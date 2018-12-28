Man escorted off plane, arrested at Boise Airport after allegedly stealing wallet at security

A man was escorted off an Alaska Airlines flight and arrested at the Boise Airport on Friday morning on a charge of felony grand theft after allegedly stealing a victim’s wallet while going through security.
Yousef Jamal Ramadan, 27, was in the security screening line at the airport when he allegedly took the victim’s wallet off the conveyor belt, Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Williams told the Statesman. Police found surveillance video that identified Ramadan as the suspect. The victim’s wallet was later found inside a restroom, but all of his cash was gone.
Authorities were able to determine Ramadan’s flight and alerted the pilot, Williams said. Ramadan was booked on an Alaska Air flight, Boise Airport spokesman Sean Briggs said. The flight was delayed 15 minutes.
Ramadan was booked into the Ada County Jail.
“The Boise Airport is confident in our safety and security plan,” Briggs told the Statesman. “This man was arrested and shows our plan works.”
