For Boise couple, children’s books are a mission. Their new store is open on Saturdays.

The Idaho Book Fairs Warehouse Store opens on Saturday, Dec. 21 and will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday. Owners Greg and Tiffany Nielson operate a busines that conducts book fairs at 100 schools throughout Idaho. After leasing a building because they needed more space to store their books, they decided to sell books one day a week. Provided by Greg Nielson