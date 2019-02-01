Ada County deputies seized this Boise diner this week. Here’s what happened next

Three days after sheriff’s deputies shut down a well-known Boise diner and seized its building for nonpayment of unemployment taxes, the Rockies Diner on Overland Road was back open for business Friday afternoon.
Owner Petros “Rocky” Paflias said he paid $15,000 to the Idaho Department of Labor on Friday morning and got the agency to sign a release. The Ada County Sheriff’s Office returned his keys, and he called his employees back to work.
“It’s been a rough couple of days,” Paflias told the Statesman by telephone. “I’m very thankful that I was able to open the doors and be able to give my girls their jobs back, my cooks their jobs back. It feels pretty good.”
On Friday morning, the parking lot was empty. Early Friday afternoon, customers began trickling back, he said. “We are open for business,” he said.
The state seized Rockies Diner, which has operated for 25 years, after Paflias fell behind on a payment plan to cover back taxes owed since 2010, according to court records. Last year, he promised to pay $300 a week in March and April and then $750 weekly after that, along with paying current quarterly taxes.
He previously paid $14,818 toward the past-due amounts between April and September 2018. Paflias also filed quarterly reports for all of 2018 and paid the assessments for the first three quarters before falling behind again. He hadn’t made any payments since Sept. 24, court documents said.
He told the Statesman that he’ll be working to set up a new payment plan with the state. Paflias said he had been spending too much time working in the kitchen and not tending to his business affairs.
The closure was first reported by BoiseDev.com.
