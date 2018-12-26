Boise is one of best places to keep a New Year’s Resolution. Nampa? Not so much.

If you were planning on making a New Year’s Resolution, you already have a built-in excuse if it doesn’t pan out.
Because, according to one website, the success depends on where you live.
WalletHub released its list of the “Best and Worst Cities to Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions.” Of 182 cities ranked, which included the two most populated places in each state, Boise ranked No. 21. Nampa, on the other hand? No. 160.
The rankings were based on 56 different metrics spread across five categories: health resolutions, financial resolutions, school and work resolutions, bad-habit resolutions and relationship resolutions. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale and weighted, with 100 being the best. The overall score was then the weighted average across all metrics.
San Francisco had the highest average score, at 66.35, while Gulfport, Mississippi was last with a score of 34.94.
Each of the the five categories was broken down into several pieces. For example, under health resolutions, criteria included easy access to a gym, obesity rates, gym membership fees, and proper fruit and vegetable consumption. In school and work resolutions, criteria included high school dropout rates, unemployment rates, median income and quality of schooling.
Boise had an overall weighted score of 59.44, ranking it above Denver, Washington D.C. and New York City, among others. Among its top features were its financial resolution rank (30) and school and work resolutions (32). Its lowest score was in health resolutions (51).
Nampa, on the other hand, had a total score of 43.89. It ranked 140th or worse in three different categories: health resolutions, financial resolutions and relationship resolutions.
You can read the entire story and read about its methodology at WalletHub.com.
