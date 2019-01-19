‘I want to be in a world where I belong’: Womxn’s March on Idaho takes its stand

The Womxn’s March on Idaho took place Saturday in front of the Idaho Capitol with several hundred in attendance.
The Women’s March is a national event, with the main event occurring in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. The first Women’s March took place on Jan. 21, 2017, in response to Donald Trump’s election as president, and was “grounded in the nonviolent ideology of the civil rights movement.”
This year, Boise changed the name of its march from “Women” to “Womxn,” in an effort to be more inclusive to those who might not identify as a woman in the binary sense, according to organizers.
While the first year’s march had somewhat of an “angry” theme, according to organizer Maddie Oppenheimer, this year’s focused on kindness.
“We really want it to be positive,” Oppenheimer told the Statesman earlier this week.
Speakers included former White House communications director Jennifer Palmieri, who authored a book titled “Dear Madam President: An Open Letter to the Women Who Will Run the World.”
In her speech, Palmieri spoke of the massive changes the world has undergone since the last presidential election, but noted that such changes will not keep women from fighting for equality.
“I am no longer happy to live in a world where I can fit in. I can fit in, I know how to do that. You learn how to do that in a man’s world,” Palmieri said. “I don’t want to be in a world where I have to fit in. I want to be in a world where I belong. ... Everyone deserves to be in a world where we belong.”
