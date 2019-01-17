Idaho just hit its highest high school graduation rate ever. Is your district up to par?

Idaho’s high school graduation rate hit an all-time high in 2018.
According to a release from the Idaho Department of Education, 80.65 of high school seniors in the state graduated at the end of the 2017-18 school year, up almost an entire percentage point from the year before.
“Our graduation rates have been improving steadily, and the pace is accelerating,” Superintendent Sherri Ybarra said in the release. “I am confident the pace will continue to pick up, thanks to hard work by our schools and districts, and the intensive help my department now offers to lower-performing schools under our new accountability plan.”
Within the Treasure Valley, the results themselves were even better for most districts. According to data provided by the IDE, the Boise School District graduated 81 percent of its students and West Ada School District graduated 87.3 percent.
Other notable results:
- Kuna Joint District: 85 percent
- Nampa School District: 81.7 percent
- Middleton District: 84.8 percent
- Vallivue School District: 80.7 percent
- Mountain Home District: 83.1 percent
- Emmett Independent District: 81 percent
- New Plymouth District: 90.3 percent
- Fruitland District: 87.9 percent
The Caldwell School District was below the average, graduating 75.7 percent of its class.
More information can be found here.
