Shopping and a show? Boise Music Week’s Christmas performances return to mall

If you’re planning on shopping at the Boise Towne Square Mall this weekend, expect free performances from Boise Music Week volunteers who are helping to spread some cheer and get the word out about next year’s event.
Boise Music Week typically takes place in May and features community performances, including Boise School District student musicians, dance troupes, community bands, jazz musicians and more. Then last year, nonprofit organization decided to put on a holiday show as well.
On Friday, Dec. 14, and Saturday, Dec. 15, Boise Towne Square shoppers will get to experience BMW performances as they finish (or maybe just being) their Christmas shopping. Musicians will sing while the sounds of flutes and bells ring in the halls from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. both days in the JC Penney Courtyard.
As the groups perform, BMW volunteers will fill the mall to hand out “save the date” cards for next year’s Boise Music Week. Part of the festivities in May will be a new event, “The Boise Music Week First Thursday Gala at JUMP,” taking place May 2.
Boise Music Week President Beverly Schumacher said small events such as the mall performances help newer residents be aware of BMW.
“We’ve been trying to do more things throughout the year to get the word out,” Shumacher said. “Last year people loved [the community Christmas show]. They stopped and listened, and we had people coming back to hear groups that they wanted to hear. It was really a lot of fun.”
Boise Music Week is celebrating its 100th year of providing the Treasure Valley with free performances from local musicians and entertainment groups.
Here is a schedule of performers for this week.
FRIDAY
10-11 a.m., Riverglen Junior High Choirs
11 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Paul Turke, baritone
11:30 a.m.-noon, Morely Nelson Elementary School Choir
12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., The Village Voices
1:30-2, Borah High School Chamber Orchestra
2-2:30, Ryan Klein, oboe
2:30-3, Cello Gals
3:30-4, Dynamic Duo (flute, cello)
4-5, Renaissance High School Music Dept.
5:30-6:30, Silver Brass
6:30-7:30, Celestial Flute Choir
7:30-8, Centennial High School Brass Quintet
SATURDAY
11-11:30 a.m., Women of Note
11:30 a.m.-Noon, Tara Mason Holiday Harmonies
Noon-1 p.m., Pool/Larson Piano Duo
1-1:30, Boise State University saxophone Ensemble
1:30-2, Chapparelle Choir
2-3, Capital High School Choirs
3-4, Middle School Vocal Majors and VOCTAVO from Idaho Fine Arts Academy
4-5, Marimba Boise
5-6, Encore Theatre Carolers
6-6:30, Brass Pop Band
6:30-7, Desert Windsong Flute Choir
7-7:30, Dunford Harp Ensemble
7:30-8, Caroline Dunford, pianist
8-8:30, IPA, Fourth Dimension — Men’s Barbershop Quartets
