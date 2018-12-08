Where can you take the kids to see Santa? Here’s a guide for Boise, Meridian, Nampa

Looking for that perfect portrait to include with your holiday cards? Want a goofy keepsake photo of the kids or your pet sitting with Saint Nick? Is your kindergartner begging to tell Santa Claus what’s on his Christmas wish list?
Here’s where you’ll find Santa this month:
Downtown Boise
Photos at D.L. Evans Bank are free during the City Santa event, but donations will benefit the Women’s and Children’s Alliance. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 15 at 890 W. Main St., Boise.
Boise Towne Square
The annual visit from Santa is popular, but the website offers a way to reserve your spot at Santa’s Workshop in the mall, at 350 N. Milwaukee St., Boise. Photo packages start at $34.99.
- 12-8 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays, and 12-6 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 15.
- Extended hours of 9 a.m.-9 p.m. every day of the week from Dec. 15 to Dec. 23.
- Christmas Eve hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The Village at Meridian
No purchase is necessary to visit Santa at his house in Fountain Square at the Village, at North Eagle Road and East Fairview Avenue in Meridian. But if you want photos, packages start at $14.99.
- 12-7 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays, and 12-5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 23. No photos between 3:30 and 4 p.m. daily, while Santa gets lunch.
- Christmas Eve hours are 12-4 p.m.
Cabela’s/Bass Pro Shops
Free pictures with Santa, including a free 4x6 photo and others available to buy. The stores also have free crafts, activities and games. Get there early to make sure you get a time slot.
- Boise Cabela’s, 8109 W. Franklin Road: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays, through Dec. 23.
- Christmas Eve hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Petco
Santa poses with you and/or your pet. Get a digital photo for a $9.95 donation.
- Boise: 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 at the 179 N. Milwaukee St. store.
- Boise: 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 at the 3548 S. Findley Ave. store.
- Meridian: 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 at the 2210 N. Eagle Road store.
- Nampa: 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 at the 16434 N. Market Place Blvd. store.
Petsmart
Take a photo for free. Both human and fur kids are welcome.
- Boise: 12-4 p.m. the weekends of Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 15-16 at the 130 N. Milwaukee St. store.
- Meridian: 12-4 p.m. the weekends of Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 15-16 at the 1220 N. Eagle Road store.
- Nampa: 12-4 p.m. the weekends of Dec. 8-9 and Dec. 15-16 at the 16925 N. Market Place Blvd. store.
One-day events in Meridian, Eagle, Kuna
Meridian: The Children’s Winterland Festival has photos with Santa, as well as activities like decorating cookies and making ornaments and Christmas cards. Make a Meridian Food Bank donation for free admission to the festival. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 8 at Boys & Girls Club, 911 N. Meridian Road, Meridian.
Eagle: The Eagle Country Christmas has a free photo booth, photos and visits with Santa and more. 1-5 p.m. on Dec. 8 at 185 E. State St., Eagle.
Caldwell: It’s free to snap a selfie with Santa at the Skate With Santa event at Indian Creek Plaza. 3-6 p.m. on Dec. 8. at 120 S. Kimball Ave., Caldwell.
Kuna: A children’s carnival and pictures with Santa are part of this year’s Down Home Country Christmas celebration. 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 8 at 571 W. 4th St., Kuna.
Meridian: The Scentsy Point of Lights Event at the company’s headquarters is free and includes performances, refreshments, a light tunnel and Santa. 6-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 10, Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 at 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian.
