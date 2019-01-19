‘There is nothing more messy than injustice’: Anti-abortion rally-goers gather at Capitol

The Boise March for Life took place Saturday afternoon, with marchers starting at Julia Davis Park and ending at the front of the Capitol building.
The March for Life is a national event that has taken place annually since 1974. It is an anti-abortion march specifically held at the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision. The main march took place in Washington, D.C., on Friday. There were at least 87 confirmed marches taking place around the United States and Canada, according to the March for Life’s website.
Several hundred people attended the march last year. A few hundred rallied at this year’s event.
The national theme of the 2019 march was “Unique from Day One: Pro-Life is Pro-Science.”
The purpose of March for Life, according to its national website, is to “end abortion by uniting, educating, and mobilizing pro-life people in the public square.”
Speakers at Boise’s event, which was sponsored by Right to Life Idaho, included local pastor Jason Herring, who likened the fight against abortion to the Civil Rights Movement.
“The road to abolition was a long, hard-fought road with many minor victories and major setbacks,” Herring said. “And the same is true of the pro-life cause and movement that we are in today. Because of that, many people are weary. Many tire.
“There is nothing more messy than injustice ... when you start engaging injustice and you talk about injustice, especially when it is rooted deep in a culture, just like slavery was, it is very, very messy. It’s messy for pastors to deal with this. How do you engage your congregation on the issue of life, knowing that one out of every three women in our culture has had an abortion?”
