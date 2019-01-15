Snow frosted Boise roads this morning. Here’s what to expect the rest of the week

Perhaps you weren’t expecting that snowy commute to work this morning.
Sorry, but the weather always wins.
Snow fell this morning starting at 8:30 a.m. but is expected to end between 11 a.m. and noon in the Treasure Valley, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Wojcik.
A total of somewhere between 1/2 inch and a full inch is expected Tuesday, and that snow should melt in the afternoon as temperatures heat up, Wojcik said.
Road are especially slick at the moment, which is leading to reports of crashes.
“The ground is frozen. We’re at 27 degrees at the airport,” Wojcik said. “That’s why it’s a bit tricky.”
A similar snow system is expected Wednesday morning, Wojcik said, though it should occur earlier than the snow Tuesday morning. Wednesday’s snow is also expected to melt away by afternoon.
The rest of the week looks clear of snow in the valley at the moment.
Rain is on the forecast for Thursday in the Treasure Valley. In the mountains, that means snow. Bogus Basin is expecting 2-4 inches of snow on Thursday, potentially the heaviest snowfall of the week.
Comments