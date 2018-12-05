Here’s what’s closed on this National Day of Mourning

Federal offices around the country are closed Wednesday as part of a National Day of Mourning for former President H.W. Bush, who died Friday.
That means post offices are closed — and you won’t receive mail today.
However, the lobby of the main Boise Post Office on South 13th Street is open, so you can check mailboxes and use the self-service machines to buy stamps for letters and smaller packages. There was a short line to use those two machines Wednesday morning.
The federal shutdown is not affecting city or county services, such as the Boise Public Library or the Ada County Courthouse.
And DMV offices are open, including state driver’s license services provided through the Idaho Transportation Department.
The Idaho’s administrative director of courts issued a press release Tuesday alerting the public that courts around the state are open Wednesday.
“We want to clarify that courts throughout Idaho will remain open and be operating normally on Wednesday and are not impacted by the closure of Federal facilities and organizations,” said Sara Thomas in the release. “If you have a hearing or other official court business, you should proceed as you normally would.”
