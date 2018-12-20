Latest News

Idaho inmate at maximum security prison discovered hanging in cell

By Michael Katz

December 20, 2018 07:10 PM

The Idaho State Correctional Center and most of Idaho’s other state prisons are east of Kuna and south of Boise.
An inmate at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution found hanging in his cell last week has died.

According to a release from the Idaho Department of Correction, 69-year-old Clifford Daniel Singer was found last Saturday in his cell at 9:18 p.m. in an apparent suicide attempt. He was taken to a Boise hospital, where he died Thursday evening.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, per IDOC policy on unattended deaths.

