Boise robbery suspect linked to at least 20 more burglaries, police say

The Boise Police Department has linked a burglary suspect arrested in late November with at least 20 additional burglaries.
Daniel Kincaid was arrested on Nov. 29 after he allegedly entered an unlocked door to a property on Spotted Horse Avenue. The victim hid and called police as Kincaid took several items.
Kincaid was then arrested in Idaho City after a brief pursuit. Upon further investigation by Boise police, Kincaid was found to be in possession of “hundreds of other items and evidence” that are potentially linked to burglaries in Boise, Idaho, Washington and Oregon. Included among the property are baseball cards, power tools, coins and jewelry.
“We are happy to be able to provide some justice to the victims and get their property back,” property crimes Sgt. John Terry said in the release. “Home burglaries are very intrusive and personal in nature. We hope getting this criminal into custody and returning the stolen possessions will help the victims in the healing process.”
