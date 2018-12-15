Caldwell woman dies after crash ejects her from vehicle

A Caldwell woman died early Saturday morning after losing control of her vehicle and striking a telephone pole, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.
Adrianna Valdez, 21, was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup northbound on Robinson Road near Nampa around 5 a.m. Valdez drove off the left shoulder of the street and crashed into a telephone pole, where she was then ejected. She died at the scene.
Valdez was not wearing a seat belt.
Traffic was blocked for 3 1/2 hours on Robinson Road between Victory and Airport roads.
