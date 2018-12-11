Shopping and a show? Boise Music Week’s Christmas performances return to mall

Latest News

By Veronica LeMaster

December 11, 2018 06:11 PM

Boise Music Week’s 2019 lineup is on the “save the date” cards that the organization is distributing this week during Christmas performances at the Boise Towne Square.
If you’re planning on shopping at the Boise Towne Square Mall this weekend, expect free performances from Boise Music Week volunteers who are helping to spread some cheer and get the word out about next year’s event.

Boise Music Week typically takes place in May and features community performances, including Boise School District student musicians, dance troupes, community bands, jazz musicians and more. Then last year, nonprofit organization decided to put on a holiday show as well.

On Friday, Dec. 14, and Saturday, Dec. 15, Boise Towne Square shoppers will get to experience BMW performances as they finish (or maybe just being) their Christmas shopping. Musicians will sing while the sounds of flutes and bells ring in the halls from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. both days in the JC Penney Courtyard.

As the groups perform, BMW volunteers will fill the mall to hand out “save the date” cards for next year’s Boise Music Week. Part of the festivities in May will be a new event, “The Boise Music Week First Thursday Gala at JUMP,” taking place May 2.

Boise Music Week President Beverly Schumacher said small events such as the mall performances help newer residents be aware of BMW.

“We’ve been trying to do more things throughout the year to get the word out,” Shumacher said. “Last year people loved [the community Christmas show]. They stopped and listened, and we had people coming back to hear groups that they wanted to hear. It was really a lot of fun.”

Boise Music Week is celebrating its 100th year of providing the Treasure Valley with free performances from local musicians and entertainment groups.

Here is a schedule of performers for this week.

FRIDAY

10-11 a.m., Riverglen Junior High Choirs

11 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Paul Turke, baritone

11:30 a.m.-noon, Morely Nelson Elementary School Choir

12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m., The Village Voices

1:30-2, Borah High School Chamber Orchestra

2-2:30, Ryan Klein, oboe

2:30-3, Cello Gals

3:30-4, Dynamic Duo (flute, cello)

4-5, Renaissance High School Music Dept.

5:30-6:30, Silver Brass

6:30-7:30, Celestial Flute Choir

7:30-8, Centennial High School Brass Quintet

SATURDAY

11-11:30 a.m., Women of Note

11:30 a.m.-Noon, Tara Mason Holiday Harmonies

Noon-1 p.m., Pool/Larson Piano Duo

1-1:30, Boise State University saxophone Ensemble

1:30-2, Chapparelle Choir

2-3, Capital High School Choirs

3-4, Middle School Vocal Majors and VOCTAVO from Idaho Fine Arts Academy

4-5, Marimba Boise

5-6, Encore Theatre Carolers

6-6:30, Brass Pop Band

6:30-7, Desert Windsong Flute Choir

7-7:30, Dunford Harp Ensemble

7:30-8, Caroline Dunford, pianist

8-8:30, IPA, Fourth Dimension — Men’s Barbershop Quartets

Boise Music Week in May

May 2, 5-9 p.m.: Boise Music Week First Thursday Gala at JUMP — music, dancing, concerts, family-friendly
May 3, 7:30 p.m.: International Dance Night
May 4: Music In the Park
May 4, 7:30 p.m.: Jazz Night — local jazz artists, including Emily Braden, a local who has made it big in New York
May 5, 3 p.m.: Song of the Basques
May 5, 7:30 p.m.: Church Night, featuring the music of Kevin Kirk
May 6-9: Organ recitals at St. Michael’s Cathedral
May 6, 7:30 p.m.: Showcase — Treasure Valley Concert Band, with Del Parkinson and Del Parkinson piano duo
May 7, 7:30 p.m.: School Night — Ensembles and honor groups from the Boise School District
May 8, 7:30 p.m.: A cappella Night
May 10, 12:15 p.m.: Silent Movie accompanied by live organ (Sean Rogers)
May 9-12: 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday — Thoroughly Modern Millie in the Morrison Center


