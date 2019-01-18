Garden City police arrest man who allegedly kidnapped woman, kept her in ‘large, locked wooden box’

Garden City police arrested a man Friday afternoon in connection with an alleged kidnapping and assault from late October.
John R. Lopez, 25, allegedly held a 29-year-old woman hostage for hours in a “large, locked wooden box” on Oct. 29, 2018, in the 3900 block of Zinnia Street. Lopez also allegedly strangled and abused the woman, who was eventually able to escape to a neighbor’s home.
Lopez fled the scene before police arrived and had been a fugitive since, police said. He had a $500,000 felony warrant on counts of first-degree kidnapping, aggravated assault, attempted strangulation and domestic battery with traumatic injury.
A search warrant was obtained for Lopez’s home that night, and police said they were able to corroborate the victim’s claims, leading to the felony arrest warrant being issued. Lopez was “hiding in a residence” in the 1900 block of Boise’s North 32nd Street when he was found Friday, police said.
“This case has remained a very high priority for the Garden City Police Department. Although all domestic violence cases are concerning, the facts of the case are not only disturbing but alarming and could have easily resulted in a homicide,” Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen said in a statement. “We are thankful for the assistance of our law enforcement partners who worked diligently with Garden City to locate and apprehend Mr. Lopez without incident. Today’s apprehension was a great example of our local law enforcement working together to apprehend a dangerous wanted felon.”
Lopez is being held at the Ada County Jail and will be arraigned on Jan. 22.
