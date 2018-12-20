Idaho inmate at maximum security prison discovered hanging in cell

An inmate at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution found hanging in his cell last week has died.
According to a release from the Idaho Department of Correction, 69-year-old Clifford Daniel Singer was found last Saturday in his cell at 9:18 p.m. in an apparent suicide attempt. He was taken to a Boise hospital, where he died Thursday evening.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident, per IDOC policy on unattended deaths.
