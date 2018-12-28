Ada County Sheriff’s Office rescues family whose truck slid off road

Ada County sheriff’s deputies rescued a man and his five children Thursday night after their truck slid off a Boise Foothills road and got stuck.
According to a post on the sheriff’s blog, the truck slid off Shaw Mountain Road on Thursday afternoon, the second time in two weeks that people got stuck on the road. Boise County dispatchers were contacted at 3 p.m. but were unable to reach the man and his truck, as the Boise County side of Shaw Mountain Road was not plowed. Ada County dispatch was contacted and sent help from the other side.
A group using four-wheelers led authorities to the truck, which was “over the summit and downhill.” The family was uninjured and had food with them, the post said.
The deputy sent to the scene, Zach Helbach, found plowed Boise County roads 2 miles north from where the truck was stuck, and authorities were able to take the family home.
