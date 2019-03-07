Boise suspect in 2017 rape case arrested, bond set at $150,000

Police arrested a 26-year-old man Wednesday afternoon on an arrest warrant for a rape that’s alleged to have occurred in August 2017.
Joli Ramadhan, of Boise, remains in custody at the Ada County Jail with bond set at $150,000.
According to the criminal complaint in Ramadhan’s case, he’s accused of raping a woman who was unable to overcome force due to intoxication and/or being unconscious.
The charge was filed on Feb. 28, a warrant was issued, and he was arrested Wednesday.
His next court appearance is set for 8:30 a.m. March 15.
If convicted, the charge of rape is punishable by up to life in prison.
Need help?
The Faces of Hope Victim Center is available for victims in need of emergency services at 417 S. 6th St. in Boise. Victims should call 911 in emergencies or call 208-577-4400 on weekdays during business hours. Faces of Hope provides free medical care and forensic examinations for victims, as well as assistance with filing police reports and mental health care.
Survivors who may need help are also encouraged to contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.
The Boise Women’s and Children’s Alliance can be reached locally at 208-345-7273.
