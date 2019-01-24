Congratulations, Idaho, for having some of the worst drivers in the United States

Congratulations, Idaho. You’re once again being recognized on a top-10 list.
It’s not a good list, per se, but at least it’s ... something.
A study by QuoteWizard, a site that helps users compare insurance, ranked Idaho No. 7 on a list of states with the worst drivers. The study was based on five factors and more than 2 million points of data: DUIs, fatalities, speeding tickets, accidents and citations.
Idaho ranked ninth in the 2017 study.
Maine ranked as having the worst drivers, followed by South Carolina, Nebraska, California, North Dakota, Minnesota and then Idaho. The best drivers are in Michigan, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arizona and Illinois, according to the data.
Though the 2018 data is not yet available, the 2017 numbers tell a story. That year, there were 25,851 motor vehicle accidents in Idaho, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. There were 8,818 injury crashes and 224 fatal crashes.
