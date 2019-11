Latest News Watch Riley Lupfer set Boise State’s career 3-point record November 19, 2019 07:21 PM

Senior guard Riley Lupfer scored 17 points with five 3-pointers in Boise State's 83-81 win at UAB on Nov. 15. She became the program's all-time leader in 3-pointers when she hit No. 261 with 3:22 to go in the third quarter.