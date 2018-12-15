Latest News

Caldwell woman dies after crash ejects her from vehicle

By Michael Katz

December 15, 2018 12:32 PM

A Caldwell woman died early Saturday morning after losing control of her vehicle and striking a telephone pole, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

Adrianna Valdez, 21, was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup northbound on Robinson Road near Nampa around 5 a.m. Valdez drove off the left shoulder of the street and crashed into a telephone pole, where she was then ejected. She died at the scene.

Valdez was not wearing a seat belt.

Traffic was blocked for 3 1/2 hours on Robinson Road between Victory and Airport roads.

