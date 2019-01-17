Latest News

Suspect in Boise traffic stop leads deputies on ‘slow-speed pursuit’ that ends in .... a river arrest?

By Michael Katz

January 17, 2019 01:09 PM

Ada County sheriff’s deputies say they arrested a man Thursday after he fled a traffic stop, hit another vehicle and tried to escape in the Boise River.

According to Ada County spokesperson Patrick Orr, deputies initially made the traffic stop at Gowen Road and Federal Way. The man then left the scene and took deputies on what Orr deemed a “slow-speed pursuit.” The man began driving erratically, Orr said, and the chase was called off at least once.

The suspect then hit another vehicle and again fled, authorities said. He abandoned his vehicle near Albertsons Stadium and jumped in the Boise River in an attempt to flee before he was arrested.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz covers breaking news at the Idaho Statesman. He attended the University of Southern California and grew up in Pasadena, California.

