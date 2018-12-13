Planning on driving for the holidays? You and 567,000 other Idahoans have the same idea

If you’re traveling for the holidays, expect company.

AAA Idaho released projections for travel over the holidays. By its estimation, 112 million Americans — that’s 1 in 3 people — will travel this winter, including 567,000 Idahoans. A staggering 91 percent of all travelers in the United States will travel by automobile, according to the release.

The reason? The price of gas has “taken a pleasant tumble,” AAA Idaho said.

Since Nov. 1, gas prices in Idaho have fallen 33 cents to $2.80 per gallon; the national average has fallen 40 cents to $2.39. That, mixed with “high consumer confidence,” should lead to more holiday travelers.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“AAA’s latest projections mark a decade of continued holiday travel growth, and a 4 percent increase over last year,” Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho, said in the release. “Gas prices may take a turn for the worse in the spring, so now is a great time to celebrate with loved ones.”

AAA Idaho’s release also noted that 34,000 Idahoans will take plane trips this holiday.