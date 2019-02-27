Idaho Statesman staff wins big at Associated Press Sports Editors national contest

The Idaho Statesman sports and visuals staffs received 11 awards this week in the Associated Press Sports Editors national contest.
The Idaho Statesman was among 10 media outlets honored for investigative work in 2018 — the only category in the contest where the largest and smallest outlets in the country compete with each other.
Idaho Statesman reporter Chadd Cripe was recognized for his coverage of a mishandled sexual-assault case in the University of Idaho athletic department and some of the developments that followed that initial story, eventually leading to the firing of Athletic Director Rob Spear.
Other winners in the investigative category included the likes of ESPN.com, USA Today Sports, Yahoo Sports and The Boston Globe.
The Statesman’s other 10 awards came in category C. Media outlets were split into four groups based on circulation.
▪ The sports staff received top-10 awards for the daily newspaper section and its digital coverage.
▪ Boise State beat reporter Dave Southorn received a top-10 award for his explanatory story on the Broncos’ efforts to improve athletes’ mental health.
▪ High school sports reporter Michael Lycklama received a top-10 for his game story from the Timberline High baseball team’s state championship win.
▪ Videographer Kelsey Grey received a pair of top-10 awards for video, including one shared with reporter Rachel Roberts for their work on a profile of Boise State basketball star Chandler Hutchison. Grey also was honored for a video on Boise State football star Leighton Vander Esch.
▪ Photographers Katherine Jones (feature) and Darin Oswald (action) received awards in the photo categories.
▪ And Cripe received top-10s for column writing and breaking news, the latter for the story about an Idaho Fish and Game commissioner’s hunting trip to Africa.
