Boise police seek help finding a man who has been missing since Saturday

The Boise Police Department is searching for a 47-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday.
In a Wednesday release, police said they are looking for a man named Robert, of Boise. He was last seen Saturday morning, when he was headed to work in Parma. According to the release, it is unlike him to not keep contact with his family and friends.
Robert is 6-foot-3 and approximately 185 pounds. He has blue eyes, a goatee and is bald. He was last seen wearing a blue-gray sweatshirt, jeans, a stocking cap and camouflaged-color shoes, and a similarly colored camo jacket.
If you have information, contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments