Weedman and the students of BCT Theater Lab; dinner; and live and silent auctions. $150. 208-331-9224, bctheater.org.
Helina Marie’s 15 Year Anniversary: 7 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, 11053 W. State St., Star. Food, DJ, dancing, wines, beers, specialty cocktails, more. Dress in a wine or beer inspired costume and win gift cards, prizes and awards. $10 or $8 wine club. helinamaries.com.
Sept. 16
Southwest Idaho All British Field Meet Car Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, The Village at Meridian, N. Eagle Road and E. Fairview Avenue. All British vehicles are welcome. Also, music by West Abbey Road, beer tent, accepting food and donations for the Meridian Food Bank. Registration fee is $25 for cars and $15 for motorcycles. Free to attend. 208-890-7252, swiabfm.org.
Rock Party: Noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16, Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise. Hands-on activity stations for kids covering Idaho mining history, fossils and geology; hillside geology hikes; gold panning; geode-cracking. $5 general, $2 children 4-17, free for ages 3 and younger and IMMG members. 208-283-3186, idahomuseum.org.
Sept. 17
Rise Against: 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: AFI, Anti Flag. $36.75 general ($41.75 door), $76.75 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
Dave Mason and Steve Cropper: 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 17, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $45, $55 and $69, $175 VIP. egyptiantheatre.net.
Sept. 18
Idaho River Talks: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, Idaho River Sports, 601 N. Whitewater Park Blvd., Boise. 50th Anniversary Wild and Scenic Celebration: An expedition, through the Middle Fork Salmon River and the Big Horn Crags. Free. 208-343-7481, idahorivers.org.
Sept. 19
Idaho Whitewater Association’s Summer Roundup: 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, Lost Grove Brewery, 1026 S. La Pointe St., Boise. Evening of story telling and camaraderie with fellow rafters over a cold brew. Also, raffle and silent auction. idahowhitewater.net.
Sept. 20
Luke Bryan: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. Opening: Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce. $59.75, $75 and $99.75. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.
The Avett Brothers: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. $45. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.
Levee Town: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, Playhouse Boise, 8001 Faiview Ave. $15 general, $40 VIP (for two). 208-779-0092, playhouseboise.com.
My Father’s Idaho: A Father’s Photographs, a Daughter’s Songs, a Poignant Look Back in Time: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, Sapphire Room, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. Presentation by daughter, Rifka Helton. $15 general, $20 preferred, at eventbrite.com. $20 and $25 at the door.
Nelly: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $35 general ($40 door), $75 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
Sept. 21
Bellator: 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Former two-time featherweight world champ Pat Curran (23-7) squares off against undefeated A.J. McKee (11-0) in the main event. $30-$150. centurylinkarenaboise.com.
Change Your World Celebration: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd., Boise. Featured educator Greg Forbes Siegman. Benefit for Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. $100. wassmuthcenter.org.
Girl’s Night Out: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, El Korah Shrine Center, 1118 W. Idaho St., Boise. Wine tasting, chocolate fountain, silent auction, door prizes, more. $30. 208-549-0198, 208-859-8136.
Bitters, Botany and the Big Screen: Cocktail walk in the garden from 6 to 8 p.m. and film at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, Idaho Botanical Garden, 2355 N. Penitentiary Road, Boise. VIP screening party of documentary film “Hometown Habitats.” Idaho Botanical Garden and Red Feather Lounge will be mixing four custom cocktail creations, made with native Idaho plants. $30 general, $25 IBG or Sierra Club members, pint glass included. 208-343-8649, idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Craig Johnson author appearance: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, Owyhee Events Center, 1109 W. Main St., Boise. Mystery author Craig Johnson will present his latest installment of the Longmire mysteries, “Depth of Winter.” $35, includes a copy of the new book. 208-376-4229.
Keith Sweat: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. Opening: Ginuwine. $55-$67 general, $103 VIP. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
Sept. 22
Fall Fun Ride: Sign up at 8:30 a.m., first riders out at 9 a.m. and last riders by 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, Cowboy Campground, 123 Bucking Horse Lane, Idaho City. $25 per person for ride and lunch (12:30 p.m.). All breeds and riders welcome. Sponsored by the American Blazer Horse Association. 208-599-1157.
Boise Walk to Defeat ALS: Check-in at 10 a.m. and walk at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, Esther Simplot Park, 3206 W. Pleasanton Ave., Boise. To register go to alsa-ec.org and select “Local Events.”
