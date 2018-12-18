Latest News

Idaho man given prison sentence after assaulting woman he believed took his apple cider vinegar

By Michael Katz

December 18, 2018 01:53 PM

ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/THE FRESNO BEE Fresno Bee Staff Photo
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/THE FRESNO BEE Fresno Bee Staff Photo

A Lapwai man was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison Tuesday for assaulting a woman because he believed she had taken apple cider vinegar from him.

Jason Bryon Redheart, 60, attacked a 64-year-old woman with a metal baseball bat in January 2018, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Redheart apologized in court and his lawyers asked for no prison time given his clean record, but the judge said such a violent attack deserved prison time.

Following his 27-month term, Redheart will be under supervised release for three years.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz covers breaking news at the Idaho Statesman. He attended the University of Southern California and grew up in Pasadena, California.

  Comments  