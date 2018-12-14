Have you seen these 3? They’re wanted for stealing credit cards at the YMCA and spending $4,000

The Meridian Police Department is looking for information on three individuals who officers say stole credit cards out of wallets in YMCA lockers and later used the cards to spend $4,000 at the Boise Towne Square Mall.
According to a release, two females and a male were seen loitering at the YMCA on Hillside Avenue outside the men’s and women’s locker rooms Friday morning. While one of the women stood guard, the other woman and man went into their respective locker rooms and took credit cards out of wallets that were placed in locked lockers. The individuals then put the wallets back and locked the lockers to make it appear as if nothing happened, police say.
The three individuals also took credit and debit cards from other YMCAs around the Treasure Valley, the release said.
If you have information about the suspects or had something stolen, contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677 or 343COPS.Com.