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Original intergalactic epic comes to life on the big screen with the Boise Philharmonic performing John Williams’ score live. $40.56-$83.01. 208-344-7849 ,boisephil.org.
Eagle Food and Wine Festival: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, BanBury Golf Course, 2626 S. Marypost Place, Eagle. Partners select Idaho wineries with premier local chefs to create the perfect tasting pair. Benefits ACSO “Shop with a Sheriff” Program and the Eagle Community Foodbank. $45, includes commemorative wine glass. 208-447-7165, eaglefoodandwinefestival.com.
Idaho Contemporary Instrumental Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, Idaho Music Academy, 1505 Tyrell Lane, Boise. Featuring Jared Hallock on vibraphone and Wayne White on guitar. $15 at eventbrite.com.
Brett Eldredge: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Opening: Devin Dawson, Abby Anderson. $29.50-$79.50. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
wellRED: From Dixie With Love: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. Featuring Trae Crowder, Drew Morgan and Corey Forrester. $32.50. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624.
Sept. 23
Radney Foster: 7 p.m. Sunday, ept. 23, Cinder Winery, 107 E. 44th St., Garden City. Opening: Gary Tackett, Andy Byron. $15, $20 and $25. americanamusicseries.net.
Sept. 24
Iron and Wine: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, Revolution Center, 4983 N. Glenwood St., Garden City. $29.50-$59.50. Ticketfly, 877-435-9849.
Gregory Alan Isakov: 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Shook Twins. $25. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $27 day of show.
Sept. 25
Puddles Pity Party: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. $34-$100. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.
Sept. 26
Boise State Distinguished Lecture Series: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, Morrison Center, 2201 Cesar Chavez Lane, Boise. Former Deputy Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will present “Is democracy in trouble — what does the rise in populism and authoritarianism portend for democracies worldwide?” Free.
Journey/Def Leppard: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd., Nampa. $49.50-$179.50. ICTickets, 208-442-3232.
Trevor Powers: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26, Neurolux, 111 N. 11th St., Boise. $18. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $20 day of show.
Sept. 27
Bob Moses: 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, Knitting Factory, 416 S. 9th St., Boise. Opening: Mansionair. $22. TicketWeb, 866-468-7624. $24 day of show.
Sept. 28
Keith Urban: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, Taco Bell Arena, 1401 Bronco Lane, Boise. Opening: Kelsea Ballerini. $39, $64 and $96.50. Ticketmaster, 208-426-1766.
Sept. 29
NAMI Treasure Valley 5k Walk and Resource Fair: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, Ann Morrison Park, 1000 S. Americana Blvd., Boise. The walk will branch starting from the park’s Old Timers Shelter and loop around along the Greenbelt back to the shelter for walkers and supporters to join in on the Resource Fair. In addition to the 5k, the fair will host provider booths, an interactive art project, food trucks, vendors, therapy dogs, and a family-friendly activities area. No registration fee, but walkers are encouraged to fundraise. tvnami.org.
National Public Lands Day: Celebrate with a 9 a.m. morning hike up to Table Rock on Saturday, Sept. 29. Meet at Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology, 2455 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, at 8:30 a.m. for coffee and donuts. Free. 208-368-9876, idahomuseum.org.
Wipe Away the Blues Festival: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, JUMP, 1000 Myrtle St., Boise. Music by Blues to Lose, SUDA, Billy Blues Band, David Noriega Band, Blues Directors, Hoochie Coochie Men, and a special performance from the Boise Philharmonic. Attendees are asked to bring at least one package of baby wipes as a donation to the Idaho Diaper Bank. boiseblues.org.
Darren Lee and Sebastian Steel: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, Egyptian Theatre, 700 W. Main St., Boise. A unique co-headlining event with an Elvis tribute artist and a hypnotist. $50 general, $100 VIP meet and greet. egyptiantheatre.net.
Sept. 30
Skallywag Craft Beer and Music Festival: Music at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30, CenturyLink Arena, 233 S. Capitol Blvd., Boise. Headlined by Bad Religion, Pennywise, Reel Big Fish, Less Than Jake, The Interrupters, more. $39.50 first 1,000 tickets sold, $49.50 next 1,000, $59.50 after, $99.50 VIP. centurylinkarenaboise.com.
▪ Out on The Grove Plaza, starting at noon for VIP and 1 p.m. for general admission, ages 21+ can take part in unlimited samples of more than 100 craft beers from the finest breweries in the nations until 4 p.m.
