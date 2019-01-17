Suspect in Boise traffic stop leads deputies on ‘slow-speed pursuit’ that ends in .... a river arrest?

Ada County sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a man Thursday after he fled a traffic stop, hit another vehicle and tried to escape in the Boise River.
According to Ada County spokesperson Patrick Orr, deputies initially made the traffic stop at Gowen Road and Federal Way. The man then left the scene and took deputies on what Orr deemed a “slow-speed pursuit.” The man began driving erratically, Orr said, and the chase was called off at least once.
The suspect then hit another vehicle and again fled, authorities said. He abandoned his vehicle near Albertsons Stadium and jumped in the Boise River in an attempt to flee before he was arrested.
This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.
