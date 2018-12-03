Boise police say missing man planned bus trip to East Coast; his luggage arrived, he didn’t

Kevin Lanagan was supposed to board a bus bound for the East Coast on Nov. 17, Boise police said in a press release Monday.
His luggage arrived at his destination — but he didn’t.
Lanagan’s family hasn’t heard from him since that day, and police are investigating the 38-year-old’s disappearance, the release said. It’s unlike him not to be in contact with his family for such a long period of time. They have set up a Facebook page to help find him.
Lanagan, who is from Rhode Island, was visiting family in Mountain Home and was supposed to board a bus in Boise on Nov. 17. It’s unknown if he actually got on the bus, police said in the release. Boise Police are handling the investigation because he was last seen in Boise.
He is described as 5-foot-8, brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his left bicep and right forearm. Lanagan is also listed on the Idaho Missing Person’s Clearinghouse.
Anyone who has information about Kevin’s whereabouts is asked to call Ada County’s non-emergency dispatch line: 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers, 208-343-2677.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413
Comments