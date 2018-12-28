Latest News

Ada County man arrested for allegedly striking 2-year-old son of girlfriend

By Michael Katz

December 28, 2018 05:03 PM

Ada County Sheriff's Office
A man has been charged with felony injury to a child after he allegedly hit the 2-year-old son of his girlfriend multiple times.

Mathieu D. Cornelison, 21, was arrested and booked in the Ada County Jail on Thursday, Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Patrick Orr said.

Kuna police received a tip from a third party that detailed bruising and injuries to the boy’s face, head, arms and upper legs. After an investigation, police determined that Cornelison had hit the boy earlier in the week while baby-sitting him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Felony injury to a child can carry a 10-year prison sentence.

Cornelison is being held on a $50,000 bond.

