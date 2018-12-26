Latest News

Boise altercation involving ‘edged weapon’ sends one to hospital; suspect in custody

By Michael Katz

December 26, 2018 02:34 PM

One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday afternoon with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an altercation on a Downtown Boise street involving an “edged weapon.”

According to the Boise Police Department, the incident happened near the busy intersection of 8th and Main streets. A suspect was taken into custody but no charges have been filed, BPD spokesperson Haley Williams told the Statesman. Authorities are still on the scene interviewing witnesses, Williams said.

Williams said authorities are not ready to disclose the specific type of weapon that was used.

Michael Katz covers breaking news at the Idaho Statesman. He attended the University of Southern California and grew up in Pasadena, California.

